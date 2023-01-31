WALDORF, Md., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC) (the “Company”), the holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake (the “Bank”), today reported its results of operations for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 of $7.6 million, or $1.35 per diluted common share compared with net income of $7.6 million, or $1.34 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2022, and net income of $6.8 million, or $1.18 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Company reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 of $28.3 million, or $5.00 per diluted common share compared to a net income of $25.9 million, or $4.47 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Announced Merger of Equals with Shore Bancshares, Inc.: On December 14, 2022, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to undertake a merger of equals pursuant to which the Company and Bank will merge into Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI) (“Shore”) in an all-stock transaction. The combined company will have total assets of approximately $6.0 billion on a pro forma basis. Under the terms of the agreement, which was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and which remains subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, as well as the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, holders of TCFC common stock will have the right to receive 2.3287 shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. common stock. The merger is expected to close in the late second quarter or early third quarter of 2023. James M. Burke, The Community Financial Corporation’s current President and Chief Executive Officer, will serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of the combined company. The Company incurred $1.0 million of merger and acquisition costs during the year ended December 31, 2022 related to the transaction and anticipates additional expenses in 2023 related to the transaction.

Record Earnings Per Share: Net income totaled $7.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, or $1.35 per diluted common share compared to net income of $6.8 million or $1.18 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $7.6 million or $1.34 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Return on average assets (“ROAA”) and return on average common equity (“ROACE”) were 1.28% and 16.61% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to 1.18% and 13.00% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 1.31% and 15.97% for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Impact of Merger & Acquisition Costs and Sale of Equity Investment: During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company incurred $1.0 million in merger related costs and recognized a gain of $0.7 million on the sale of its equity investment in Infinex Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Infinex”). The net impact of these events for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was a decrease to EPS of $0.05 per diluted share and a decrease to ROAA of five basis points. The resulting non-GAAP diluted EPS and non-GAAP ROAA were $1.40 and 1.33%, respectively. Subsequent to the purchase of Infinex by Advisor Group, the Bank continues to use Infinex as its broker of record for its wealth division.

Expanding Net Interest Margin: Net interest margin increased to 3.64% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from 3.47% for the third quarter of 2022. Loan and overall interest-earning asset yields increased 46 and 61 basis points to 4.92% and 4.50% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 4.46% and 3.89% for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The Company’s cost of funds increased 46 basis points for the comparable three month period from 0.43% to 0.89%. The loan portfolio is positioned for rising rates with $442.8 million or 24% of net portfolio loans scheduled to reprice monthly or in the next three months and an additional $108.5 million or 6% repricing in the following nine months. The Bank’s effective duration on the loan portfolio was 2.0 years at December 31, 2022. If the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) slows or pauses interest rate increases, the Company expects modest margin compression to occur as deposit rates begin to normalize in a more stable environment.

Solid Loan Growth: Gross portfolio loans increased to $1,821.1 million, an increase of $77.8 million or 17.9% annualized, compared to the prior quarter. Portfolio loans increased $242.3 million or 15.3% during the year ended December 31, 2022. The loan pipeline at December 31, 2022 was $100.0 million compared to $192.0 million at September 30, 2022. Management anticipates moderate 2023 loan growth of between six and eight percent. Goals for lenders and business development teams have been further aligned to build on 2022 progress in acquiring customer operating deposit accounts. More modest loan goals in the current interest rate environment should contribute to building franchise-enhancing relationships with customers while mitigating potential margin compression from the use of more costly non-core funding sources.

Deposits and Funding: During 2022, the Bank increased noninterest-bearing accounts by $184.3 million to $630.1 million or 30.17% of deposits at December 31, 2022 from 21.68% of deposits at December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased $32.3 million in 2022 from $2,056.2 million at December 31, 2021 to $2,088.5 million at December 31, 2022. The stability in deposit balances coupled with significant loan growth required the Bank to use wholesale funding in the fourth quarter. The Bank’s deposit cycle generally sees deposit balances decrease in the first and fourth quarters as business customers and municipalities use funds for operating needs and build in the second and third quarters. At December 31, 2022, the Company had wholesale funding, which includes brokered deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank advances, of $133.5 million compared to $20.2 million at December 31, 2021.

Stable Asset Quality: Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs were $6.5 million or 0.27% of total assets at December 31, 2022 compared to $6.7 million or 0.28% of total assets and $8.1 million or 0.35% of total assets at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Classified assets increased $0.9 million to $6.1 million at December 31, 2022 from $5.2 million at December 31, 2021. The Company had no COVID-19 deferred loans at December 31, 2022.

Management Commentary

“The fourth quarter capped a transformational year at Community Financial,” stated James M. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Community Financial Corporation. “Record earnings in each quarter combined for record annual performance. Investments in our business and continued expansion into Virginia fueled both growth and increased profitability. Our high-quality deposit franchise, while not immune from the recent increases in rates, continues to be a key differentiator that drives shareholder value.”

Burke continued, “In the fourth quarter, we took a major step forward in our strategic vision agreeing to a merger of equals with Shore Bancshares. This strategic combination is expected to enhance long-term shareholder value and help us better serve the communities in which we live and work. Community Financial and Shore Bancshares, Inc. share similar cultures and visions for the future. By achieving greater scale, we will be positioned to help existing and new customers with higher loan limits and enhanced services, increase investment in technology, and offer expanded career opportunities to our employees.”

Results of Operations

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Interest and dividend income $ 25,252 $ 17,778 $ 7,474 42.0 % Interest expense 4,821 897 3,924 437.5 % Net interest income 20,431 16,881 3,550 21.0 % Provision for credit losses 868 — 868 — % Provision for unfunded commitments 145 — 145 — % Noninterest income 2,289 2,290 (1 ) — % Noninterest expense 11,390 10,179 1,211 11.9 % Income before income taxes 10,317 8,992 1,325 14.7 % Income tax expense 2,702 2,241 461 20.6 % Net income $ 7,615 $ 6,751 $ 864 12.8 %

(UNAUDITED) Years Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Interest and dividend income $ 82,707 $ 70,559 $ 12,148 17.2 % Interest expense 9,182 4,125 5,057 122.6 % Net interest income 73,525 66,434 7,091 10.7 % Provision for credit losses 2,437 586 1,851 315.9 % Provision for unfunded commitments 146 — 146 — % Noninterest income 6,393 7,906 (1,513 ) (19.1 )% Noninterest expense 39,434 39,152 282 0.7 % Income before income taxes 37,901 34,602 3,299 9.5 % Income tax expense 9,584 8,716 868 10.0 % Net income $ 28,317 $ 25,886 $ 2,431 9.4 %



Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the comparable quarters increased primarily from increases in interest-earning asset yields and growth in loans partially offset by increased interest expense from higher funding costs. Net interest margin of 3.64% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased 42 basis points from 3.22% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and increased 17 basis points from 3.47% for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Net interest margin expanded during the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to average yields on loans and investment securities (not including interest-bearing deposits) increasing to 4.92% and 2.95% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 from 4.46% and 2.02% for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Interest income from the Company’s participation in the U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) was $34,000 and $0.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively and $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Net interest income increased for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021 due primarily to growth in loans and increases in investment and loan yields. Loan yields increased due to the re-pricing of the Bank’s adjustable rate portfolios as well as a change in the mix of loans from lower yielding PPP loans to higher yielding commercial real estate loans. Increases to net interest income were partially offset by increased interest expense from higher funding costs. Loan interest income increased $7.3 million to $72.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from $65.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP interest income, for the comparable periods loan interest income increased $11.5 million. Net interest margin of 3.38% for the year ended December 31, 2022 was four basis points higher than the 3.34% for the year ended December 31, 2021. PPP loan interest positively impacted margins by four basis points for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 13 basis points for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The Company’s cost of funds was 0.89% during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 0.43% for the prior quarter and increased from 0.17% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The Bank’s interest rate asset sensitivity has improved in 2022, as average non-interest bearing (“NIB”) deposit accounts have increased. For the fourth quarter of 2022 total average NIB deposits increased to 30.2% compared to 22.2% for the comparable period in 2021. The Company’s cost of funds was 0.43% during the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to 0.21% for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Management anticipates that net interest margins will contract slightly in the first quarter of 2023 as deposit betas are likely to increase due to more aggressive competition for funding. The average cost of deposits increased 52 basis points from 0.44% for the month of September 30, 2022 to 0.96% for the month of December 31, 2022. Higher beta municipal relationships were the main driver of increased deposit rates through the fourth quarter of 2022. As expected, deposit rates increased for commercial and retail customers during the fourth quarter of 2022. For the same comparative periods, average interest-earning asset yields increased 65 basis points from 4.01% to 4.66%.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was flat at $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021. The similar performance for the comparable periods was due to decreases in loan appraisal charges and interest rate protection referral fee income offset by a gain on the sale of the Bank’s equity investment in Infinex during the fourth quarter of 2022. Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets was 0.39% and 0.40%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.

Noninterest income decreased $1.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to gains of $0.6 million on the sale of investment securities in 2021 and a $1.4 million decrease in interest rate protection referral fee income. In addition, unrealized losses on equity securities increased $0.4 million. These reductions for the comparable periods were partially offset by $0.1 million in increased service charge income, a $0.7 million gain on the sale of the Bank’s equity investment in Infinex, and a $0.4 million increase in noninterest income related to the sale of impaired loans. In the first quarter of 2021, the Bank sold non-accrual and classified commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans and recognized a loss on the sale of $0.2 million, and in the second quarter of 2022, impaired loan sales resulted in a gain of $0.2 million. Noninterest income as a percentage of assets was 0.27% and 0.36%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense of $11.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, increased $1.2 million or 11.90% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021 primarily due to $1.0 million in merger and acquisition costs and increased compensation and benefits of $0.3 million. Compensation and benefits increased in the second half of 2022 due to increased incentive compensation resulting from improvements in profitability as well as the Company’s decision in the second quarter of 2022 to increase base compensation by 4% and its minimum starting wage to $20.00 per hour for non-executive employees to address local wage pressure caused by inflation and to attract and retain our employees.

In addition, for the comparable periods, occupancy expense increased $0.2 million and fraud expense increased $0.2 million. During 2022, data processing, professional fees, and occupancy costs increased substantially compared to the prior year due in large part to the increased cost of labor and materials due to inflation. Additionally, the occupancy costs increased during the second half of 2022 with the opening of a new branch in Fredericksburg – Harrison Crossing, Virginia. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $0.8 million in OREO expense recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company had no OREO balances for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Noninterest expense increased $0.3 million or 0.7% to $39.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in noninterest expense for the comparable periods was primarily due to increased expenses for occupancy, merger and acquisition costs, data processing and professional fees. These increases to noninterest expense were partially offset by decreased compensation, fraud losses and OREO expenses.

Compensation and benefits were lower for the comparative periods due to lower health insurance claims, a lower average FTE count than the prior year and lower deferred compensation accruals. In addition, compensation and benefits expense has benefited from the Company’s increased use of technology.

Noninterest expense in 2021 included a $1.3 million initial expense and subsequent recovery of $0.2 million related to an isolated wire transfer fraud incident. Our investigation determined that no information systems of the Bank were compromised, and no employee fraud was involved. Excluding the impact of the $1.1 million isolated fraud losses and the $0.3 million in PPP deferred costs, the Company’s noninterest expense was $38.3 million for year ended December 31, 2021. OREO expense for the year ended December 31, 2021 decreased $1.5 million. The Company had no OREO balances for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 50.13% and 49.34% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 compared to 53.10% and 52.67% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. The efficiency ratios have improved (decreased) as the Company has been able to generate more net interest income and noninterest income while controlling expense growth. Excluding merger and acquisition costs and core deposit intangible amortization, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 46.80% and 48.02% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 compared to 52.50% and 52.00% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 was 26.2% and 25.3%. The effective tax rate was 24.9% and 25.2% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet

Assets

Total assets increased $82.7 million, or 3.6%, to $2.41 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to total assets of $2.33 billion at December 31, 2021, primarily due to net loan growth. Cash decreased a net of $114.2 million and was used to fund net loan growth of $211.7 million. Available for sale (“AFS”) debt securities, which are reported at fair value, decreased $35.1 million to $462.7 million, primarily due to unrealized losses from rising interest rates during 2022. In addition, deferred tax assets increased $15.6 million to $24.7 million primarily due to increases in unrealized losses of the Bank’s AFS investment portfolio related to changes in interest rates. Deferred tax assets also increased due to the adoption of the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) accounting standard on January 1, 2022.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, total net loans increased 17.7% annualized or $76.1 million from $1,722.5 million at September 30, 2022 to $1,798.5 million at December 31, 2022. The Company’s loan pipeline was $100.0 million at December 31, 2022. Non-owner occupied commercial real estate as a percentage of risk-based capital at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 were $1,032.6 million or 381% and $813.0 million or 331%, respectively. Construction loans as a percentage of risk-based capital at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 were $135.0 million or 50% and $140.4 million or 57%, respectively.

Funding

Total deposits increased $32.3 million or 1.6% to $2,088.5 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $2,056.2 million at December 31, 2021. The increase included increases of $12.7 million to transaction deposits and $19.6 million to time deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $184.3 million or 41.35% at December 31, 2022, representing 30.17% of deposits, compared to 21.68% of deposits at December 31, 2021. The Company’s business development efforts continue to focus on increasing non-interest bearing and lower cost transaction accounts.

At December 31, 2022, the Company had wholesale funding, which includes brokered deposits and FHLB advances, of $133.5 million compared to $20.2 million at December 31, 2021.

Stockholders’ Equity and Regulatory Capital

During the year ended December 31, 2022, total stockholders’ equity decreased $21.1 million. The decrease in equity was primarily due to an increase of $41.1 million in accumulated other comprehensive loss (“AOCL”) related to the Bank’s AFS securities portfolio due to changes in market interest rates. In addition, equity decreased due to common dividends paid of $3.8 million, stock repurchases of $3.6 million, and $2.0 million for the adoption of the CECL accounting standard on January 1, 2022. Decreases in equity were partially offset by net income of $28.3 million and stock-based compensation and ESOP activity of $1.0 million.

The Company’s common equity to assets ratio decreased to 7.76% at December 31, 2022 from 8.94% at December 31, 2021. The Company’s ratio of tangible common equity (“TCE”) to tangible assets decreased to 7.32% at December 31, 2022 from 8.48% at December 31, 2021 (see Non-GAAP reconciliation schedules) due primarily to increases in AOCL. Regulatory capital was not impacted by the increase in AOCL and Tier 1 capital to average asset ratios at the Company remained strong at 9.60% at December 31, 2022 compared to 9.23% at December 31, 2021.

On December 9, 2021, the Company announced its Board of Directors approved the resumption of repurchases allowed under the stock repurchase plan originally adopted in October 2020 (the “2020 Repurchase Plan”). The Company was permitted to repurchase up to the 99,450 shares remaining under the 2020 Repurchase Plan using up to $4.0 million in the aggregate and up to $1.5 million in the aggregate on a quarterly basis. During the third quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 13,647 shares at an average price of $37.11 per share and completed its authorization under the 2020 Repurchase Plan.

