SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media, announced that the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks placed a third order for solar-powered EV ARC™ charging systems, their largest order thus far. The off-grid systems will be used to fuel the City’s growing fleet of electric vehicles. The systems were purchased through the California Department of General Services (DGS) Contract #1-22-61-16, which serves to simplify the government procurement process and make select solutions available statewide at the best negotiated pricing.

The City of LA’s EV ARC™ charging systems each fit in a standard parking space and are equipped with two Enel X Way JuiceBox® Pro EV charging stations. Each EV ARC™ system generates and stores its own clean electricity and delivers that electricity to power the City’s EVs day or night, and during inclement weather and power outages. Flood proof to 9.5 feet and wind-rated to 160 mph, the product improves the City’s energy resiliency and disaster preparedness. The charging systems are transportable and can be relocated as charging patterns emerge and change.

“The EV ARC systems’ off-grid capabilities eliminate the need for costly infrastructure upgrades and allow us to quickly deploy charging stations wherever they are needed most,” said Jimmy Kim, General Manager at the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks. “This flexibility allows our recreation and parks fleet vehicles to remain powered and ready to serve our community. We are excited to have more of our parks’ clean vehicles powered by 100 percent renewable energy so we can drive on sunshine.”

The City of Los Angeles’ Electric Vehicle Master Plan aims to have 123,000 EV chargers by 2030. The State of California expects 12.5 million EVs on California’s roads in 2035 and that 1.2 million public and shared chargers will be needed by 2030. To help achieve this goal, the California Energy Commission (CEC) approved a $2.9 billion investment plan to accelerate California’s EV charging goals.

“National, state and city parks and recreational spaces are further ideal use cases for off-grid solar powered EV ARC charging systems. The EV ARC is deployed with no digging, no construction and no electric grid connection so it’s perfect for spaces that have limited or no grid connection and want to maintain their beauty and environmental integrity,” said Desmond Wheatley, Beam Global CEO. “The City of Los Angeles is a leader in electrification with an admirable goal to have 123,000 EV chargers by 2030. Rapidly deployed sustainable EV ARC charging systems help achieve this plan.”

