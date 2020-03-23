THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE ADOPTS LIMITED DURATION STOCKHOLDER RIGHTS AGREEMENT

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) (the “Company”), a premier distributor of specialty food products in North America, today announced that it has adopted a 364-day duration stockholder rights agreement (the “Rights Agreement”), effective March 22, 2020.

The Rights Agreement is similar to stockholder rights plans adopted by other public companies, and is intended to promote the fair and equal treatment of all Company stockholders and ensure that no person or group can gain control of the Company through open market accumulation or other tactics potentially disadvantaging the interests of all stockholders without paying an appropriate control premium to deliver sufficient value for all Company stockholders. The Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has taken note in particular that, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent market events, the closing price of the Company’s common stock on March 20, 2020 was more than 80% below the price just over a month ago. The Rights Agreement will also position the Board to fulfill its fiduciary duties on behalf of all stockholders by ensuring that the Board has sufficient time to make informed judgments that are in the best long-term interests of the Company and its stockholders. The Rights Agreement is not intended to deter offers that are fair and otherwise in the best interest of the Company’s stockholders.

Under the Rights Agreement, the Rights will become exercisable if a person or group becomes the beneficial owner of 10% or more of the Company’s outstanding Common Stock (20% or more in the case of eligible passive institutional investors, as further described in the Rights Agreement). In the event that the Rights become exercisable due to the triggering ownership threshold being crossed, each Right will entitle its holder to purchase, at the Right’s exercise price, a number of units of Series A Preferred Stock (having similar voting and economic rights as shares of common stock) or equivalent securities having a market value at that time of twice the Right’s exercise price. Rights held by the triggering entity will become void and will not be exercisable to purchase units at the reduced purchase price. The Board may, rather than permitting the exercise of the Rights, exchange each Right (other than Rights held by the triggering entity) for one or more units of Series A Preferred Stock per Right, subject to adjustment and as further described in the Rights Agreement. The Board will, prior to the Rights becoming exercisable, generally be entitled to amend the Rights Agreement or to redeem the Rights for $0.01 per Right.

This announcement is a summary only and is qualified by reference to the full text of the Rights Agreement. Additional details regarding the Rights Agreement will be contained in a Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Jefferies LLC is serving as financial advisor to the Company and Shearman & Sterling LLP is serving as legal counsel.

