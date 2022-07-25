The Community Financial Corporation Reports Record EPS of $1.21 and ROAA of 1.19% for the Second Quarter 2022

WALDORF, Md., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC) (the “Company”), the holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake (the “Bank”), today reported record net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 of $6.8 million, or $1.21 per diluted common share. This compares to net income of $6.3 million, or $1.10 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2022, and net income of $6.4 million or $1.10 per diluted common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company reported record net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 of $13.1 million or diluted earnings per share of $2.31 compared to net income for the comparable 2021 period of $12.7 million or diluted earnings per share of $2.17.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Management Commentary

“I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished and the bank we’ve built over the past eight years since I was named as CEO,” stated William J. Pasenelli, Chief Executive Officer. “We have built on our position as the leading community bank in Southern Maryland to profitably grow assets, improve our deposit franchise and expand into Virginia. Our success reflects our unwavering commitment to serve the financial needs of the communities in which we live and work. I am confident that Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s best days are ahead.”

“Net interest income increased $1.1 million to $17.6 million during the second quarter as loan growth combined with increasing yields and stable funding costs. Net interest margin for the period increased 13 basis points and should see further improvement as a large percentage of our loans should reprice upwards over the next few months,” stated James M. Burke, President. “We remain focused on delivering results to our communities, customers, employees and shareholders. Our asset sensitivity, low-cost deposit franchise, solid loan growth and continued cost discipline should position the Company to improve our profitability in the second half of the year.”

“Also during the second quarter, we supported our most important asset – our employees – as we approved a 4% increase to base compensation and increased our minimum hourly wage to $20.00. We have a great team and our increased performance over the last several years is due to their execution of our strategic plan. It is critically important to continue to attract and retain the best and brightest employees, and these compensation actions recognized the impact inflation is having on their daily lives,” continued Burke. “Our employees are exceptionally efficient with the support of innovative technology, and we are optimistic that our commitment to them will continue to drive increasing profitability.”

Results of Operations

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Interest and dividend income $ 18,774 $ 17,444 $ 1,330 7.6 % Interest expense 1,206 1,009 197 19.5 % Net interest income 17,568 16,435 1,133 6.9 % Provision for credit losses 425 291 134 46.0 % Provision for unfunded commitments 26 — 26 0.0 % Noninterest income 1,424 1,856 (432 ) (23.3 )% Noninterest expense 9,338 9,378 (40 ) (0.4 )% Income before income taxes 9,203 8,622 607 7.0 % Income tax expense 2,369 2,190 179 8.2 % Net income $ 6,834 $ 6,432 $ 428 6.7 %

(UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Interest and dividend income $ 36,110 $ 35,122 $ 988 2.8 % Interest expense 2,073 2,178 (105 ) (4.8 )% Net interest income 34,037 32,944 1,093 3.3 % Provision for credit losses 875 586 289 49.3 % Recovery for unfunded commitments (5 ) — (5 ) — % Noninterest income 2,875 4,216 (1,341 ) (31.8 )% Noninterest expense 18,418 19,526 (1,108 ) (5.7 )% Income before income taxes 17,624 17,048 571 3.3 % Income tax expense 4,502 4,317 185 4.3 % Net income $ 13,122 $ 12,731 $ 386 3.0 %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the comparable quarters increased primarily from growth in investments and increases in interest-earning asset yields partially offset by increased interest expense from higher funding volume. Net interest margin of 3.25% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 decreased 12 basis points from 3.37% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and increased 13 basis points from 3.12% for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Net interest margin expanded during the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to average yields on loans and investments increasing to 4.13% and 1.52% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from 3.99% and 1.33% for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Interest income from the Company’s participation in the U.S. SBA PPP program was $0.3 million and $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively and $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Net interest income increased for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021 due primarily to growth in investments partially offset by decreased interest expense from lower long-term funding volume. Loan interest income decreased $0.5 million to $32.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from $32.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Excluding U.S. SBA PPP loan interest income for the same comparable periods increased $1.8 million to $31.6 million from $29.8 million. Net interest margin of 3.19% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 24 basis points lower than the 3.43% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. U.S. SBA PPP loan interest positively impacted margins by five basis points for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 13 basis points for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

