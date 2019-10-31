The Chefs’ Warehouse Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net Sales Growth of 9.8%

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) (the “Company”), a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 27, 2019.

Financial highlights for the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018:

Net sales increased 9.8% to $396.9 million for the third quarter of 2019 from $361.5 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Gross profit increased 10.9% to $102.0 million for the third quarter of 2019 from $92.0 million for the third quarter of 2018.

GAAP net income was $4.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $4.2 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EPS 1 was $0.23 for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $0.19 for the third quarter of 2018.

was $0.23 for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $0.19 for the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $21.6 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $18.9 million for the third quarter of 2018.

“Our team delivered solid revenue and gross profit performance in the third quarter and we continued to invest in future growth,” said Chris Pappas, chairman and chief executive officer of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. “While third quarter unit volume metrics continued to be impacted by product mix, both revenue and gross profit growth were in line with our expectations. We are making investments in talent, geography and category expansion to drive future growth, while enhancing our partnership with our chef customers and artisan suppliers.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

Net sales for the quarter ended September 27, 2019 increased 9.8% to $396.9 million from $361.5 million for the quarter ended September 28, 2018. Organic growth contributed $16.2 million, or 4.5% to sales growth in the quarter. The remaining sales growth of $19.2 million, or 5.3%, resulted from acquisitions. Organic case count grew approximately 3.2% in the Company’s specialty category with unique customers and placements growth at 3.9% and 3.1%, respectively, compared to the prior year quarter. Pounds sold in the Company’s center-of-the-plate category increased approximately 0.9% compared to the prior year quarter. Estimated inflation was 2.5% in the Company’s specialty categories and 1.5% in the center-of-the-plate categories compared to the prior year quarter.

Gross profit increased approximately 10.9% to $102.0 million for the third quarter of 2019 from $92.0 million for the third quarter of 2018. Gross profit margin increased approximately 25 basis points to 25.7% from 25.4%. Gross margins in the Company’s specialty category increased 24 basis points and gross margins increased 54 basis points in the Company’s center-of-the-plate category compared to the prior year quarter.

Total operating expenses increased by approximately 11.8% to $91.3 million for the third quarter of 2019 from $81.7 million for the third quarter of 2018. Total operating expense includes charges of $2.5 million and $1.8 million for changes in the fair value of certain contingent earn-out liabilities in the third quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively. As a percentage of net sales, operating expenses were 23.0% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 22.6% in the third quarter of 2018. Operating expenses as a percentage of sales was negatively impacted by the contingent earn-out adjustment and higher warehouse costs, primarily related to investments in Texas and the Company’s new facility in Los Angeles, partially offset by lower distribution expense as a percentage of sales versus the third quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of the earn-out adjustments, total operating expenses increased 11.1%.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2019 was $10.6 million compared to $10.3 million for the third quarter of 2018. The increase in operating income was driven primarily by increased gross profit, offset in part by higher operating expenses, as discussed above. As a percentage of net sales, operating income was 2.7% in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to 2.8% in the third quarter of 2018.

Total interest expense decreased to $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $4.7 million for the third quarter of 2018 due primarily to lower effective interest rates charged on the Company’s outstanding debt.

Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $4.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.2 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $21.6 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $18.9 million for the third quarter of 2018. For the third quarter of 2019, adjusted net income1 was $6.8 million, or $0.23 per diluted share compared to adjusted net income of $5.5 million, or $0.19 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018.

Full Year 2019 Guidance

Based on current trends in the business, the Company is updating financial guidance for fiscal year 2019 and now expects the following:

Net sales between $1.58 billion and $1.60 billion

Gross profit between $402.0 million and $410.0 million

Net income between $23.5 million and $25.7 million

Net income per diluted share between $0.79 and $0.86

Adjusted EBITDA 1 between $88.0 million and $91.0 million

between $88.0 million and $91.0 million Adjusted EPS1 between $0.96 and $1.03

This guidance is based on an effective tax rate of approximately 27.5% and approximately 30 million shares, on a fully diluted basis.

1EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. Please see the schedules accompanying this earnings release for a reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS to these measures’ most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Forward-Looking Statements

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (http://www.chefswarehouse.com) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation’s leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 55,000 products to more than 34,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands except share amounts and per share data) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 27,

2019 September 28,

2018 September 27,

2019 September 28,

2018 Net Sales $ 396,880 $ 361,496 $ 1,165,327 $ 1,050,553 Cost of Sales 294,887 269,503 866,670 785,798 Gross Profit 101,993 91,993 298,657 264,755 Operating Expenses 91,345 81,725 266,323 233,799 Operating Income 10,648 10,268 32,334 30,956 Interest Expense 4,517 4,676 13,913 15,036 Loss on Asset Disposal 24 — 64 30 Income Before Income Taxes 6,107 5,592 18,357 15,890 Provision for Income Tax Expense 1,682 1,435 5,052 4,370 Net Income $ 4,425 $ 4,157 $ 13,305 $ 11,520 Net Income Per Share: Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.45 $ 0.40 Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.45 $ 0.40 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 29,549,308 29,080,929 29,511,143 28,458,972 Diluted 29,954,837 29,743,851 29,723,609 29,619,703

