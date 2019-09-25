Breaking News
The College for Creative Studies Exceeds Fall Enrollment Goals

CCS Product Design students designing the products of the future.

College for Creative Studies, Detroit, Mich.

Detroit, Michigan, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The College for Creative Studies (CCS) exceeded its wide-ranging enrollment goals for fall 2019, enrolling 1,467 students, a 2.95% increase from 2018. CCS not only welcomed the second largest incoming freshman class in the College’s history but also attracted more students from out of state, saw an increase in students living on campus, a more diverse student body and a 2% increase in retention and graduation rate.

“Our trend in enrollment points to the strength and successes of the College for Creative Studies’ curriculum, facilities, faculty, career placement and overall reputation as well as all the positive changes happening in Detroit. This fall we have welcomed exceptional students from all over the nation and world,” said President Don Tuski.

Another noteworthy statistic involved the College’s improved retention and graduation rates. Over the past five years, CCS has increased fall-to-fall retention among freshmen by 12 percentage points. The latest retention rate from fall 2019 increased to an impressive 81%.CCS’s overall enrollment is now 1,467 students, with 1,414 students in its 11 undergraduate programs, and 53 students in its four graduate programs.

CCS continues to be one of the highest performing private colleges of art and design in the world, placing its graduates in high-ranking positions worldwide. More than 460 companies came to CCS to recruit in the last three years, 148 of them international. All of this contributes to the College’s success in its enrollment.

About The College for Creative Studies
Located in the heart of Detroit, the College for Creative Studies (CCS) is a world-class institution that educates artists and designers to be leaders in the creative professions. A private, fully accredited college, CCS enrolls more than 1,400 students pursuing Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) and Master of Fine Arts (MFA) degrees.Students in the BFA program can major in Advertising Design, Communication Design, Crafts, Entertainment Arts, Fashion Accessories Design, Fine Arts, Illustration, Interior Design, Photography, Product Design, and Transportation Design, in addition to a dual major Art Education program. Students in the MFA program can major in Color and Materials Design, Interaction Design, Integrated Design, and Transportation Design. 

Unique among art and design colleges, CCS’s A. Alfred Taubman Center for Design Education is an educational and creative community representing an innovative convergence of art, design, education, technology and business. The Taubman Center houses all of the College’s design programs and additional student dormitories; Kresge Arts in Detroit, a comprehensive community development effort to strengthen the long-term economic, social and cultural fabric of the city and surrounding region; University Prep Art & Design , a public art and design charter school for middle and high school students; and Design Core Detroit, a partnership between CCS and Business Leaders for Michigan that works with creative businesses to provide education, professional connections and market demand throughout the city for design services.

Declared a national model for community engagement by the National Association of Schools of Art and Design (NASAD), the College offers non-credit courses in the visual arts through its Precollege and Continuing Studies programs and works with numerous community and foundation partners to provide free arts education opportunities for youth across the city through its Community Arts Partnerships programs. Funded by the Kresge Foundation and administered by CCS, Kresge Arts in Detroit also provides transformative monetary and professional development support to the city’s emerging, established, and eminent artists.