The Company’s cost of funds was 0.23% during the second quarter of 2022 compared to 0.17% for the prior quarter and increased from 0.21% for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The Bank’s interest rate asset sensitivity improved as average non-interest bearing deposit accounts increased to 31.8% of total average deposits for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 22.1% for the comparable period in 2021 and 29.6% for the previous quarter. Management is optimistic that improvements in the Bank’s funding composition will benefit margins and profitability in an increasing interest-rate environment. The Company’s cost of funds was 0.20% during the first six months of 2022 compared to 0.23% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Noninterest Income

The $0.4 million decrease in noninterest income in the current quarter was principally due to no interest rate protection referral fee income compared to $0.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. In addition, changes in interest rates resulted in $0.2 million of unrealized losses on securities invested in a Community Reinvestment Act mutual fund which contributed to the overall decrease. These reductions in noninterest income for the comparable quarters were partially offset by increases in service charges of $0.2 million due to increased interchange fees and gains of $0.2 million from the sale of two impaired loans. Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets was 0.25% and 0.35%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

The $1.3 million decrease in noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the same period in the prior year was principally due to reductions in interest rate protection referral fee income of $0.7 million, $0.6 million in gains on the sale of investment securities sold in the first six months of 2021 and $0.3 million in unrealized losses on securities invested in a Community Reinvestment Act mutual fund in the first six months of 2022 due to changes in interest rates. These reductions for the comparable periods were partially offset by $0.4 million related to the sale of impaired loans. In the first quarter of 2021, the Bank sold non-accrual and classified commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans and recognized a loss on the sale of $0.2 million and in the second quarter of 2022, impaired loan sales resulted in a gain of $0.2 million. Noninterest income as a percentage of assets was 0.25% and 0.40%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense of $9.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 decreased $40,000 or 0.4% compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021. The flat overall expense run rate for the comparable periods were primarily due to decreases of $0.3 million in compensation and benefits and $0.5 million in OREO expenses, partially offset by increases of $0.1 million in occupancy expenses and $0.2 million in professional fees as well as a fraud recovery of $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expense of $18.4 million decreased $1.1 million or 5.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in noninterest expense for the comparable periods was primarily due to decreases in fraud losses of $1.0 million and $0.7 million in OREO expenses. If the allocation of deferred costs for U.S. SBA PPP loans originated were included in noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compensation and benefits and the overall variance in expenses would increase by $0.3 million. These decreases to noninterest expense were partially offset by increases in professional fees of $0.3 million and $0.1 million in occupancy expense. Noninterest expense in the first six months of 2021 included a $1.3 million initial expense and subsequent recovery of $0.2 million related to an isolated wire transfer fraud incident. Our investigation determined that no information systems of the Bank were compromised, and no employee fraud was involved. OREO expenses have moderated as the Bank has been successful at disposing foreclosed assets over the last two years, which have been reduced from $1.5 million at June 30, 2021 to no OREO assets at June 30, 2022. Excluding the impact of the $1.1 million isolated fraud losses and the $0.3 million in U.S. SBA PPP deferred costs, the Company’s noninterest expense was $18.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Lower than anticipated health care costs and a lower average full-time equivalent headcount contributed to a lower expense run rate in the first six months of 2022. In addition, compensation and benefits expense has benefited from the Company’s increased use of technology. In the second quarter, the Bank increased base compensation by 4% and its minimum starting wage to $20.00 per hour for non-executive employees to address local wage pressures caused by inflation and to attract and retain our employees. Management’s projected quarterly expense run rate for the third quarter of 2022 is estimated between $9.6 million and $9.7 million and includes consideration of the base compensation increases and an average FTE count of 195-197 employees.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 49.17% and 49.90% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 51.27% and 52.55% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The Company’s net operating expense ratio was 1.38% and 1.35% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 1.42% and 1.46% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The efficiency and net operating expense ratios have improved (decreased) as the Company has been able to improve asset quality and generate more operating revenues while controlling expense growth.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was 25.74% compared to an effective tax rate of 25.40% for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 25.54% compared to an effective tax rate of 25.32% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Balance Sheet

