RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) (the “Company” or “Chefs’”), a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 30, 2022. The fiscal quarter ended December 30, 2022 consisted of 14 weeks as compared to the fiscal quarter ended December 24, 2021, which consisted of 13 weeks.

Financial highlights for the fourth quarter of 2022:

Net sales increased 41.8% to $791.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $558.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

GAAP net income was $1.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $8.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted net income per share 1 was $0.48 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $0.26 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

was $0.48 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $0.26 for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $50.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $30.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

“Fourth quarter business activity continued the return to more normal seasonality heading into the year-end period as celebrations and event-related business continued to build upon emerging third quarter trends,” said Christopher Pappas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We are extremely proud of our team’s execution during the fourth quarter – especially their ability to overcome challenging weather across our markets in mid-to late December. Our people continued to drive the Chefs’ high-quality product and high-touch service model to our forty thousand plus customers and we are grateful to each and every one of them for contributing to a strong performance rounding out 2022.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Net sales for the quarter ended December 30, 2022 increased 41.8% to $791.3 million from $558.3 million for the quarter ended December 24, 2021. Organic sales increased $126.6 million, or 22.7% versus the prior year quarter. Sales growth of $106.5 million, or 19.1%, resulted from acquisitions. The 14th week of the fiscal quarter ended December 30, 2022 was approximately 6.0% of quarterly sales. Organic case count increased approximately 19.1% in the Company’s specialty category with unique customers and placements increases at 18.9% and 14.5%, respectively, compared to the prior year quarter. Organic pounds sold in the Company’s center-of-the-plate category increased approximately 15.2% compared to the prior year quarter. Estimated inflation was 14.1% in the Company’s specialty categories and 0.4% in the center-of-the-plate categories compared to the prior year quarter.

Gross profit increased approximately 49.0% to $187.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $125.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Gross profit margin increased approximately 116 basis points to 23.7% from 22.5%. Gross margin in the Company’s specialty category decreased 91 basis points and gross margin increased 133 basis points in the Company’s center-of-the-plate category compared to the prior year quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by approximately 40.4% to $153.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $109.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher costs associated with compensation and benefits, facility costs and fuel costs to support sales growth in the current quarter. As a percentage of net sales, operating expenses were 19.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 19.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Other operating expense increased by approximately $3.5 million primarily due to third-party deal costs incurred in connection with business acquisitions.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $29.8 million compared to $15.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in operating income was driven primarily by higher gross profit, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative expenses and other operating expenses, as discussed above. As a percentage of net sales, operating income was 3.8% in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to operating income of 2.8% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Total interest expense increased to $24.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to a $14.1 million loss on debt extinguishment from the refinancing the Company’s senior convertible debt. Additionally, the Company had higher amounts of debt outstanding and increases in the variable portion of interest rates charged on its outstanding debt.

The Company’s effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was approximately 78.6% due to the non-deductibility for tax purposes of the $14.1 million loss on debt extinguishment.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $50.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $30.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2022, adjusted net income1 was $18.8 million, or $0.48 per diluted share compared to adjusted net income of $10.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2023 Guidance

Based on current trends in the business, the Company is providing full year financial guidance as follows:

Estimated net sales for the full year of 2023 will be in the range of $2.85 billion to $2.95 billion;

Gross profit to be between $684.0 million and $708.0 million and

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $180.0 million and $190.0 million

Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2022 financial results today at 8:30 a.m. EST. Hosting the call will be Chris Pappas, chairman and chief executive officer, and Jim Leddy, chief financial officer. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.chefswarehouse.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and management estimates; actual results may differ materially. The risks and uncertainties which could impact these statements include, but are not limited to the following: our sensitivity to general economic conditions, including disposable income levels and changes in consumer discretionary spending; our ability to expand our operations in our existing markets and to penetrate new markets through acquisitions; we may not achieve the benefits expected from our acquisitions, which could adversely impact our business and operating results; we may have difficulty managing and facilitating our future growth; conditions beyond our control could materially affect the cost and/or availability of our specialty food products or center-of-the-plate products and/or interrupt our distribution network; our distribution of center-of-the-plate products, like meat, poultry and seafood, involves exposure to price volatility experienced by those products; our business is a low-margin business and our profit margins may be sensitive to inflationary and deflationary pressures; because our foodservice distribution operations are concentrated in certain culinary markets, we are susceptible to economic and other developments, including adverse weather conditions, in these areas; fuel cost volatility may have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition or results of operations; our ability to raise capital in the future may be limited; we may be unable to obtain debt or other financing, including financing necessary to execute on our acquisition strategy, on favorable terms or at all; interest charged on our outstanding debt may be adversely affected by changes in the method of determining the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”); our business operations and future development could be significantly disrupted if we lose key members of our management team; and significant public health epidemics or pandemics, including COVID-19, may adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. Any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, as such, speak only as of the date made. A more detailed description of these and other risk factors is contained in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 22, 2022 and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC since that date. The Company is not undertaking to update any information until required by applicable laws. Any projections of future results of operations are based on a number of assumptions, many of which are outside the Company’s control and should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. The Company may from time to time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (http://www.chefswarehouse.com) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation’s leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolateries, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 55,000 products to more than 40,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.

1EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. Please see the schedules accompanying this earnings release for a reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EPS to these measures’ most directly comparable GAAP measure.

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands except share amounts and per share data) Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended December 30, 2022 December 24, 2021 December 30, 2022 December 24, 2021 Net sales $ 791,336 $ 558,251 $ 2,613,399 $ 1,745,757 Cost of sales 604,005 432,562 1,994,763 1,355,272 Gross profit 187,331 125,689 618,636 390,485 Selling, general and administrative expenses 153,391 109,218 518,219 379,252 Other operating expenses, net 4,175 630 14,679 422 Operating income 29,765 15,841 85,738 10,811 Interest expense 24,282 4,225 43,849 17,587 Income (loss) before income taxes 5,483 11,616 41,889 (6,776 ) Provision for income tax expense (benefit) 4,310 3,172 14,139 (1,853 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,173 $ 8,444 $ 27,750 $ (4,923 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.23 $ 0.75 $ (0.13 ) Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.22 $ 0.73 $ (0.13 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 37,198,345 36,879,240 37,094,220 36,744,304 Diluted 37,922,385 41,795,193 38,742,328 36,744,304

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF DECEMBER 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 24, 2021

(in thousands) December 30, 2022 December 24, 2021 (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 158,800 $ 115,155 Accounts receivable, net 260,167 172,540 Inventories, net 245,693 144,491 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 56,200 37,774 Total current assets 720,860 469,960 Equipment, leasehold improvements and software, net 185,728 133,622 Operating lease right-of-use assets 152,629 130,701 Goodwill 287,120 221,775 Intangible assets, net 155,703 104,743 Deferred taxes, net — 9,380 Other assets 3,256 3,614 Total assets $ 1,505,296 $ 1,073,795 Accounts payable $ 163,397 $ 118,284 Accrued liabilities 54,325 35,390 Short-term operating lease liabilities 19,428 15,882 Accrued compensation 34,167 22,321 Current portion of long-term debt 12,428 5,141 Total current liabilities 283,745 197,018 Long-term debt, net of current portion 653,504 394,160 Operating lease liabilities 147,406 127,296 Deferred taxes, net 6,098 — Other liabilities 13,034 5,110 Total liabilities 1,103,787 723,584 Common stock 386 380 Additional paid in capital 337,947 314,242 Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment (2,185 ) (2,022 ) Retained earnings 65,361 37,611 Stockholders’ equity 401,509 350,211 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,505,296 $ 1,073,795

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 24, 2021

(unaudited, in thousands) December 30, 2022 December 24, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 27,750 $ (4,923 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 24,332 21,998 Amortization of intangible assets 13,913 12,967 Provision (benefit) for allowance for doubtful accounts 6,048 (422 ) Non-cash operating lease expense 1,730 1,402 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) 9,601 (1,845 ) Amortization of deferred financing fees 1,290 2,299 Loss on debt extinguishment 14,287 — Stock compensation 13,602 11,479 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities 8,505 (1,296 ) Intangible asset impairment — 597 Loss on asset disposal 17 193 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (48,229 ) (70,777 ) Inventories (49,931 ) (60,799 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (17,603 ) (2,183 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and accrued compensation 19,163 71,519 Other liabilities Other assets and liabilities (1,341 ) (108 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 23,134 (19,899 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (45,848 ) (38,801 ) Cash paid for acquisitions (186,175 ) (10,190 ) Net cash used in investing activities (232,023 ) (48,991 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of debt, finance lease and other financing obligations (331,073 ) (37,610 ) Proceeds from debt issuance 587,500 51,750 Payment of deferred financing fees (19,039 ) (1,450 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 69 — Surrender of shares to pay withholding taxes (2,674 ) (1,829 ) Cash paid for contingent earn-out liabilities (3,788 ) (83 ) Borrowings under asset based loan facility and other revolving credit facilities 42,220 — Payments under asset based loan facility (20,000 ) (20,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 253,215 (9,222 ) Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (681 ) (14 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 43,645 (78,126 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 115,155 193,281 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 158,800 $ 115,155

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE

(unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data) Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended December 30, 2022 December 24, 2021 December 30, 2022 December 24, 2021 Numerator: Net income (loss) $ 1,173 $ 8,444 $ 27,750 $ (4,923 ) Add effect of dilutive securities: Interest on convertible notes, net of tax — 673 580 — Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 1,173 $ 9,117 $ 28,330 $ (4,923 ) Denominator: Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 37,198,345 36,879,240 37,094,220 36,744,304 Dilutive effect of unvested common shares 654,441 341,965 638,293 — Dilutive effect of options and warrants 69,599 49,008 66,719 — Dilutive effect of convertible notes — 4,524,980 943,096 — Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 37,922,385 41,795,193 38,742,328 36,744,304 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.23 $ 0.75 $ (0.13 ) Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.22 $ 0.73 $ (0.13 )

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET INCOME (LOSS)