Asset Quality

Allowance for credit losses (“ACL“) and provision for credit losses (“PCL“)1; Allowance for Loan Losses (“ALLL“) and provision for loan losses (“PLL“); Classified and Non-Performing Assets

On January 1, 2022, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326) – Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, which replaced the incurred loss methodology for determining our ACL with an expected loss methodology that is referred to as the CECL. The measurement of expected credit losses under the CECL methodology applies to financial assets subject to credit losses and measured at amortized cost, and certain off-balance sheet credit exposures. This includes, but is not limited to, loans, leases, held-to-maturity securities, loan commitments, and financial guarantees. In addition, ASU 2016-13 made changes to the accounting for available-for-sale (“AFS”) debt securities. Credit-related impairments on AFS debt securities are now recognized as an allowance for credit loss rather than a write-down of the securities’ amortized cost basis when management does not intend to sell or believes that it is not likely that they will be required to sell the securities prior to recovery of the securities amortized cost basis. We adopted ASU 2016-13 using the modified retrospective method. Results for reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2022, are presented under ASU 2016-13 while prior period amounts continue to be reported in accordance with previously applicable GAAP. At adoption, the Company did not hold Held to Maturity (“HTM”) investment debt securities.

The impact at adoption was an increase to the ACL of $2.5 million, the recording of a reserve for unfunded commitments of $0.2 million, an increase in deferred taxes of $0.7 million, and a decrease in retained earnings of $2.0 million.

ACL balances increased to 1.26% of portfolio loans at December 31, 2022 compared to an ALLL of 1.17% of portfolio loans at December 31, 2021. At and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company’s ACL increased $4.5 million or 24.3% to $22.9 million from $18.4 million at December 31, 2021. The Company recorded a $0.9 million and $2.4 million PCL for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 compared to no PLL and $0.6 million PLL for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. There were $0.5 million in net charge-offs during the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $1.6 million in net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Management believes that the allowance is adequate at December 31, 2022.

Classified assets increased $0.9 million from $5.2 million at December 31, 2021 to $6.1 million at December 31, 2022. Management considers classified assets to be an important measure of asset quality. The Company’s risk rating process for classified loans is an important input into the Company’s ACL qualitative framework. Management remains committed to expeditiously resolving non-performing or substandard credits that are not likely to become performing or passing credits in a reasonable timeframe.

During 2021, classified assets decreased $17.1 million. Asset quality improved with the resolution of $16.9 million in non-accrual and impaired loans through loan sales and negotiated payoffs as well as the resolution of $3.1 million in OREO. The Company’s sale of impaired loans decreased the specific reserve, improved asset quality, and improved several ALLL qualitative factors.

The ratio of non-accrual loans and OREO to total gross portfolio loans and OREO decreased 14 basis points from 0.48% at December 31, 2021 to 0.34% at December 31, 2022. The ratio of non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs to total assets decreased eight basis points from 0.35% at December 31, 2021 to 0.27% at December 31, 2022.

Non-accrual loans decreased $1.5 million from $7.6 million at December 31, 2021 to $6.1 million at December 31, 2022. There were no OREO balances at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

________________________

1 The Company implemented the CECL accounting standard effective January 1, 2022. The Company used an incurred loss methodology for all periods compared before March 31, 2022.

About The Community Financial Corporation – Headquartered in Waldorf, MD, The Community Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake, a full-service commercial bank with assets of approximately $2.4 billion. Through its branch offices and commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company’s branches are located at its main office in Waldorf, Maryland, and branch offices in Bryans Road, Dunkirk, Leonardtown, La Plata, Charlotte Hall, Prince Frederick, Lusby and California, Maryland; and Fredericksburg – Downtown and Fredericksburg – Harrison Crossing, Virginia. More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures – Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, and believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-looking Statements – Certain statements contained in this news release may not be based on historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words or phrases such as "is optimistic," "project," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate", "assume" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Statements in this release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking and are based upon current expectations that may differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (i) those relating to the Company’s and the Bank’s future growth and management’s outlook or expectations for revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, business prospects, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, allowance for loan losses, the level of credit losses from lending, liquidity levels, capital levels, or future financial or business performance strategies or expectations; (ii) any statements of the plans, objectives, or expected benefits associated with the proposed merger of the Company with and into Shore Bancshares, Inc.; (iii) any statements of the plans and objectives of management for future operations products or services, including the expected benefits from, and/or the execution of integration plans relating to any acquisition we have undertaken or that we undertake in the future; (iv) plans and cost savings regarding branch closings or consolidation; (v) projections related to certain financial metrics, including with respect to the quarterly expense run rate; (vi) expected benefits of programs we introduce, including residential mortgage programs and retail and commercial credit card programs; and (vii) any statement of expectation or belief, and any assumptions underlying the foregoing. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, results and conditions, and by their nature are subject to and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Factors that might cause actual results to differ materially from those made in such statements include, but are not limited to: (i) risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the COVID-19 pandemic (including the length of time that the pandemic continues; the ability of states and local governments to successfully implement the lifting of restrictions on movement and the potential imposition of further restrictions on movement and travel in the future, the effect of the pandemic on the general economy and on the businesses of our borrowers and their ability to make payments on their obligations; (ii) the remedial actions and stimulus measures adopted by federal, state and local governments, and the inability of employees to work due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates); (iii) the impacts related to or resulting from Russia’s military action in Ukraine, including the broader impacts to financial markets and the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environments; (iv) assumptions that interest-earning assets will reprice faster than interest-bearing liabilities and the Bank’s ability to maintain its current favorable funding mix; (v) our proposed merger with Shore Bancshares, Inc. may not close when expected or at all because required regulatory or other approvals are not received or other conditions to the closings are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; (vi) the synergies and other expected financial benefits from any acquisition that we have undertaken or may undertake in the future (including our proposed merger with Shore Bancshares, Inc.) may or may not be realized within the expected time frames or at all; (vii) the impact of our adoption of the CECL standard; (viii) limitations on our ability to declare and pay dividends or engage in share repurchases; (ix) changes in the Company’s or the Bank’s strategy, costs or difficulties related to integration matters might be greater than expected; (x) availability of and costs associated with obtaining adequate and timely sources of liquidity; (xi) the ability to maintain credit quality; (xii) general economic trends and conditions, including inflation and its impacts; (xiii) changes in interest rates; (xiv) loss of deposits and loan demand to other financial institutions; (xv) substantial changes in financial markets; (xvi) changes in real estate value and the real estate market; (xvii) regulatory changes; (xviii) the impact of government shutdowns or sequestration; (xix) the possibility of unforeseen events affecting the industry generally; (xx) the uncertainties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; (xxi) the outcome of pending or threatened litigation, including litigation pertaining to the proposed merger with Shore Bancshares, Inc., or of matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future; (xxii) market disruptions and other effects of terrorist activities; and (xxiii) the matters described in “Item 1A Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2021, and in its other Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company's forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC's Web site at www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required under the rules and regulations of the SEC.