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

AS OF SEPTEMBER 27, 2019 AND DECEMBER 28, 2018

(in thousands) September 27,

2019 December 28,

2018 (unaudited) Cash $ 21,479 $ 42,410 Accounts receivable, net 164,562 161,758 Inventories, net 122,225 112,614 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,172 11,953 Total current assets 325,438 328,735 Equipment, leasehold improvements and software, net 90,531 85,276 Operating lease right-of-use assets (1) 131,675 — Goodwill 197,731 184,280 Intangible assets, net 141,910 130,033 Other assets 3,614 4,074 Total assets $ 890,899 $ 732,398 Accounts payable $ 79,904 $ 87,799 Accrued liabilities 28,196 24,810 Short-term operating lease liabilities (1) 17,834 — Accrued compensation 12,088 12,872 Current portion of long-term debt 328 61 Total current liabilities 138,350 125,542 Long-term debt, net of current portion 282,041 278,169 Operating lease liabilities (1) 123,961 — Deferred taxes, net 10,824 9,601 Other liabilities 13,122 10,410 Total liabilities 568,298 423,722 Preferred stock — — Common stock 303 300 Additional paid in capital 209,868 207,326 Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment (2,119 ) (2,221 ) Retained earnings 114,549 103,271 Stockholders’ equity 322,601 308,676 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 890,899 $ 732,398

(1) Fiscal 2019 includes new balance sheet captions due to the adoption of the new lease accounting standard, effective on the first day of fiscal 2019

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED SEPTEMBER 27, 2019 AND SEPTEMBER 28, 2018

(unaudited, in thousands) September 27,

2019 September 28,

2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 13,305 $ 11,520 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,539 7,234 Amortization of intangible assets 9,485 8,949 Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts 3,277 2,811 Non-cash operating lease expense 1,790 454 Deferred taxes 2,003 561 Amortization of deferred financing fees 1,566 1,657 Stock compensation 2,911 2,999 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities 5,331 2,026 Loss on asset disposal 64 30 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (1,069 ) (4,302 ) Inventories (7,588 ) (4,336 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (5,163 ) (148 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and accrued compensation (9,185 ) 7,163 Other assets and liabilities (2,721 ) (3,112 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 23,545 33,506 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (12,302 ) (9,407 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash received (28,077 ) (11,899 ) Proceeds from asset disposals — 30 Net cash used in investing activities (40,379 ) (21,276 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of debt, finance lease and other financing obligations (1,793 ) (49,359 ) Payment of deferred financing fees — (877 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 635 — Surrender of shares to pay withholding taxes (1,001 ) (691 ) Cash paid for contingent earn-out liability (967 ) — Borrowings under asset based loan facility — 47,100 Payments under asset based loan facility (960 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (4,086 ) (3,827 ) Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (11 ) (50 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (20,931 ) 8,353 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 42,410 41,504 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 21,479 $ 49,857

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE

(unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 27,

2019 September 28,

2018 September 27,

2019 September 28,

2018 Numerator: Net Income $ 4,425 $ 4,157 $ 13,305 $ 11,520 Add effect of dilutive securities: Interest on convertible notes, net of tax — 26 — 358 Net Income available to common shareholders $ 4,425 $ 4,183 $ 13,305 $ 11,878 Denominator: Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 29,549,308 29,080,929 29,511,143 28,458,972 Dilutive effect of unvested common shares 405,529 313,229 212,466 221,411 Dilutive effect of convertible notes — 349,693 — 939,320 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 29,954,837 29,743,851 29,723,609 29,619,703 Net Income Per Share: Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.45 $ 0.40 Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.45 $ 0.40

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET INCOME

(unaudited; in thousands) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 27,

2019 September 28,

2018 September 27,

2019 September 28,

2018 Net Income $ 4,425 $ 4,157 $ 13,305 $ 11,520 Interest expense 4,517 4,676 13,913 15,036 Depreciation 3,484 2,734 9,539 7,234 Amortization 3,301 2,966 9,485 8,949 Provision for income tax expense 1,682 1,435 5,052 4,370 EBITDA (1) 17,409 15,968 51,294 47,109 Adjustments: Stock compensation (2) 908 1,090 2,911 2,999 Duplicate rent (3) 642 14 805 14 Integration and deal costs/third party transaction costs (4) 76 41 286 331 Change in fair value of earn-out obligations (5) 2,536 1,798 5,331 2,026 Loss on asset disposal (6) 24 — 64 30 Moving expenses (7) — 21 61 21 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 21,595 $ 18,932 $ 60,752 $ 52,530

We are presenting EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are not measurements determined in accordance with the U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, because we believe these measures provide additional metrics to evaluate our operations and which we believe, when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliation to net income, provide a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue and cash flows from operations, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our core operating performance. The use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as performance measures permits a comparative assessment of our operating performance relative to our performance based upon GAAP results while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies. Represents non-cash stock compensation expense associated with awards of restricted shares of our common stock and stock options to our key employees and our independent directors. Represents duplicate rent and occupancy costs for our Los Angeles, CA and Toronto, Canada facilities. Represents transaction related costs incurred to complete and integrate acquisitions, including due diligence, legal and integration. Represents the non-cash change in fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities related to our acquisitions. Represents the non-cash charge related to the disposal of certain equipment. Represents moving expenses for the consolidation and expansion of our Ridgefield, CT and Toronto, Canada facilities.

