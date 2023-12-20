CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With the holidays already upon us, it’s essential to recognize that for many people, even some that we know and love, this time of year can bring about feelings of stress, anxiety, and the holiday blues. Dr. Michele Nealon, Psy.D., President of The Chicago School, knows that we all experience this time of year differently and offers her expert advice to help improve mental well-being during this festive period.

“While the holidays are often supposed to illicit feelings of joy and celebration, many people may experience the opposite,” said Dr. Nealon. “It’s important to lean on your community, especially during times when societal pressures to be festive may exacerbate existing struggles.”

Here are some tips she shared to combat the holiday blues:

Make Room for Your Feelings: It’s okay to feel a range of emotions during the holidays. Recognize and accept your feelings without judgment. Optimize for Happiness: Don’t succumb to the pressure of creating a “perfect” holiday. Set realistic goals and boundaries for yourself, focusing on what brings you joy and comfort. Dial a Friend: Connect with friends, family, or a support network. Share your feelings, and don’t hesitate to seek professional help if needed. Schedule “Me” Time: Prioritize self-care by engaging in activities that bring you peace and relaxation. This could include mindfulness exercises, hobbies, or simply taking time for yourself. Give Back: Helping others can provide a sense of purpose and fulfillment. Consider volunteering or engaging in charitable activities within your community. Create New Traditions: If the traditional holiday activities contribute to your stress, consider creating new traditions that align more with your values and preferences.

Dr. Nealon emphasizes that prioritizing mental health is an especially crucial aspect of navigating the holiday season. “Remember, it’s okay not to feel joyous during this time. Give yourself permission to experience sadness and loneliness.” She also added, “By taking care of your mental well-being, you can navigate the holidays with greater ease and resilience.”

