The Chicago School of Professional Psychology Earns Top 10 2020-2021 Military Friendly® School Designation

Los Angeles, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (TCSPP) is pleased to announce that it has earned the 2020-2021 Military Friendly® School designation, ranking in the Top 10 in the Graduate School category. A Military Friendly® School designation recognizes The Chicago School’s commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefit for the military community.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,000 schools participated in the 2020-2021 survey with 695 earning the designation. The 2020-­2021 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

“This designation means a lot to The Chicago School,” said TCSPP President Dr. Michele Nealon. “Our commitment to military members, veterans and their families is something we take pride in. We want to provide veterans and active military members with a supportive, affordable educational experience, and do all we can to support them in their transition from military to civilian life.”

Methodology, criteria, and weightings for Military Friendly® School designation were determined by Victory with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer) and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

The Chicago School’s military initiatives include a partnership with National Military Family Association (NMFA) to offer potential scholarships exclusively to eligible NMFA military spouse members, a veteran and active military tuition rate, and a partnership with Illinois Connections for Families of the Fallen where families are helped to cope after a catastrophic loss. Visit here for more information about The Chicago School of Professional Psychology’s student veteran and active military initiatives.

About Military Friendly® Schools:

The Military Friendly® Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary, data­-driven Military Friendly® Schools survey from participating institutions. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. The survey is administered for free and is open to all post­secondary schools that wish to participate.

Criteria for consideration can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

About The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

Founded in 1979, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (TCSPP) is a nonprofit, private university devoted exclusively to psychology, and related behavioral health sciences. The institution serves nearly 6,000 students across campuses in Chicago; Southern California (Los Angeles, Irvine and San Diego); Washington, D.C.; New Orleans; and Dallas, as well as through online programs. The Chicago School is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), and its Clinical Psychology Doctoral Programs in Chicago, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and New Orleans are accredited by the American Psychological Association. With more than 25 graduate degree programs, thousands of hours of real-world training, and a wealth of international opportunities, TCSPP is a leader in professional psychology and behavioral health education. To learn more, visit www.thechicagoschool.edu.

The Chicago School is a proud affiliate of TCS, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact.