Data is unaudited as of December 31, 2022. This selected information should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and notes included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 21,621 $ 18,735 $ 16,772 $ 15,610 $ 16,222 Interest and dividends on securities 3,445 2,454 1,924 1,666 1,531 Interest on deposits with banks 186 156 78 60 25 Total Interest and Dividend Income 25,252 21,345 18,774 17,336 17,778 Interest Expense Deposits 4,029 1,850 819 513 565 Long-term debt 434 386 371 354 332 Total Interest Expense 4,821 2,288 1,206 867 897 Net Interest Income (NII) 20,431 19,057 17,568 16,469 16,881 Provision for credit losses 868 694 425 450 — Provision (recovery) for unfunded commitments 145 6 26 (31 ) — NII After Provision For Credit Losses 19,418 18,357 17,117 16,050 16,881 Noninterest Income Loan appraisal, credit, and miscellaneous charges 137 65 44 176 257 Net gain on sale of assets 695 — — — — Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 9 (187 ) (155 ) (222 ) (45 ) Loss on premises and equipment held for sale — — — — (5 ) Income from bank owned life insurance 219 220 217 214 219 Service charges 1,215 1,130 1,108 926 1,235 Referral fee income 14 — — 361 574 Net gains (losses) on sale of loans originated for sale — 1 1 (4 ) 55 Loss on sale of loans — — 209 — — Total Noninterest Income 2,289 1,229 1,424 1,451 2,290 Noninterest Expense Compensation and benefits 5,584 5,116 5,051 5,055 5,265 OREO valuation allowance and expenses — — — 6 767 Merger and acquisition costs 1,004 — — — — Sub Total 6,588 5,116 5,051 5,061 6,032 Operating Expenses Occupancy expense 834 826 820 732 656 Advertising 177 149 159 64 128 Data processing expense 1,049 1,062 1,008 1,007 1,006 Professional fees 991 923 845 731 937 Depreciation of premises and equipment 181 177 150 149 139 FDIC Insurance 185 160 177 179 90 Core deposit intangible amortization 90 97 102 109 115 Fraud losses 179 37 30 40 16 Other expenses 1,116 1,079 996 1,008 1,060 Total Operating Expenses 4,802 4,510 4,287 4,019 4,147 Total Noninterest Expense 11,390 9,626 9,338 9,080 10,179 Income before income taxes 10,317 9,960 9,203 8,421 8,992 Income tax expense 2,702 2,380 2,369 2,133 2,241 Net Income $ 7,615 $ 7,580 $ 6,834 $ 6,288 $ 6,751







SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) – Continued

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Audited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 11,511 $ 18,008 $ 16,164 $ 80,702 $ 108,990 Federal funds sold 2,140 20,325 37,320 — — Interest-bearing deposits with banks 11,822 14,970 34,659 32,460 30,664 Securities available for sale (“AFS”), at fair value 462,746 464,502 485,456 507,527 497,839 Equity securities carried at fair value through income 4,286 4,254 4,423 4,562 4,772 Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 207 207 207 207 207 Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock – at cost 4,584 1,226 1,234 1,685 1,472 Loans held for sale — — — 373 — Net U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection (“PPP”) Loans 339 1,211 5,022 15,279 26,398 Portfolio Loans Receivable net of allowance for credit losses of $22,890, $22,027, $21,404, $21,382 and $18,417 1,798,178 1,721,250 1,631,055 1,608,156 1,560,393 Net Loans 1,798,517 1,722,461 1,636,077 1,623,435 1,586,791 Goodwill 10,835 10,835 10,835 10,835 10,835 Premises and equipment, net 21,308 21,626 21,802 21,304 21,427 Accrued interest receivable 8,335 6,791 6,099 5,389 5,588 Investment in bank owned life insurance 39,802 39,583 39,363 39,145 38,932 Core deposit intangible 634 725 821 924 1,032 Net deferred tax assets 24,657 24,755 20,223 15,523 9,033 Right of use assets – operating leases 5,920 6,022 6,123 6,033 6,124 Other assets 2,713 3,331 2,708 1,819 3,600 Total Assets $ 2,410,017 $ 2,359,621 $ 2,323,514 $ 2,351,923 $ 2,327,306 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 630,120 $ 647,432 $ 635,649 $ 644,385 $ 445,778 Interest-bearing deposits 1,458,343 1,479,125 1,449,727 1,450,698 1,610,386 Total deposits 2,088,463 2,126,557 2,085,376 2,095,083 2,056,164 Long-term debt — — — 12,213 12,231 Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures (“TRUPs”) 12,000 12,000 12,000 12,000 12,000 Subordinated notes – 4.75% 19,566 19,552 19,538 19,524 19,510 Lease liabilities – operating leases 6,202 6,288 6,372 6,266 6,343 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 17,775 16,070 15,357 13,697 12,925 Total Liabilities 2,223,006 2,180,467 2,138,643 2,158,783 2,119,173 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 56 56 56 57 57 Additional paid in capital 97,986 97,712 97,455 97,189 96,896 Retained earnings 132,235 125,608 119,523 115,179 113,448 Accumulated other comprehensive losses (43,092 ) (43,906 ) (31,847 ) (18,969 ) (1,952 ) Unearned ESOP shares (174 ) (316 ) (316 ) (316 ) (316 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 187,011 179,154 184,871 193,140 208,133 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,410,017 $ 2,359,621 $ 2,323,514 $ 2,351,923 $ 2,327,306 Common shares issued and outstanding 5,648,435 5,644,186 5,649,729 5,686,799 5,718,528







SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) – Continued

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND RATIOS

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 KEY OPERATING RATIOS Return on average assets (“ROAA”) 1.28 % 1.31 % 1.19 % 1.08 % 1.18 % Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROAA** 1.97 1.85 1.70 1.54 1.59 Return on average common equity (“ROACE”) 16.61 15.97 14.39 12.30 13.00 Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROACE** 25.53 22.67 20.54 17.50 17.53 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (“ROATCE”)** 17.88 17.18 15.50 13.22 13.97 Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROATCE** 27.24 24.14 21.89 18.57 18.60 Average total equity to average total assets 7.73 8.17 8.28 8.79 9.06 Interest rate spread 3.24 3.26 3.14 3.05 3.17 Net interest margin 3.64 3.47 3.25 3.12 3.22 Yield on loans portfolio 4.92 4.46 4.13 3.99 4.13 Cost of funds 0.89 0.43 0.23 0.17 0.17 Cost of deposits 0.77 0.36 0.16 0.10 0.11 Cost of debt 4.67 4.40 3.81 3.24 3.04 Efficiency ratio 50.13 47.45 49.17 50.67 53.10 Efficiency ratio – Non-GAAP** 46.80 46.97 48.63 50.06 52.50 Non-interest income to average assets 0.39 0.21 0.25 0.25 0.40 Noninterest expense to average assets 1.92 1.66 1.63 1.56 1.78 Net operating expense to average assets 1.53 1.45 1.38 1.31 1.38 Net operating expense to average assets – Non-GAAP** 1.35 1.43 1.36 1.29 1.36 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 146.44 149.96 150.34 141.56 129.68 Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans — 0.02 0.10 — 0.04 COMMON SHARE DATA Basic net income per common share $ 1.35 $ 1.34 $ 1.21 $ 1.11 $ 1.18 Diluted net income per common share 1.35 1.34 1.21 1.10 1.18 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.175 0.175 0.175 0.175 0.150 Basic – weighted average common shares outstanding 5,638,059 5,636,640 5,647,821 5,688,221 5,711,746 Diluted – weighted average common shares outstanding 5,645,703 5,644,822 5,657,733 5,699,038 5,723,011







SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) – Continued

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND RATIOS

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSET QUALITY Total assets $ 2,410,017 $ 2,359,621 $ 2,323,514 $ 2,351,923 $ 2,327,306 Total portfolio loans (1) 1,821,068 1,743,277 1,652,459 1,629,538 1,578,810 Classified assets 6,115 5,967 6,062 4,745 5,211 Allowance for credit losses 22,890 22,027 21,404 21,382 18,417 Past due loans – 31 to 89 days 604 713 900 386 568 Past due loans >=90 days 438 428 147 1,233 961 Total past due loans (2) 1,042 1,141 1,047 1,619 1,529 Non-accrual loans (3) 6,115 6,290 6,235 7,465 7,631 Accruing troubled debt restructures (“TDRs”) 429 433 439 442 447 Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs $ 6,544 $ 6,723 $ 6,674 $ 7,907 $ 8,078

** Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP measures.

____________________________________

(1) Portfolio loans include all loan portfolios except the U.S. SBA PPP loan portfolio. Asset quality ratios for loans exclude U.S. SBA PPP loans. December 31, 2021 reported balance are shown net of deferred costs and fees to conform with the current period’s presentation.