Assets

Total assets decreased $3.8 million, or 0.2%, to $2.32 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to total assets of $2.33 billion at December 31, 2021. Cash decreased a net of $51.5 million and was used to fund net loan growth of $49.3 million. In addition, deferred tax assets increased $11.2 million to $20.2 million primarily due to the adoption of the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) accounting standard on January 1, 2022 and increases in unrealized losses of the Bank’s AFS investment portfolio related to changes in interest rates.

During the second quarter of 2022, total net loans, which include portfolio loans and U.S. SBA PPP loans, increased 3.1% annualized or $12.6 million from $1,623.4 million at March 31, 2022 to $1,636.1 million at June 30, 2022. Net portfolio loans increased 5.7% annualized or $22.9 million from $1,608.2 million at March 31, 2022 to $1,631.1 million at June 30, 2022. Portfolio loans include all loan portfolios except the U.S. SBA PPP loan portfolio. The Company’s loan pipeline was $166.0 million at June 30, 2022.

Non-owner occupied commercial real estate as a percentage of risk-based capital at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 were $893.9 million or 351% and $813.0 million or 331%, respectively. Construction loans as a percentage of risk-based capital at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 were $133.1 million or 52% and $140.4 million or 57%, respectively.

Funding

Total deposits increased $29.2 million or 1.4% (2.8% annualized) at June 30, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021. The increase included a $42.3 million increase to transaction deposits offset by a $13.1 million decrease to time deposits. During the first six months of 2022, non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $189.9 million to $635.6 million at June 30, 2022, representing 30.5% of deposits, compared to 21.7% of deposits at December 31, 2021. The Company’s business development efforts continue to focus on increasing non-interest bearing and lower cost transaction accounts.

Stockholders’ Equity and Regulatory Capital

During the six months ended June 30, 2022, total stockholders’ equity decreased $23.3 million. Equity increased due to net income of $13.1 million and net stock related activities in connection with stock-based compensation and ESOP activity of $0.5 million. The decrease in equity was primarily due to an increase of $29.9 million in accumulated other comprehensive loss (“AOCL”) in the Bank’s AFS securities portfolio due to changes in market interest rates. In addition, equity decreased for common dividends paid of $1.9 million, stock repurchases of $3.0 million and $2.0 million for the adoption of the CECL accounting standard on January 1, 2022.

The Company’s common equity to assets ratio decreased to 7.96% at June 30, 2022 from 8.94% at December 31, 2021. The Company’s ratio of tangible common equity (“TCE”) to tangible assets decreased to 7.49% at June 30, 2022 from 8.48% at December 31, 2021 (see Non-GAAP reconciliation schedules) due primarily to increases in AOCL. Regulatory capital was not impacted by the increase in AOCL and Tier 1 capital to average asset ratios at the Bank and the Company remained strong at 10.12% and 9.42% at June 30, 2022 compared to 9.95% and 9.23% at December 31, 2021.

On December 9, 2021, the Company announced its Board of Directors approved the resumption of repurchases allowed under the stock repurchase plan originally adopted in October 2020 (the “2020 Repurchase Plan”). The Company was permitted to repurchase up to the 99,450 shares remaining under the 2020 Repurchase Plan using up to $4.0 million in the aggregate and up to $1.5 million in the aggregate on a quarterly basis. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 38,017 shares at an average price of $39.43 per share. At June 30, 2022 the Company had $0.6 million remaining under the $4.0 million authorization and 13,647 shares available to be repurchased under the 2020 Repurchase Plan.

