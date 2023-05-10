BLUE BELL, Pa., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Columbus Organization is pleased to announce that Senior VP of Clinical Operations, Dr. Melissa Richards, and Case Manager, Heather DuBose, will be presenting at the Independence: My Choices, My Life Conference in South Carolina hosted by Individuals Motivating People to Achieve Change Together (IMPACT SC). The statewide event provides a unique opportunity for self-advocates, parents and professionals to gather and share resources that allow individuals with disabilities to live a more independent life.

The Columbus team will present “Write Your Own Story: Your Life, Your Plan” and demonstrate their groundbreaking MyPersonalPlan™ program. Leveraging The Columbus Organization’s cutting edge ACHIEVE Analytics® platform, MyPersonalPlan is a dynamic, web-based technology that provides participants and their network of supports with a user-friendly tool enabling real-time updates to the Person-Centered Plan across numerous dimensions (e.g., employment, relationships, housing, etc.). This will further empower individuals living with intellectual/developmental disabilities or complex health concerns by providing an indispensable tool for taking control of their own life path.

Dr. Melissa Richards noted, “MyPersonalPlan is a groundbreaking way to put person-centered planning back in the hands of the person. Individuals will be able to access and update their plan whenever they please, and proudly share their goals with anyone they wish to, whenever they please. This Person-Centered Plan highlights what a person wants to showcase, ensuring all supports are aligned in helping that person achieve their own meaningful-life goals. It is going to empower so many people.”

The presentation can be viewed after the live event on The Columbus Organization’s website: www.ColumbusOrg.com

About The Columbus Organization