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME TO NET INCOME

(unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 27,

2019 September 28,

2018 September 27,

2019 September 28,

2018 Net Income $ 4,425 $ 4,157 $ 13,305 $ 11,520 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (1): Duplicate rent (2) 642 14 805 14 Integration and deal costs/third party transaction costs (3) 76 41 286 331 Moving expenses (4) — 21 61 21 Change in fair value of earn-out obligations (5) 2,536 1,798 5,331 2,026 Loss on asset disposal (6) 24 — 64 30 Tax effect of adjustments (7) (903 ) (512 ) (1,802 ) (666 ) Total Adjustments 2,375 1,362 4,745 1,756 Adjusted Net Income $ 6,800 $ 5,519 $ 18,050 $ 13,276 Diluted Earnings per Share – Adjusted $ 0.23 $ 0.19 $ 0.61 $ 0.46 Diluted Shares Outstanding – Adjusted 29,954,837 29,743,851 29,723,609 29,619,703

We are presenting adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share (EPS), which are not measurements determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, because we believe these measures provide additional metrics to evaluate our operations and which we believe, when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliation to net income available to common stockholders, provide a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We use adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted EPS, together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue and cash flows from operations, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our core operating performance. The use of adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted EPS as performance measures permits a comparative assessment of our operating performance relative to our performance based upon our GAAP results while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies.

Represents duplicate rent and occupancy costs for our Los Angeles, CA and Toronto, Canada facilities.

Represents transaction related costs incurred to complete and integrate acquisitions, including due diligence, legal and integration.

Represents moving expenses for the consolidation and expansion of our Ridgefield, CT and Toronto, Canada facilities.

Represents the non-cash change in fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities related to our acquisitions.

Represents the non-cash charge related to the disposal of certain equipment.

Represents the tax effect of items 2 through 6 above.

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE

(unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 27,

2019 September 28,

2018 September 27,

2019 September 28,

2018 Numerator: Adjusted Net Income $ 6,800 $ 5,519 $ 18,050 $ 13,276 Add effect of dilutive securities: Interest on convertible notes, net of tax — 26 — 358 Adjusted Net Income available to common shareholders $ 6,800 $ 5,545 $ 18,050 $ 13,634 Denominator: Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 29,549,308 29,080,929 29,511,143 28,458,972 Dilutive effect of unvested common shares 405,529 313,229 212,466 221,411 Dilutive effect of convertible notes — 349,693 — 939,320 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 29,954,837 29,743,851 29,723,609 29,619,703 Adjusted Net Income per share: Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.19 $ 0.61 $ 0.46

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019

(unaudited; in thousands) Low-End

Guidance High-End

Guidance Net Income: $ 23,500 $ 25,700 Provision for income tax expense 8,950 9,750 Depreciation & amortization 25,300 25,300 Interest expense 18,500 18,500 EBITDA (1) 76,250 79,250 Adjustments: Stock compensation (2) 4,400 4,400 Duplicate rent (3) 1,400 1,400 Integration and deal costs/third party transaction costs (4) 300 300 Change in fair value of earn-out obligations (5) 5,500 5,500 Loss on asset disposal (6) 75 75 Moving expenses (7) 75 75 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 88,000 $ 91,000

We are presenting estimated EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are not measurements determined in accordance with the U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, because we believe these measures provide additional metrics to evaluate our currently estimated results and which we believe, when considered with both our estimated GAAP results and the reconciliation to our estimated net income, provide a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue and cash flows from operations, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our performance relative to our performance based upon GAAP results while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies.

Represents non-cash stock compensation expense associated with awards of restricted shares of our common stock and stock options to our key employees and our independent directors. Represents rent and occupancy costs expected to be incurred in connection with the Company’s facility consolidations while we are unable to use those facilities. Represents transaction related costs incurred to complete and integrate acquisitions, including due diligence, legal and integration. Represents the non-cash change in fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities related to our acquisitions. Represents the non-cash charge related to the disposal of certain equipment. Represents moving expenses for the consolidation and expansion of our Ridgefield, CT and Toronto, Canada facilities.

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

2019 FULLY DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RECONCILIATION TO 2019 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE (1)(2) Low-End High-End Guidance Guidance Net income per diluted share $ 0.79 $ 0.86 Duplicate rent (3) 0.03 0.03 Integration and deal costs/third party transaction costs (4) 0.01 0.01 Change in fair value of earn-out obligations (5) 0.13 0.13 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.96 $ 1.03