(2) Delinquency excludes Purchase Credit Impaired (“PCI”) loans for December 31, 2021.

(3) Non-accrual loans include all loans that are 90 days or more delinquent and loans that are non-accrual due to the operating results or cash flows of a customer. Non-accrual loans can include loans that are current with all loan payments. At December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company had current non-accrual loans of $5.6 million and $6.7 million, respectively.







SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) – Continued

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND RATIOS

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (1) Classified assets to total assets 0.25 % 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.20 % 0.22 % Classified assets to risk-based capital 2.23 2.25 2.35 1.87 2.10 Allowance for credit losses to portfolio loans 1.26 1.26 1.30 1.31 1.17 Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans 374.33 350.19 343.29 286.43 241.34 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 349.79 327.64 320.71 270.42 227.99 Past due loans – 31 to 89 days to portfolio loans 0.03 0.04 0.05 0.02 0.04 Past due loans >=90 days to portfolio loans 0.02 0.02 0.01 0.08 0.06 Total past due (delinquency) to portfolio loans 0.06 0.07 0.06 0.10 0.10 Non-accrual loans to portfolio loans 0.34 0.36 0.38 0.46 0.48 Non-accrual loans and TDRs to portfolio loans 0.36 0.39 0.40 0.49 0.51 Non-accrual loans and OREO to total assets 0.25 0.27 0.27 0.32 0.33 Non-accrual loans and OREO to portfolio loans and OREO 0.34 0.36 0.38 0.46 0.48 Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs to total assets 0.27 0.28 0.29 0.34 0.35 COMMON SHARE DATA Book value per common share $ 33.11 $ 31.74 $ 32.72 $ 33.96 $ 36.40 Tangible book value per common share** 31.08 29.69 30.66 31.90 34.32 Common shares outstanding at end of period 5,648,435 5,644,186 5,649,729 5,686,799 5,718,528 OTHER DATA Full-time equivalent employees 196 199 190 191 186 Branches 12 12 12 11 11 Loan Production Offices 4 4 4 4 4 CAPITAL RATIOS Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.60 % 9.56 % 9.42 % 9.17 % 9.23 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 11.26 11.40 11.66 11.58 11.92 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.87 12.05 12.34 12.28 12.64 Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 14.08 14.30 14.68 14.65 14.92 Common equity to assets 7.76 7.59 7.96 8.21 8.94 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ** 7.32 7.14 7.49 7.75 8.48

** Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP measures.

____________________________________

(1) Asset quality ratios are calculated using total portfolio loans. Portfolio loans include all loan portfolios except the U.S. SBA PPP loan portfolio.



SUPPLEMENTAL YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(Audited) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 21,621 $ 16,222 $ 72,738 $ 65,476 Interest and dividends on securities 3,445 1,531 9,489 4,992 Interest on deposits with banks 186 25 480 91 Total Interest and Dividend Income 25,252 17,778 82,707 70,559 Interest Expense Deposits 4,029 565 7,211 2,601 Short-term borrowings 358 — 426 — Long-term debt 434 332 1,545 1,524 Total Interest Expense 4,821 897 9,182 4,125 Net Interest Income (“NII”) 20,431 16,881 73,525 66,434 Provision for credit losses 868 — 2,437 586 Provision for unfunded commitments 145 — 146 — NII After Provision For Credit Losses 19,418 16,881 70,942 65,848 Noninterest Income Loan appraisal, credit, and misc. charges 137 257 422 528 Gain on sale of assets 695 — 695 68 Net gains on sale of investment securities — — — 586 Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 9 (45 ) (555 ) (139 ) Loss on premises and equipment held for sale — (5 ) — (25 ) Income from bank owned life insurance 219 219 870 871 Service charges 1,215 1,235 4,379 4,301 Referral fee income 14 574 375 1,822 Net gains (losses) on sale of loans originated for sale — 55 (2 ) 85 Gains (losses) on sale of loans — — 209 (191 ) Total Noninterest Income 2,289 2,290 6,393 7,906 Noninterest Expense Compensation and benefits 5,584 5,265 20,806 21,035 OREO valuation allowance and expenses — 767 6 1,456 Merger and acquisition costs 1,004 — 1,004 — Sub-total 6,588 6,032 21,816 22,491 Operating Expense Occupancy expense 834 656 3,212 2,836 Advertising 177 128 549 500 Data processing expense 1,049 1,006 4,126 3,772 Professional fees 991 937 3,490 2,857 Depreciation of premises and equipment 181 139 657 558 FDIC Insurance 185 90 701 602 Core deposit intangible amortization 90 115 398 495 Fraud losses 179 16 286 1,260 Other expenses 1,116 1,060 4,199 3,781 Total Operating Expense 4,802 4,147 17,618 16,661 Total Noninterest Expense 11,390 10,179 39,434 39,152 Income before income taxes 10,317 8,992 37,901 34,602 Income tax expense 2,702 2,241 9,584 8,716 Net Income $ 7,615 $ 6,751 $ 28,317 $ 25,886







SUPPLEMENTAL YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 KEY OPERATING RATIOS Return on average assets (“ROAA”) 1.22 % 1.19 % Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROAA** 1.77 1.65 Return on average common equity (“ROACE”) 14.76 12.65 Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROACE** 21.45 17.44 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (“ROATCE”)** 15.88 13.64 Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROATCE** 22.84 18.53 Average total equity to average total assets 8.24 9.44 Interest rate spread 3.18 3.28 Net interest margin 3.38 3.34 Cost of funds 0.43 0.21 Cost of deposits 0.35 0.14 Cost of debt 4.10 2.79 Efficiency ratio 49.34 52.67 Efficiency ratio – Non-GAAP** 48.02 52.00 Non-interest income to average assets 0.10 0.11 Noninterest expense to average assets 1.69 1.81 Net operating expense to average assets 1.42 1.44 Net operating expenses to average assets – Non-GAAP** 1.36 1.42 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 147.05 130.61 Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans 0.03 0.11 COMMON SHARE DATA Basic net income per common share $ 5.01 $ 4.47 Diluted net income per common share 5.00 4.47 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.700 0.575 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 5,652,189 5,788,003 Diluted 5,659,629 5,797,525

____________________________________

** Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP measures.







RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Reconciliation of US GAAP total assets, common equity, common equity to assets and book value to Non-GAAP tangible assets, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible book value.

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain performance measures, which exclude intangible assets. These non-GAAP measures are included because the Company believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the underlying performance trends of the Company.

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Total assets $ 2,410,017 $ 2,359,621 $ 2,323,514 $ 2,351,923 $ 2,327,306 Less: Intangible assets Goodwill 10,835 10,835 10,835 10,835 10,835 Core deposit intangible 634 725 821 924 1,032 Total intangible assets 11,469 11,560 11,656 11,759 11,867 Tangible assets $ 2,398,548 $ 2,348,061 $ 2,311,858 $ 2,340,164 $ 2,315,439 Total common equity $ 187,011 $ 179,154 $ 184,871 $ 193,140 $ 208,133 Less: Intangible assets 11,469 11,560 11,656 11,759 11,867 Tangible common equity $ 175,542 $ 167,594 $ 173,215 $ 181,381 $ 196,266 Common shares outstanding at end of period 5,648,435 5,644,186 5,649,729 5,686,799 5,718,528 Common equity to assets 7.76 % 7.59 % 7.96 % 8.21 % 8.94 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.32 % 7.14 % 7.49 % 7.75 % 8.48 % Common book value per share $ 33.11 $ 31.74 $ 32.72 $ 33.96 $ 36.40 Tangible common book value per share $ 31.08 $ 29.69 $ 30.66 $ 31.90 $ 34.32







RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger and acquisition costs, and core deposit intangibles, that are not considered part of recurring operations. These non-GAAP measures are included because the Company believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the underlying performance trends of the Company.

