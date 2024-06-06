CHICAGO, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Chicago School is proud to announce the appointment of William Brown, Psy.D., as provost, effective June 2024. Prior to this role, Dr. Brown served in several other leadership roles across the university, including most recently, as The Chicago School’s Chief Strategy Officer. “We want to make sure that we are providing the highest quality education we can for our students,” Dr. Brown says. “It’s my goal to ensure that The Chicago School continues to lead the field of integrated health.”

As provost, Dr. Brown will be responsible for distinguishing and growing the university’s academic offerings and enhancing The Chicago School’s shared impact. “I am confident in Dr. Brown’s future success in this new role due to his strategic vision, leadership experience in academics and admissions, and strong operational skill,” Michele Nealon, Psy.D., President of The Chicago School, says.

Dr. Brown began his career working as a clinical psychologist and was eventually recruited into higher education to teach psychology at Argosy University. He became the department chair for the Forensic Psychology program and ultimately worked his way to vice president of academic affairs, campus president, and finally to university group vice president. After spending more than 10 years in higher education, Dr. Brown took some time to start a business with his wife in Key West, Florida. Once the business was sold, he returned to higher education to continue to drive impact in integrated health.

“I am excited to partner with Dr. Brown in this new capacity and to continue our tradition of academic excellence, collaboration, and innovation, while emphasizing strategic growth and an exceptional student experience. This new role offers an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where all feel welcomed, respected, and empowered to engage in our shared mission as we grow in new and dynamic ways,” remarks Michele Nealon, Psy.D., President of The Chicago School.