Asset Quality

Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) and provision for credit losses (“PCL”); Allowance for Loan Losses (“ALLL”) and provision for loan losses (“PLL”)1; Classified and Non-Performing Assets

On January 1, 2022, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326) – Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, which replaced the incurred loss methodology for determining our ACL with an expected loss methodology that is referred to as the CECL. The measurement of expected credit losses under the CECL methodology applies to financial assets subject to credit losses and measured at amortized cost, and certain off-balance sheet credit exposures. This includes, but is not limited to, loans, leases, held-to-maturity securities, loan commitments, and financial guarantees. In addition, ASU 2016-13 made changes to the accounting for available-for-sale (“AFS”) debt securities. Credit- related impairments on AFS debt securities are now recognized as an allowance for credit loss rather than a write-down of the securities’ amortized cost basis when management does not intend to sell or believes that it is not likely that they will be required to sell the securities prior to recovery of the securities amortized cost basis. We adopted ASU 2016-13 using the modified retrospective method. Results for reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2022 are presented under ASU 2016-13 while prior period amounts continue to be reported in accordance with previously applicable GAAP. At adoption, the Company did not hold Held to Maturity (“HTM”) investment debt securities.

The impact at adoption was an increase to the ACL of $2.5 million, the recording of a reserve for unfunded commitments of $0.2 million and a decrease in retained earnings of $2.0 million.

ACL balances increased to 1.30% of portfolio loans at June 30, 2022 compared to an ALLL of 1.17% of portfolio loans at December 31, 2021. At and for the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company’s ACL increased $3.0 million or 16.2% to $21.4 million at June 30, 2022 from $18.4 million at December 31, 2021. The Company recorded a $0.4 million and $0.9 million PCL for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to a $0.3 million and $0.6 million PLL for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. There were $0.4 million in net charge-offs during the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $1.5 million in net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Management believes that the allowance is adequate at June 30, 2022.

Classified assets increased $0.9 million from $5.2 million at December 31, 2021 to $6.1 million at June 30, 2022. Management considers classified assets to be an important measure of asset quality. The Company’s risk rating process for classified loans is an important factor in the Company’s ACL qualitative framework. Management remains committed to expeditiously resolving non-performing or substandard credits that are not likely to become performing or passing credits in a reasonable timeframe.

During 2021, classified assets decreased $17.1 million. Asset quality improved with the resolution of $16.9 million in non-accrual and impaired loans through loan sales and negotiated payoffs, as well as the resolution of $3.1 million in OREO. The Company’s sale of impaired loans decreased the specific reserve, improved asset quality, and improved several ALLL qualitative factors.

The ratio of non-accrual loans and OREO to total portfolio loans and OREO decreased 10 basis points from 0.48% at December 31, 2021 to 0.38% at June 30, 2022. The ratio of non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs to total assets decreased six basis points from 0.35% at December 31, 2021 to 0.29% at June 30, 2022.

Non-accrual loans decreased $1.4 million from $7.6 million at December 31, 2021 to $6.2 million at June 30, 2022. There were no OREO balances at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

