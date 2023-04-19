DENVER, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clear Cannabis Inc.™, a national licensor of The Clear™, a legacy cannabis brand of innovative and high quality distilled concentrate products, has announced its expansion into the company’s 10th retail market: Arkansas. Their products will be manufactured and distributed through Arkansas licensee Dark Horse Medicinals .

Starting with a soft launch on April 20, 2023, The Clear Elite, the flagship brand of The Clear’s family of products, will be available for sale in select Arkansas medical dispensaries. With a full rollout across the state to take place throughout May 2023.

The Clear Elite premium vape products are renowned for their exceptional quality, completely free of filler agents, and boasting a starting potency of well over 85% cannabinoids. The Elite cartridge is perfect for moderate to seasoned cannabis enthusiasts, filled with ultra-premium THC distillate, with award-winning botanically derived terpenes.

Arkansas customers can choose from a range of high-quality Elite products, including 1000mg cartridges, 500mg cartridges, and 350mg All-In-Ones, available in The Clear’s award-winning flavors, including Blue Raz, Golden Goat, Grapevine, Lime Sorbet, OG, and Orange Cream.

In the coming months, customers can also look forward to the release of two additional products in Arkansas: Dripcees, fast-acting vegan gummies, and The Clear Elite 2g Cartridge. All the company’s products are crafted with the utmost care and attention to detail, ensuring a consistent and high-quality experience for every customer.

“We are thrilled to announce our latest license partnership with Dark Horse Medicinals, an esteemed leader in the local cannabis marketplace,” said Richard Batenburg Jr., CEO of Clear Cannabis Inc., the licensor of The Clear brand. “The Clear and Dark Horse share a commitment to quality and innovation, making this partnership an excellent fit. We are excited to expand The Clear’s customer base in the South and look forward to growing our presence in this market.”

As a medical cannabis market with limited licenses, Arkansas has faced challenges in providing residents with access to national cannabis brands. However, Dark Horse Medicinals is proud to be the state’s first operational medical marijuana processor and independent cannabis product manufacturer. By partnering with Dark Horse, The Clear will be able to bring its emphasis on quality, consistency, and transparency to the Arkansas market, solidifying its position as one of the top brands in the nation.

“We at Dark Horse are happy to welcome The Clear to the Arkansas market. The Clear is a perennial national brand in the cannabis space and with their emphasis on quality, consistency, and transparency we are eager to see their success in Arkansas,” said Casey Flippo, Chief Executive Officer at Dark Horse Medicinals.

The Clear Family of Brands are available in California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. The national cannabis leader has plans to roll out additional consumption formats and expand into emerging markets throughout the east coast in 2023.

