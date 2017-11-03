The City of Saint John – Safe, Clean Drinking Water Project Receives CCPPP Award for Innovation and Excellence in P3s

Breaking News
The Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships (CCPPP) is proud to announce that The City of Saint John – Safe, Clean Drinking Water Project is the Silver Award recipient in the Project Development category of the 2017 National Awards for Innovation and Excellence in Public-Private Partnerships (P3s).

The CCPPP Awards Committee says the City of Saint John – Safe, Clean Drinking Water Project is a perfect example of applying a P3 procurement model to allow municipal governments to replace aging critical water infrastructure in their cities and towns in a more timely, integrated and comprehensive manner.  

The Committee took particular note of “the approach that Saint John took with this project to customize P3 concepts to address complex greenfield and brownfield developments that other municipalities can use as a model to modernize water treatment and distribution systems to ensure they deliver a safe and quality product to their citizens.”

Since their inception in 1998, the annual CCPPP awards are a coveted seal of excellence. The 20th Annual CCPPP National Awards celebration will be held on Monday, November 6th, 2017 at the 25th CCPPP Annual Conference at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in downtown Toronto.

Quotes:

“The PPP delivery model in this case was instrumental to the viability as well as the success of the project. The Safe, Clean Drinking Water Project is an example of how the private and public sectors can come together in an efficient, cost effective, timely and innovative fashion to meet the infrastructure needs of the public sector.”

J. Brent McGovern, Commissioner, Saint John Water

 

“The Safe Clean Drinking Water Project is a true testament to the ideals of the PPP model and we look forward to continuing to work in partnership with the city to deliver value for money to the citizens of Saint John.”

Samir Chande – Port City Water Partners

 

“The City of Saint John has set an example for municipalities across the country by delivering this critical infrastructure project through a public-private partnership – ensuring safe, clean drinking water for generations to come and guaranteeing real value for taxpayers’ dollars.”

Mark Romoff, President and CEO, Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnership

About the Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships: Established in 1993, CCPPP is a national, non-partisan, member-based organization with broad representation from across the public and private sectors. Its mission is to promote smart, innovative and modern approaches to infrastructure development and service delivery through public-private partnerships with all levels of government. The Council is a proponent of evidence-based public policy in support of P3s, facilitates the adoption of international best practices, and educates stakeholders and the community on the economic and social benefits of public-private partnerships.