About The Community Financial Corporation – Headquartered in Waldorf, MD, The Community Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake, a full-service commercial bank with assets of approximately $2.3 billion. Through its branch offices and commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company’s branches are located at its main office in Waldorf, Maryland, and branch offices in Bryans Road, Dunkirk, Leonardtown, La Plata, Charlotte Hall, Prince Frederick, Lusby and California, Maryland; and Fredericksburg – Downtown and Fredericksburg – Harrison Crossing, Virginia. More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures – Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, and believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Data is unaudited as of June 30, 2022. This selected information should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and notes included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 16,772 $ 15,610 $ 16,222 $ 16,342 $ 16,320 Interest and dividends on securities 1,924 1,666 1,531 1,296 1,101 Interest on deposits with banks 78 60 25 21 23 Total Interest and Dividend Income 18,774 17,336 17,778 17,659 17,444 Interest Expense Deposits 819 513 565 594 640 Short-term borrowings 16 — — — — Long-term debt 371 354 332 456 369 Total Interest Expense 1,206 867 897 1,050 1,009 Net Interest Income (“NII”) 17,568 16,469 16,881 16,609 16,435 Provision for credit losses 425 450 — — 291 Provision (recovery) for unfunded commitments 26 (31 ) — — — NII After Provision For Credit Losses 17,117 16,050 16,881 16,609 16,144 Noninterest Income Loan appraisal, credit, and misc. charges 44 176 257 29 44 Gain on sale of assets — — — — 68 Unrealized (losses) gain on equity securities (155 ) (222 ) (45 ) (22 ) 13 Loss on premises and equipment held for sale — — (5 ) (20 ) — Income from bank owned life insurance 217 214 219 220 218 Service charges 1,108 926 1,235 987 892 Referral fee income — 361 574 176 621 Net gains (losses) on sale of loans originated for sale 1 (4 ) 55 30 — Gains on sale of loans 209 — — — — Total Noninterest Income 1,424 1,451 2,290 1,400 1,856 Noninterest Expense Compensation and benefits 5,051 5,055 5,265 5,650 5,332 OREO valuation allowance and expenses — 6 767 20 488 Sub Total 5,051 5,061 6,032 5,670 5,820 Operating Expenses Occupancy expense 820 732 656 731 688 Advertising 159 64 128 145 148 Data processing expense 1,008 1,007 1,006 840 990 Professional fees 845 731 937 676 604 Depreciation of premises and equipment 150 149 139 137 135 FDIC Insurance 177 179 90 120 140 Core deposit intangible amortization 102 109 115 121 126 Fraud losses (recovery) 30 40 16 133 (217 ) Other expenses 996 1,008 1,060 874 944 Total Operating Expenses 4,287 4,019 4,147 3,777 3,558 Total Noninterest Expense 9,338 9,080 10,179 9,447 9,378 Income before income taxes 9,203 8,421 8,992 8,562 8,622 Income tax expense 2,369 2,133 2,241 2,158 2,190 Net Income $ 6,834 $ 6,288 $ 6,751 $ 6,404 $ 6,432

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – Continued

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 16,164 $ 80,702 $ 108,990 $ 112,314 $ 40,881 Federal funds sold 37,320 — — — 79,404 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 34,659 32,460 30,664 34,929 18,626 Securities available for sale (“AFS”), at fair value 485,456 507,527 497,839 456,664 347,678 Equity securities carried at fair value through income 4,423 4,562 4,772 4,805 4,814 Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 207 207 207 207 207 Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock – at cost 1,234 1,685 1,472 1,472 2,036 Loans held for sale — 373 — — — Net U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection (“PPP”) Loans 5,022 15,279 26,398 54,807 86,482 Portfolio Loans Receivable net of allowance for credit losses of $21,404, $21,382, $18,417, $18,579, and $18,516 1,631,055 1,608,156 1,560,393 1,514,837 1,515,893 Net Loans 1,636,077 1,623,435 1,586,791 1,569,644 1,602,375 Goodwill 10,835 10,835 10,835 10,835 10,835 Premises and equipment, net 21,802 21,304 21,427 21,795 21,630 Other real estate owned (“OREO”) — — — 1,536 1,536 Accrued interest receivable 6,099 5,389 5,588 6,045 6,590 Investment in bank owned life insurance 39,363 39,145 38,932 38,713 38,493 Core deposit intangible 821 924 1,032 1,147 1,267 Net deferred tax assets 20,223 15,523 9,033 8,790 8,139 Right of use assets – operating leases 6,123 6,033 6,124 6,215 6,305 Other assets 2,708 1,819 3,600 3,581 4,243 Total Assets $ 2,323,514 $ 2,351,923 $ 2,327,306 $ 2,278,692 $ 2,195,059 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 635,649 $ 644,385 $ 445,778 $ 432,606 $ 423,165 Interest-bearing deposits 1,449,727 1,450,698 1,610,386 1,572,001 1,484,973 Total deposits 2,085,376 2,095,083 2,056,164 2,004,607 1,908,138 Long-term debt — 12,213 12,231 12,249 27,267 Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures (“TRUPs”) 12,000 12,000 12,000 12,000 12,000 Subordinated notes – 4.75% 19,538 19,524 19,510 19,496 19,482 Lease liabilities – operating leases 6,372 6,266 6,343 6,418 6,512 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 15,357 13,697 12,925 19,794 17,698 Total Liabilities 2,138,643 2,158,783 2,119,173 2,074,564 1,991,097 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 56 57 57 57 58 Additional paid in capital 97,455 97,189 96,896 96,649 96,411 Retained earnings 119,523 115,179 113,448 107,890 104,889 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (31,847 ) (18,969 ) (1,952 ) (9 ) 3,063 Unearned ESOP shares (316 ) (316 ) (316 ) (459 ) (459 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 184,871 193,140 208,133 204,128 203,962 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,323,514 $ 2,351,923 $ 2,327,306 $ 2,278,692 $ 2,195,059 Common shares issued and outstanding 5,649,729 5,686,799 5,718,528 5,724,011 5,786,928