(unaudited; in thousands) Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended December 30, 2022 December 24, 2021 December 30, 2022 December 24, 2021 Net income (loss) $ 1,173 $ 8,444 $ 27,750 $ (4,923 ) Interest expense 24,282 4,225 43,849 17,587 Depreciation 6,665 5,728 24,332 21,998 Amortization 3,624 3,189 13,913 12,967 Provision for income tax expense (benefit) 4,310 3,172 14,139 (1,853 ) EBITDA (1) 40,054 24,758 123,983 45,776 Adjustments: Stock compensation (2) 4,521 3,031 13,602 11,479 Other operating expenses, net (3) 4,175 630 14,679 422 Duplicate rent (4) 1,327 1,749 5,604 4,073 Payroll tax credit (5) — — — (1,418 ) Moving expenses (6) — 75 — 965 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 50,077 $ 30,243 $ 157,868 $ 61,297

We are presenting EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are not measurements determined in accordance with the U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, because we believe these measures provide additional metrics to evaluate our operations and which we believe, when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliation to net income, provide a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue and cash flows from operations, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our core operating performance. The use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as performance measures permits a comparative assessment of our operating performance relative to our performance based upon GAAP results while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies. Represents non-cash stock compensation expense associated with awards of restricted shares of our common stock and stock options to our key employees and our independent directors. Represents non-cash changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities related to our acquisitions, non-cash charges related to asset disposals, certain third-party deal costs incurred in connection with our acquisitions or financing arrangements and certain other costs. Represents duplicate rent and occupancy costs for our Los Angeles, CA, Richmond, CA, Miami, FL and Portland, OR facilities. Represents a payroll tax credit earned in accordance with the Employee Retention Credit under the CARES Act. Represents moving expenses for the consolidation of certain facilities in New England.

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NET INCOME (LOSS)

(unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data) Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended December 30, 2022 December 24, 2021 December 30, 2022 December 24, 2021 Net income (loss) $ 1,173 $ 8,444 $ 27,750 $ (4,923 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) (1): Other operating expenses, net (2) 4,175 630 14,679 422 Duplicate rent (3) 1,327 1,749 5,604 4,073 Moving expenses (4) — 75 — 965 Debt modification and extinguishment expenses (5) 14,145 — 18,854 — Payroll tax credit (6) — — — (1,418 ) Tax effect of adjustments (7) (2,014 ) (687 ) (7,526 ) (1,132 ) Total adjustments 17,633 1,767 31,611 2,910 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 18,806 $ 10,211 $ 59,361 $ (2,013 ) Diluted adjusted net income (loss) per common share $ 0.48 $ 0.26 $ 1.54 $ (0.05 ) Diluted shares outstanding – adjusted 40,094,828 41,795,193 39,044,007 36,744,304

We are presenting adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share, which are not measurements determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, because we believe these measures provide additional metrics to evaluate our operations and which we believe, when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliation to net income available to common stockholders, provide a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We use adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted net income per share, together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue and cash flows from operations, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our core operating performance. The use of adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted net income per share as performance measures permits a comparative assessment of our operating performance relative to our performance based upon our GAAP results while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies. Represents non-cash changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities related to our acquisitions, non-cash charges related to asset disposals, certain third-party deal costs incurred in connection with our acquisitions or financing arrangements and certain other costs. Represents duplicate rent and occupancy costs for our Los Angeles, CA, Richmond, CA, Miami, FL and Portland, OR facilities. Represents moving expenses for the consolidation of certain facilities in New England. Represents interest expenses incurred in connection with third party fees and the loss on debt extinguishment from the refinancing of our senior convertible debt and the write-off of certain deferred financing fees in connection with amendments made to our term loan and asset-based loan facility. Represents a payroll tax credit earned in accordance with the Employee Retention Credit under the CARES Act. Represents the tax effect of items 2 through 6 above.

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE

(unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data) Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended December 30, 2022 December 24, 2021 December 30, 2022 December 24, 2021 Numerator: Adjusted net income (loss) $ 18,806 $ 10,211 $ 59,361 $ (2,013 ) Add effect of dilutive securities: Interest on convertible notes, net of tax 425 673 812 — Adjusted net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 19,231 $ 10,884 $ 60,173 $ (2,013 ) Denominator: Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 37,198,345 36,879,240 37,094,220 36,744,304 Dilutive effect of unvested common shares 654,441 341,965 638,293 — Dilutive effect of options and warrants 69,599 49,008 66,719 — Dilutive effect of convertible notes 2,172,443 4,524,980 1,244,775 — Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 40,094,828 41,795,193 39,044,007 36,744,304 Adjusted net income (loss) per share: Diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.26 $ 1.54 $ (0.05 )

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2023

(unaudited; in thousands) Low-End Guidance High-End Guidance Net Income: $ 55,800 $ 61,000 Provision for income tax expense 20,700 22,500 Depreciation & amortization 42,000 45,000 Interest expense 38,000 38,000 EBITDA (1) 156,500 166,500 Adjustments: Stock compensation (2) 17,000 17,000 Duplicate rent (3) 5,000 5,000 Other operating expenses (4) 1,500 1,500 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 180,000 $ 190,000