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 2022 2021 Efficiency ratio – GAAP basis Noninterest expense $ 11,390 $ 9,626 $ 9,338 $ 9,080 $ 10,179 $ 39,434 $ 39,152 Net interest income plus noninterest income 22,720 20,286 18,992 17,920 19,171 79,918 74,340 Efficiency ratio – GAAP basis 50.13 % 47.45 % 49.17 % 50.67 % 53.10 % 49.34 % 52.67 % Efficiency ratio – Non-GAAP basis Noninterest Expense $ 11,390 $ 9,626 $ 9,338 $ 9,080 $ 10,179 $ 39,434 $ 39,152 Non-GAAP adjustments: Merger and acquisition costs (1,004 ) — — — — (1,004 ) — Core deposit intangible amortization (90 ) (97 ) (102 ) (109 ) (115 ) (398 ) (495 ) Noninterest expense – as adjusted $ 10,296 $ 9,529 $ 9,236 $ 8,971 $ 10,064 $ 38,032 $ 38,657 Net interest income plus noninterest income $ 22,720 $ 20,286 $ 18,992 $ 17,920 $ 19,171 $ 79,918 $ 74,340 Less: Gain on Infinex sale (721 ) — — — — (721 ) — Net interest income plus noninterest income – adjusted $ 21,999 $ 20,286 $ 18,992 $ 17,920 $ 19,171 $ 79,197 $ 74,340 Efficiency ratio Non-GAAP basis 46.80 % 46.97 % 48.63 % 50.06 % 52.50 % 48.02 % 52.00 %







RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Reconciliation of US GAAP Net Income, Earnings Per Share (EPS), Return on Average Assets (ROAA) and Return on Average Common Equity (ROACE) to Non-GAAP Operating Net Income, EPS, ROAA and ROACE

This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger and acquisition costs, and core deposit intangibles, that are not considered part of recurring operations. These non-GAAP measures are included because the Company believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the underlying performance trends of the Company.

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) (as reported) $ 7,615 $ 7,580 $ 6,834 $ 6,288 $ 6,751 $ 28,317 $ 25,886 Merger and acquisition costs (net of tax) 741 — — — — 750 — Core deposit intangible amortization (net of tax) 66 74 76 81 86 297 370 Less: Gain on Infinex sale (net of tax) (532 ) — — — — (539 ) — Non-GAAP operating net income $ 7,890 $ 7,654 $ 6,910 $ 6,369 $ 6,837 $ 28,826 $ 26,256 GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) $ 1.35 $ 1.34 $ 1.21 $ 1.10 $ 1.18 $ 5.00 $ 4.47 Non-GAAP operating diluted EPS $ 1.40 $ 1.36 $ 1.22 $ 1.12 $ 1.19 $ 5.09 $ 4.53 GAAP return on average assets (“ROAA”) 1.28 % 1.31 % 1.19 % 1.08 % 1.18 % 1.22 % 1.19 % Non-GAAP operating ROAA 1.33 % 1.32 % 1.21 % 1.10 % 1.19 % 1.24 % 1.21 % GAAP return on average common equity (“ROACE”) 16.61 % 15.97 % 14.39 % 12.30 % 13.00 % 14.76 % 12.65 % Non-GAAP operating ROACE 17.21 % 16.13 % 14.55 % 12.46 % 13.17 % 15.02 % 12.83 % Weighted average common shares outstanding 5,645,703 5,644,822 5,657,733 5,699,038 5,723,011 5,659,629 5,797,525 Average assets $ 2,372,263 $ 2,322,315 $ 2,293,536 $ 2,325,992 $ 2,293,264 $ 2,328,601 $ 2,167,859 Average equity $ 183,359 $ 189,838 $ 189,992 $ 204,554 $ 207,745 $ 191,872 $ 204,643







RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Pre-Tax Pre-Provision (“PTPP“) Income, PTPP Return on Average Assets (“ROAA“), PTPP Return on Average Common Equity (“ROACE“), and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (“ROATCE“)

Management believes that PTPP income, which reflects the Company’s profitability before income taxes and loan loss provisions, and exclude merger and acquisition costs and he Infinex equity settlement, allows investors to better assess the Company’s operating income and expenses in relation to the Company’s core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with credit provisions and different state income tax rates for comparable institutions. ROATCE is computed by dividing net earnings applicable to common shareholders by average tangible common shareholders’ equity, and exclude merger and acquisition costs and the Infinex equity settlement. Management believes that ROATCE is meaningful because it measures the performance of a business consistently, whether acquired or internally developed. ROATCE is a non-GAAP measure and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Management also believes that during a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, this information is useful as the impact of the pandemic on the loan loss provisions of various institutions will likely vary based on the geography of the communities served by a particular institution.

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31 (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 2022

2021 Net income (as reported) $ 7,615 $ 7,580 $ 6,834 $ 6,288 $ 6,751 $ 28,317 $ 25,886 Provision for credit losses & unfunded commitments 1,013 700 451 419 — 2,583 586 Income tax expenses 2,702 2,380 2,369 2,133 2,241 9,584 8,716 Merger and acquisition costs 1,004 — — — — 1,004 — Core deposit intangible amortization 90 97 102 109 115 398 495 Less: Gain on Infinex sale (721 ) — — — — (721 ) — Pre-tax Pre-Provision income $ 11,703 $ 10,757 $ 9,756 $ 8,949 $ 9,107 $ 41,165 $ 35,683 GAAP ROAA 1.28 % 1.31 % 1.19 % 1.08 % 1.18 % 1.22 % 1.19 % Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROAA 1.97 % 1.85 % 1.70 % 1.54 % 1.59 % 1.77 % 1.65 % GAAP ROACE 16.61 % 15.97 % 14.39 % 12.30 % 13.00 % 14.76 % 12.65 % Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROACE 25.53 % 22.67 % 20.54 % 17.50 % 17.53 % 21.45 % 17.44 % Average assets $ 2,372,263 $ 2,322,315 $ 2,293,536 $ 2,325,992 $ 2,293,264 $ 2,328,601 $ 2,167,859 Average equity $ 183,359 $ 189,838 $ 189,992 $ 204,554 $ 207,745 $ 191,872 $ 204,643 Average tangible assets $ 2,360,735 $ 2,310,692 $ 2,281,813 $ 2,314,163 $ 2,281,322 $ 2,316,926 $ 2,155,734 Average tangible common equity $ 171,831 $ 178,215 $ 178,269 $ 192,725 $ 195,803 $ 180,197 $ 192,518

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31 (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021

2022

2021 Net income (as reported) $ 7,615 $ 7,580 $ 6,834 $ 6,288 $ 6,751 $ 28,317 $ 25,886 Core deposit intangible amortization (net of tax) 66 74 76 81 86 297 370 Net earnings applicable to common shareholders $ 7,681 $ 7,654 $ 6,910 $ 6,369 $ 6,837 $ 28,614 $ 26,256 Net income (as reported) $ 7,615 $ 7,580 $ 6,834 $ 6,288 $ 6,751 $ 28,317 $ 25,886 Provision for credit losses & unfunded commitments 1,013 700 451 419 — 2,583 586 Income tax expenses 2,702 2,380 2,369 2,133 2,241 9,584 8,716 Merger and acquisition costs 1,004 — — — — 1,004 — Core deposit intangible amortization 90 97 102 109 115 398 495 Less: Gain on Infinex sale (721 ) — — — — (721 ) — Pre-tax Pre-Provision income $ 11,703 $ 10,757 $ 9,756 $ 8,949 $ 9,107 $ 41,165 $ 35,683 ROATCE 17.88 % 17.18 % 15.50 % 13.22 % 13.97 % 15.88 % 13.64 % Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROATCE 27.24 % 24.14 % 21.89 % 18.57 % 18.60 % 22.84 % 18.53 % Average tangible common equity $ 171,831 $ 178,215 $ 178,269 $ 192,725 $ 195,803 $ 180,197 $ 192,518







AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended December 31, For the Three Months Ended 2022 2021 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Assets Interest-earning assets: Commercial real estate $ 1,217,998 $ 15,010 4.93 % $ 1,099,088 $ 10,911 3.97 % $ 1,217,998 $ 15,010 4.93 % $ 1,205,675 $ 13,117 4.35 % Residential first mortgages 79,859 732 3.67 93,997 756 3.22 79,859 732 3.67 82,336 715 3.47 Residential rentals 322,135 3,393 4.21 173,238 1,760 4.06 322,135 3,393 4.21 223,532 2,286 4.09 Construction and land development 20,194 342 6.77 38,345 431 4.50 20,194 342 6.77 27,770 386 5.56 Home equity and second mortgages 25,442 426 6.70 26,160 232 3.55 25,442 426 6.70 25,612 352 5.50 Commercial loans 27,619 776 11.24 52,765 626 4.75 27,619 776 11.24 52,280 865 6.62 Commercial equipment loans 78,965 814 4.12 61,851 634 4.10 78,965 814 4.12 76,392 781 4.09 SBA PPP loans 482 34 28.22 40,376 847 8.39 482 34 28.22 2,595 160 24.66 Consumer loans 5,987 94 6.28 2,629 25 3.80 5,987 94 6.28 5,082 73 5.75 Allowance for credit losses (22,275 ) — — (18,434 ) — — (22,275 ) — — (21,667 ) — — Net loans (1) 1,756,406 21,621 4.92 1,570,015 16,222 4.13 1,756,406 21,621 4.92 1,679,607 18,735 4.46 Taxable investment securities 445,252 3,329 2.99 465,771 1,441 1.24 445,252 3,329 2.99 464,560 2,338 2.01 Nontaxable investment securities 21,208 115 2.17 17,509 90 2.06 21,208 115 2.17 21,225 116 2.19 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 14,257 110 3.09 41,736 25 0.24 14,257 110 3.09 18,930 85 1.80 Federal funds sold 8,004 77 3.85 — — — 8,004 77 3.85 11,163 71 2.54 Total Interest-Earning Assets 2,245,127 25,252 4.50 2,095,031 17,778 3.39 2,245,127 25,252 4.50 2,195,485 21,345 3.89 Cash and cash equivalents 13,203 100,480 13,203 18,975 Goodwill 10,835 10,835 10,835 10,835 Core deposit intangible 693 1,107 693 788 Other assets 102,405 85,811 102,405 96,232 Total Assets $ 2,372,263 $ 2,293,264 $ 2,372,263 $ 2,322,315 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 634,187 $ — — % $ 449,272 $ — — % $ 634,187 $ — — % $ 644,606 $ — — % Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings 124,537 46 0.15 114,123 14 0.05 124,537 46 0.15 121,450 15 0.05 Demand deposits 669,722 3,101 1.85 754,656 87 0.05 669,722 3,101 1.85 620,109 1,499 0.97 Money market deposits 361,695 221 0.24 369,414 100 0.11 361,695 221 0.24 378,251 99 0.10 Certificates of deposit 309,321 661 0.85 333,658 364 0.44 309,321 661 0.85 304,361 237 0.31 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,465,275 4,029 1.10 1,571,851 565 0.14 1,465,275 4,029 1.10 1,424,171 1,850 0.52 Total Deposits 2,099,462 4,029 0.77 2,021,123 565 0.11 2,099,462 4,029 0.77 2,068,777 1,850 0.36 Long-term debt — — — 12,237 6 0.20 — — — — — — Short-term debt 36,332 358 3.94 — — — 36,332 358 3.94 8,310 52 2.50 Subordinated Notes 19,557 252 5.15 19,501 252 5.17 19,557 252 5.15 19,543 252 5.16 Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures 12,000 182 6.07 12,000 74 2.47 12,000 182 6.07 12,000 134 4.47 Total Debt 67,889 792 4.67 43,738 332 3.04 67,889 792 4.67 39,853 438 4.40 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,533,164 4,821 1.26 1,615,589 897 0.22 1,533,164 4,821 1.26 1,464,024 2,288 0.63 Total Funds 2,167,351 4,821 0.89 2,064,861 897 0.17 2,167,351 4,821 0.89 2,108,630 2,288 0.43 Other liabilities 21,553 20,658 21,553 23,847 Stockholders’ equity 183,359 207,745 183,359 189,838 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,372,263 $ 2,293,264 $ 2,372,263 $ 2,322,315 Net interest income $ 20,431 $ 16,881 $ 20,431 $ 19,057 Interest rate spread 3.24 % 3.17 % 3.24 % 3.26 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.64 % 3.22 % 3.64 % 3.47 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 146.44 % 129.68 % 146.44 % 149.96 % Average loans to average deposits 83.66 % 77.68 % 83.66 % 81.19 % Average transaction deposits to total average deposits ** 85.27 % 83.49 % 85.27 % 85.29 % Cost of funds 0.89 % 0.17 % 0.89 % 0.43 % Cost of deposits 0.77 % 0.11 % 0.77 % 0.36 % Cost of debt 4.67 % 3.04 % 4.67 % 4.40 %

(1) Loan average balance includes non-accrual loans. There are no tax equivalency adjustments. There was $22,000, $161,000 and $91,000 of accretion interest for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, and September 30, 2022, respectively.

____________________________________

** Transaction deposits exclude time deposits.







AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Assets Interest-earning assets: Commercial real estate $ 1,179,776 $ 50,706 4.30 % $ 1,085,823 $ 43,536 4.01 % Residential first mortgages 83,485 2,889 3.46 107,011 3,250 3.04 Residential rentals 234,800 9,509 4.05 151,606 6,180 4.08 Construction and land development 27,947 1,496 5.35 36,891 1,658 4.49 Home equity and second mortgages 25,774 1,298 5.04 28,051 977 3.48 Commercial loans 42,303 2,708 6.40 46,390 2,032 4.38 Commercial equipment loans 71,416 2,937 4.11 60,845 2,567 4.22 SBA PPP loans 8,770 960 10.95 82,901 5,203 6.28 Consumer loans 4,590 235 5.12 1,783 73 4.09 Allowance for credit losses (21,593 ) — — (18,788 ) — — Loan portfolio (1) 1,657,268 72,738 4.39 1,582,513 65,476 4.14 Taxable investment securities 469,393 9,046 1.93 336,267 4,623 1.37 Nontaxable investment securities 20,325 442 2.17 17,515 369 2.11 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 24,844 319 1.28 33,095 70 0.21 Federal funds sold 6,371 162 2.54 20,916 21 0.10 Total Interest-Earning Assets 2,178,201 82,707 3.80 1,990,306 70,559 3.55 Cash and cash equivalents 43,993 78,849 Goodwill 10,835 10,835 Core deposit intangible 840 1,290 Other assets 94,732 86,579 Total Assets $ 2,328,601 $ 2,167,859 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 634,805 $ — — % $ 417,935 $ — — % Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings 121,975 92 0.08 108,189 54 0.05 Demand deposits 621,755 5,133 0.83 660,330 345 0.05 Money market deposits 376,039 523 0.14 358,006 397 0.11 Certificates of deposit 313,429 1,463 0.47 342,755 1,805 0.53 Total Interest-bearing deposits 1,433,198 7,211 0.50 1,469,280 2,601 0.18 Total Deposits 2,068,003 7,211 0.35 1,887,215 2,601 0.14 Debt: Long-term debt 3,848 48 1.25 23,072 219 0.95 Short-term borrowings 12,696 426 3.36 — — — Subordinated Notes 19,536 1,006 5.15 19,488 1,006 5.16 Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures 12,000 491 4.09 12,000 299 2.49 Total Debt 48,080 1,971 4.10 54,560 1,524 2.79 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,481,278 9,182 0.62 1,523,840 4,125 0.27 Total funds 2,116,083 9,182 0.43 1,941,775 4,125 0.21 Other liabilities 20,646 21,441 Stockholders’ equity 191,872 204,643 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,328,601 $ 2,167,859 Net interest income $ 73,525 $ 66,434 Interest rate spread 3.18 % 3.28 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.38 % 3.34 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 147.05 % 130.61 % Average loans to average deposits 80.14 % 83.85 % Average transaction deposits to total average deposits ** 84.84 % 81.84 % Cost of funds 0.43 % 0.21 % Cost of deposits 0.35 % 0.14 % Cost of debt 4.10 % 2.79 %

