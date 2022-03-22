The Chicago School of Professional Psychology Announces MediTelecare Partnership

New Approach Pairs Psychologists with Medical Staff in Long Term Care Facilities

Los Angeles, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Chicago School of Professional Psychology announced today it has launched a partnership with MediTelecare™ to provide training to psychiatric nurse practitioners on counseling in the field of behavioral health in long-term care facilities across the nation.

“The Chicago School is proud to partner with a market leader in behavioral telehealth and tele-technology services to create a new model of treatment, pairing psychiatric nurse practitioners and supervising psychologists as a virtual team to provide patients counseling and pharmacological support,” said Dr. Michele Nealon, Psy.D., president of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.

“With this partnership, The Chicago School is opening new opportunities for health care professionals to advance their ability to treat clients with multicultural sensitivity and understanding,” said Dr. Nealon. “We look forward to, together, bringing the importance of mental health to par with physical and biological health.”

The Chicago School, founded in 1979, is a leading nonprofit, regionally accredited university with a highly diverse faculty and student body on seven campuses across the country, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Anaheim, San Diego, Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Dallas and online.

“The Chicago School is doing impressive work in advancing the practice of psychotherapy, while breathing new life into how services are delivered through evidence-based practices. They are pioneering increased treatment accessibility by providing mental health education and support to nurse practitioners to meet patient needs,” said Dr. Sherie Friedrich, Meditelecare chief psychology officer.

The partnership is expected to include supervision, training and internship experiences for mental health professionals and Continuing Education Units (CEU) for health care providers.

About The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

Integrating theory with hands-on experience, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology provides education rooted in a commitment to innovation, service, and community for thousands of diverse students across the United States and globally. Since its founding in 1979, The Chicago

School has expanded to offer more than 35 degrees and certificates in the professional fields of health services, nursing, education, counseling, business, and more. Through its engaged professional model of education, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and an extensive network of domestic and international professional partnerships, The Chicago School’s students receive real-world training opportunities that reflect their future careers. The Chicago School is also a proud affiliate of TCS, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact. To learn more, visit thechicagoschool.edu

About MediTelecare

MediTelecare™, an industry leader in providing technology enabled behavioral telehealth services to residents of skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, delivers technology devices, digital hub and APP software products and services. Including a suite of virtual tools used by its employed psychology and psychiatry providers together with facility staff for 24×7 virtual referral, scheduling and clinical cloud interoperability. Proprietary digital clinical assessment and reporting analytics, MediReview™ and MediReport™, help staff identify and provide consistent care follow-up. MediTelecare™ services hundreds of facilities, over 30,000 residents, providing over 300,000 patient encounters.

