The Children’s Place Celebrates the Return to the Classroom With a $1 Million “School Is Back” Giveaway and a $1 Million Back-to-School Product Donation to Baby2Baby

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

SECAUCUS, N.J., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Children’s Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE), the largest pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America, is kicking off the back-to-school season by giving away $1,000,000. The Children’s Place will award $1,000 each to 1,000 people across America to celebrate children returning to the classroom.  Now through September 7, 2021, The Children’s Place will be accepting entries for the “School is Back” Giveaway.

In addition to the $1 million “School is Back” Giveaway, The Children’s Place is also donating $1 million worth of back-to-school product to Baby2Baby, a non-profit organization that provides children living in poverty, with the basic necessities that every child deserves. Clothing is one of the most requested items by the Baby2Baby families, especially now as students gear up to return to the classroom, many for the first time in over 16 months. Over the past year, countless children living in poverty have outgrown their “school” clothes. The Children’s Place’s donation to Baby2Baby will help provide these children with new clothes that they can proudly wear for their return to the classroom.

“We are mindful of the difficulties families have faced over the past 16 months, and we are proud to show our support through our $1 million “School is Back” Giveaway and our $1 million donation of clothing. We are looking forward to children resuming their in-person educations and are pleased to sponsor a giveaway and make a donation that will positively impact so many families,” commented Jane Elfers, President and CEO of The Children’s Place, Inc.

“We are so thankful to The Children’s Place for their incredible donation of $1 million of clothing, backpacks and more,” said Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Co-CEOs of Baby2Baby. “As children across the country prepare to re-enter the classroom after an unprecedented year, The Children’s Place’s support will help Baby2Baby provide tens of thousands of low-income students across the country with the basic essentials they need and deserve.”

The Drew Barrymore Show partnered with The Children’s Place to help spread the word about the Company’s charitable efforts to help kids get back to school.

Drew Barrymore said on The Drew Barrymore Show, “I am so excited to be working with The Children’s Place, somewhere I’ve shopped as a parent since my kids were born. They are the go-to place for any and all children’s back to school wardrobe needs.”

The Children’s Place is proud to continue to support America’s families through their “School is Back” Giveaway and their donation to Baby2Baby. For more information and rules concerning the “School is Back” Giveaway, please visit www.childrensplace.com and enter to win the “School is Back” Giveaway. Entry can also be made at The Children’s Place stores and on The Children’s Place app.

ABOUT THE CHILDREN’S PLACE
The Children’s Place is the largest pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, sells at retail and wholesale, and licenses to sell fashionable, high-quality merchandise predominantly at value prices, primarily under the proprietary “The Children’s Place”, “Place”, “Baby Place”, and “Gymboree” brand names. As of May 1, 2021, the Company had 724 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, online stores at www.childrensplace.com and www.gymboree.com, and the Company’s eight international franchise partners had 213 international points of distribution in 19 countries.

Contact: Investor Relations at 201-558-2400 extension 14500

ABOUT BABY2BABY
Baby2Baby, a non-profit organization led by Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves. In the last 10 years, Baby2Baby has distributed over 175 million items — more than any organization of its kind — to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and underserved schools as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster. Since the COVID-19 crisis began, Baby2Baby has served over one million children across the country impacted by the pandemic. To learn more about Baby2Baby please visit www.baby2baby.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1aca8fe9-a30a-48ec-9015-9288864ded68

