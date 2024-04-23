BLUE BELL, Pa., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Columbus Organization, a nationally recognized provider of services for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities (IDD), conditions associated with aging, and complex health concerns, today announced that they have received their fifth consecutive 3-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) with 100% compliance on all 954 CARF-designated standards. As the highest honor a care coordination company can receive, CARF’s accreditation comprises a rigorous peer review of a company’s processes and services, ensuring they are delivered with the highest quality, measurability, and accountability. The Columbus Organization’s accreditation demonstrates perfect adherence to the CARF quality standards and places the company in the top tier in the nation according to CARF adminstrators.

Carlos Hernandez, Senior Vice President Care Coordination for Columbus, commented, “With the ever-present variability in quality across the industry, this repeated validation of our quality excellence is an incredible endorsement of our work, passion, and dedication to the vulnerable populations we serve. It also supports our ongoing focus on innovative solutions that improve health outcomes and drive a paradigm shift in care management.”

The CARF auditors noted that throughout the organization, interviews with staff, families and other stakeholders distinctly demonstrated a proven and established dedication to excellence in service. The Columbus Organization continues to leverage this foundation in quality to develop novel ways to improve efficiency, value, and health outcomes for a wide array of complex populations as well as the organizations that support them.