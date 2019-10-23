THE CHICAGO SCHOOL’S WASHINGTON, D.C. CAMPUS TO CAP OFF UNIVERSITY’S COMMENCEMENT SEASON

The campus will graduate more than 170 students at October 25th ceremony.

Washington, D.C., Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Washington, D.C. Campus of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology will celebrate graduation on October 25th at Lisner Auditorium-GWU. More than 170 graduates from both the Washington, D.C. and Online campuses will receive degrees. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology is a non-profit university devoted exclusively to psychology and related behavioral health sciences.

Award-winning author, educator and community leader Dr. Emad Rahim is the campus’ 2019 Honorary Degree recipient. The Bellevue University associate professor and managing partner of Intelligent HQ survived genocide, street violence, gangs and poverty, and uses his experiences to teach about resiliency. He has been featured in Huffington Post and Forbes, and covered by the BBC and NPR.

Student speaker Nikki Terranova, Psy.D. (2019) specializes in female trauma in her position as a post doctoral intern at the Veterans Administration. She has worked as a team counselor, a psychometrist and continues to work for non-profit Helping Kids and Families Fund to raise funds for kids in need.

Student speaker Melissa Eang, M.A. (2019) is passionate about working with clients from a person-centered perspective and providing treatment holistically. She has worked with underprivileged children, tutored incarcerated women and interned at The Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency.

An assistant professor of psychology at Zayed University in Dubai, Dr. Kyle Msall (International Psychology, 2016) is the Distinguished Alum. He will be honored in absentia.

“Commencement is always an exciting experience,” said TCSPP Washington, D.C. Campus Dean Dr. Heather Sheets. “For our students, this is the culmination of all their hard work and sacrifice and it’s a time to celebrate their accomplishments. For faculty and staff, we can take pride in the knowledge that we’ve helped to prepare more mental and behavioral health professionals to help fill the gaps in care.”

About The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

Founded in 1979, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (TCSPP) is a nonprofit, private university devoted exclusively to psychology, and related behavioral health sciences. The institution serves approximately 5,500 students across campuses in Chicago; Southern California (Los Angeles, Irvine and San Diego); Washington, D.C.; New Orleans; and Dallas, as well as through online programs. The Chicago School is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), and its Clinical Psychology Doctoral Programs in Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles are accredited by the American Psychological Association. With more than 25 graduate degree programs, thousands of hours of real-world training, and a wealth of international opportunities, TCSPP is a leader in professional psychology and behavioral health education. To learn more, visit www.thechicagoschool.edu.

The Chicago School is a proud affiliate of TCS, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success

CONTACT: Lisa Riley The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (312) 410-8963 [email protected]