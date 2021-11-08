The Chefs’ Warehouse Partners with the Food Education Fund – Empowering the Next Generation of Leaders Through Food

The Company Launches a Collaborative Bridge Program to Teach Students About the Hospitality Industry

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF), a premier distributor of specialty food products in North America, has partnered up with the Food Education Fund in support of its mission of preparing and empowering the next generation of leaders through food.

“We are so excited about our partnership with The Chefs’ Warehouse as it will open a new door for our students and set them up for a sustainable career path,” said Eliza Loehr, Executive Director at the Food Education Fund. “The Chefs’ Warehouse has been an incredible supporter of Food Education Fund programs for many years, helping to fight food insecurity for our families during the pandemic and supporting our work to create equity for our students and alumni.”

Beginning in spring 2022, The Chefs’ Warehouse and Food Education Fund will launch a collaborative Bridge Program aimed to help further educate students on various aspects of the culinary industry. The participating interns will be mentored by experts in food sales, procurement, finance, and more.

“We are proud to partner with the Food Education Fund, supporting students who are the future of the food and hospitality industry in America,” said Chris Pappas, CEO of The Chefs’ Warehouse.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (http://www.chefswarehouse.com) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation’s leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 55,000 products to more than 34,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.

About Food Education Fund

Food Education Fund is a 501(c)(3) non-profit based in New York City dedicated to enriching the lives and education of culinary focused public high school students and alumni. Through experiential learning in culinary arts, hospitality, and entrepreneurship, FEF prepares and empowers their students to continue their education and cultivate sustainable careers.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Jim Leddy, CFO, (718) 684-8415