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – Continued

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND RATIOS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 KEY OPERATING RATIOS Return on average assets (“ROAA”) 1.19 % 1.08 % 1.18 % 1.17 % 1.22 % Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROAA** 1.68 1.53 1.57 1.57 1.68 Return on average common equity (“ROACE”) 14.39 12.30 13.00 12.45 12.62 Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROACE** 20.33 17.35 17.31 16.65 17.49 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (“ROATCE”)** 15.50 13.22 13.97 13.41 13.62 Average total equity to average total assets 8.28 8.79 9.06 9.40 9.63 Interest rate spread 3.14 3.05 3.17 3.22 3.30 Net interest margin 3.25 3.12 3.22 3.28 3.37 Cost of funds 0.23 0.17 0.17 0.21 0.21 Cost of deposits 0.16 0.10 0.11 0.12 0.14 Cost of debt 3.81 3.24 3.04 3.19 2.51 Efficiency ratio 49.17 50.67 53.10 52.46 51.27 Non-interest income to average assets 0.25 0.25 0.40 0.26 0.35 Non-interest expense to average assets 1.63 1.56 1.78 1.73 1.77 Net operating expense to average assets 1.38 1.31 1.38 1.47 1.42 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 150.34 141.56 129.68 132.54 131.36 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average portfolio loans 0.10 0.00 0.04 (0.02 ) 0.01 COMMON SHARE DATA Basic net income per common share $ 1.21 $ 1.11 $ 1.18 $ 1.12 $ 1.10 Diluted net income per common share 1.21 1.10 1.18 1.12 1.10 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.175 0.175 0.150 0.15 0.15 Basic – weighted average common shares outstanding 5,647,821 5,688,221 5,711,746 5,709,814 5,845,009 Diluted – weighted average common shares outstanding 5,657,733 5,699,038 5,723,011 5,720,001 5,856,954 ASSET QUALITY Total assets $ 2,323,514 $ 2,351,923 $ 2,327,306 $ 2,278,692 $ 2,195,059 Total portfolio loans (1) 1,652,459 1,629,538 1,578,810 1,533,416 1,534,409 Classified assets 6,062 4,745 5,211 6,663 14,918 Allowance for credit losses 21,404 21,382 18,417 18,579 18,516 Past due loans – 31 to 89 days 900 386 568 189 101 Past due loans >=90 days 147 1,233 961 1,400 5,836 Total past due loans (2) (3) 1,047 1,619 1,529 1,589 5,937 Non-accrual loans (4) 6,235 7,465 7,631 5,160 13,802 Accruing troubled debt restructures (“TDRs”) 439 442 447 455 503 Other real estate owned (“OREO”) — — — 1,536 1,536 Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs $ 6,674 $ 7,907 $ 8,078 $ 7,151 $ 15,841

(1) Portfolio loans include all loan portfolios except the U.S. SBA PPP loan portfolio. Asset quality ratios for loans exclude U.S. SBA PPP loans. December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 reported balance are shown net of deferred costs and fees to conform with the current period’s presentation.