(1) Loan average balance includes non-accrual loans. There are no tax equivalency adjustments. There was $189,000 and $417,000 of accretion interest years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

____________________________________

** Transaction deposits exclude time deposits.







SUMMARY OF LOAN PORTFOLIO (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)

BY LOAN TYPE December 31,

2022 % September 30,

2022 % June 30,

2022 % March 31,

2022 % December 31,

2021** % Portfolio Type: Commercial real estate $ 1,232,826 67.69 % $ 1,202,660 68.98 % $ 1,178,758 71.33 % $ 1,177,761 72.28 % $ 1,113,793 70.54 % Residential first mortgages 79,872 4.39 83,081 4.77 84,782 5.13 86,416 5.30 92,710 5.87 Residential rentals 338,292 18.58 282,365 16.20 210,116 12.72 191,065 11.73 194,911 12.35 Construction and land development 17,259 0.95 23,197 1.33 31,068 1.88 30,649 1.88 35,502 2.25 Home equity and second mortgages 25,602 1.41 26,054 1.49 25,200 1.53 26,445 1.62 25,661 1.63 Commercial loans 42,055 2.31 41,615 2.39 43,472 2.63 48,948 3.00 50,512 3.20 Consumer loans 6,272 0.34 5,754 0.33 4,511 0.27 3,592 0.22 3,015 0.19 Commercial equipment 78,890 4.33 78,551 4.51 74,552 4.51 64,662 3.97 62,706 3.97 Total portfolio loans 1,821,068 100.00 % 1,743,277 100.00 % 1,652,459 100.00 % 1,629,538 100.00 % 1,578,810 100.00 % Less: Allowance for credit losses (22,890 ) (1.26 ) (22,027 ) (1.26 ) (21,404 ) (1.30 ) (21,382 ) (1.31 ) (18,417 ) (1.17 ) Total net portfolio loans 1,798,178 1,721,250 1,631,055 1,608,156 1,560,393 U.S. SBA PPP loans 339 1,211 5,022 15,279 26,398 Total net loans $ 1,798,517 $ 1,722,461 $ 1,636,077 $ 1,623,435 $ 1,586,791

____________________________________

** December 31, 2021 reported balance are shown net of deferred costs and fees to conform with the current period’s presentation.







END OF PERIOD CONTRACTUAL RATES (UNAUDITED)

The following table is based on contractual interest rates and does not include the amortization of deferred costs and fees or assumptions regarding non-accrual interest:

December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (dollars in thousands) EOP Contractual

Interest rate EOP Contractual

Interest rate EOP Contractual

Interest rate EOP Contractual

Interest rate EOP Contractual

Interest rate Commercial real estate 4.86 % 4.36 % 4.00 % 3.79 % 3.79 % Residential first mortgages 3.84 % 3.84 % 3.83 % 3.80 % 3.80 % Residential rentals 4.53 % 4.34 % 4.03 % 3.78 % 3.81 % Construction and land development 6.73 % 5.61 % 4.57 % 4.36 % 4.38 % Home equity and second mortgages 7.14 % 5.64 % 4.19 % 3.50 % 3.51 % Commercial loans 7.34 % 5.93 % 4.79 % 4.47 % 4.48 % Consumer loans 5.26 % 5.12 % 5.13 % 4.33 % 4.37 % Commercial equipment 4.43 % 4.37 % 4.30 % 4.29 % 4.32 % U.S. SBA PPP loans 1.00 % 1.00 % 1.00 % 1.00 % 1.00 % Total Loans 4.84 % 4.41 % 4.04 % 3.81 % 3.80 % Yields without U.S. SBA PPP Loans 4.84 % 4.41 % 4.05 % 3.85 % 3.84 %







ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended** (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Beginning of period $ 22,027 $ 21,404 $ 21,382 $ 18,417 $ 18,579 Impact of ASC 326 Adoption — — — 2,496 — Charge-offs (29 ) (92 ) (447 ) — (181 ) Recoveries 24 21 44 19 19 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (5 ) (71 ) (403 ) 19 (162 ) Provision for credit losses 868 694 425 450 — End of period $ 22,890 $ 22,027 $ 21,404 $ 21,382 $ 18,417 Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average portfolio loans (annualized)(1) 0.00 % (0.02 )% (0.10 )% 0.00 % (0.04 )% Breakdown of general and specific allowance as a percentage of total portfolio loans (1) General allowance $ 22,781 $ 21,919 $ 21,108 $ 21,087 $ 18,151 Specific allowance 109 108 296 295 266 $ 22,890 $ 22,027 $ 21,404 $ 21,382 $ 18,417 General allowance 1.25 % 1.26 % 1.28 % 1.29 % 1.15 % Specific allowance 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Allowance to total portfolio loans 1.26 % 1.26 % 1.30 % 1.31 % 1.17 % Allowance to non-acquired loans n/a(2) n/a(2) n/a(2) n/a(2) 1.20 % Allowance+ Non-PCI FV Mark n/a(3) n/a(3) n/a(3) n/a(3) $ 18,815 Allowance+ Non-PCI FV Mark to total portfolio loans n/a(3) n/a(3) n/a(3) n/a(3) 1.19 %

____________________________________

** The Company implemented the CECL accounting standard effective January 1, 2022. The Company used an incurred loss methodology for quarters displayed before March 31, 2022.

(1) Portfolio loans include all loan portfolios except the U.S. SBA PPP loan portfolio.

(2) Allowance to non-acquired loans is no longer relevant as the ACL considers all portfolio loans.

(3) Allowance to non-acquired loans and Non-PCI FV Mark are no longer relevant as the ACL considers all loan portfolios.







CLASSIFIED AND SPECIAL MENTION ASSETS (UNAUDITED)

The following is a breakdown of the Company’s classified and special mention assets at December 31, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018, respectively:

As of (dollars in thousands) 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Classified loans Substandard $ 6,115 $ 5,211 $ 19,249 $ 26,863 $ 32,226 Doubtful — — — — — Total classified loans 6,115 5,211 19,249 26,863 32,226 Special mention loans 4,361 — 7,672 — — Total classified and special mention loans $ 10,476 $ 5,211 $ 26,921 $ 26,863 $ 32,226 Classified loans $ 6,115 $ 5,211 $ 19,249 $ 26,863 $ 32,226 Classified securities — — — — 482 Other real estate owned — — 3,109 7,773 8,111 Total classified assets $ 6,115 $ 5,211 $ 22,358 $ 34,636 $ 40,819 Total classified assets as a percentage of total assets 0.25 % 0.22 % 1.10 % 1.93 % 2.42 % Total classified assets as a percentage of Risk Based Capital 2.23 % 2.10 % 9.61 % 16.21 % 21.54 %







SUMMARY OF DEPOSITS (UNAUDITED)