SECAUCUS, N.J., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Children’s Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE), the largest pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America, today announced that shareholders elected all Director candidates to the Company’s Board of Directors at its Annual Meeting on May 10, 2023, including new Directors Wes McDonald and Michael Shaffer. Messrs. McDonald and Shaffer, financial and accounting experts with extensive retail experience, will serve on the Audit Committee.

Norman Matthews, Chairman of the Board commented, “We are pleased to welcome Wes and Michael to our Board of Directors. They are both highly respected retail executives and have broad strategic, operational and financial experience, including as public company CFOs and on public company Audit Committees. More specifically, Wes brings deep chief financial officer skills, including in financial planning, modeling and forecasting, and Michael brings years of senior level finance, accounting and specialty retail operational expertise in chief operating officer and chief financial officer roles. They will strengthen our Board and Audit Committee and will be a valuable resource for our senior management as we execute on our strategy to achieve consistent and sustainable growth for our shareholders.”

Mr. McDonald was previously Principal Officer, Chief Financial Officer of Kohl’s Corporation from 2015 to 2017. Prior to this, he served as Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Kohl’s from 2010 to 2015 and as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer from 2003 to 2010. Before joining Kohl’s, Mr. McDonald served as Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Earlier in his career, he held several positions of increasing responsibility at Target Corporation, culminating in his position as Director – IT Financial Analysis. Mr. McDonald received a BS in Engineering from Bucknell University and received an MBA from The Wharton School of Business. Mr. McDonald is the Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Compensation Committee at Urban Outfitters, Inc. and a member of the Audit and Compensation Committees at Wingstop Inc.

Mr. Shaffer was previously Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of PVH Corp. from 2012 through 2021. Mr. Shaffer began his tenure at PVH in 1990 and held various roles of increasing responsibility, including Director of Accounting Operations, Vice President & Controller, and Senior Vice President of Operations. In addition, Mr. Shaffer took on the additional responsibility at PVH of guiding the Building Resources for African American Voices (BRAAVE) as the executive sponsor. Mr. Shaffer completed his bachelor’s degree in accounting from George Washington University and is a CPA. Mr. Shaffer is the Chair of the Audit Committee at Torrid Holdings Inc. and he also served for five years on the board of directors of the Build-A-Bear Workshop, where he was also the Chair of the Audit Committee.

At the Annual Meeting, the Company’s shareholders also ratified the selection of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accountants for fiscal 2023 and approved the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers (“Say-on-Pay”) and the one-year frequency of the Say-on-Pay vote, both on an advisory basis.