(2) Delinquency excludes Purchase Credit Impaired (“PCI”) loans for December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021.

(3) There were no COVID-19 deferred loans in process as of July 25, 2022 that were reported as delinquent as of June 30, 2022.

(4) Non-accrual loans include all loans that are 90 days or more delinquent and loans that are non-accrual due to the operating results or cash flows of a customer. Non-accrual loans can include loans that are current with all loan payments. At June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company had current non-accrual loans of $6.1 million and $6.7 million, respectively.

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – Continued

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND RATIOS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (1) Classified assets to total assets 0.26 % 0.20 % 0.22 % 0.29 % 0.68 % Classified assets to risk-based capital 2.35 1.87 2.10 2.75 6.24 Allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans 1.30 1.31 1.17 1.21 1.21 Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans 343.29 286.43 241.34 360.06 134.15 Past due loans – 31 to 89 days to total portfolio loans 0.05 0.02 0.04 0.01 0.01 Past due loans >=90 days to total portfolio loans 0.01 0.08 0.06 0.09 0.38 Total past due (delinquency) to total portfolio loans 0.06 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.39 Non-accrual loans to total portfolio loans 0.38 0.46 0.48 0.34 0.90 Non-accrual loans and TDRs to total portfolio loans 0.40 0.49 0.51 0.37 0.93 Non-accrual loans and OREO to total portfolio assets 0.27 0.32 0.33 0.29 0.70 Non-accrual loans and OREO to total portfolio loans and OREO 0.38 0.46 0.48 0.44 1.00 Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs to total assets 0.29 0.34 0.35 0.31 0.72 COMMON SHARE DATA Book value per common share $ 32.72 $ 33.96 $ 36.40 $ 35.66 $ 35.25 Tangible book value per common share** 30.66 31.90 34.32 33.57 33.15 Common shares outstanding at end of period 5,649,729 5,686,799 5,718,528 5,724,011 5,786,928 OTHER DATA Full-time equivalent employees 190 191 186 196 189 Branches 12 11 11 11 11 Loan Production Offices 4 4 4 4 4 CAPITAL RATIOS Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.42 % 9.17 % 9.23 % 9.41 % 9.57 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 11.66 11.58 11.92 11.89 11.56 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.34 12.28 12.64 12.64 12.30 Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 14.68 14.65 14.92 14.99 14.62 Common equity to assets 7.96 8.21 8.94 8.96 9.29 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ** 7.49 7.75 8.48 8.48 8.79

(1) Asset quality ratios are calculated using total portfolio loans. Portfolio loans include all loan portfolios except the U.S. SBA PPP loan portfolio.

SUPPLEMENTAL YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL DATA

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 32,382 $ 32,912 Interest and dividends on securities 3,590 2,165 Interest on deposits with banks 138 45 Total Interest and Dividend Income 36,110 35,122 Interest Expense Deposits 1,332 1,442 Short-term borrowings 16 — Long-term debt 725 736 Total Interest Expense 2,073 2,178 Net Interest Income (“NII”) 34,037 32,944 Provision for credit losses 875 586 Recovery for unfunded commitments (5 ) — NII After Provision for Credit Losses 33,167 32,358 Noninterest Income Loan appraisal, credit, and misc. charges 220 242 Gain on sale of assets — 68 Net gains on sale of investment securities — 586 Unrealized losses on equity securities (377 ) (72 ) Income from bank owned life insurance 431 432 Service charges 2,034 2,079 Referral fee income 361 1,072 Net losses on sale of loans originated for sale (3 ) — Gains (losses) on sale of loans 209 (191 ) Total Noninterest Income 2,875 4,216 Noninterest Expense Compensation and benefits 10,106 10,120 OREO valuation allowance and expenses 6 669 Sub-total 10,112 10,789 Operating Expense Occupancy expense 1,552 1,449 Advertising 223 227 Data processing expense 2,015 1,926 Professional fees 1,576 1,244 Depreciation of premises and equipment 299 282 FDIC Insurance 356 392 Core deposit intangible amortization 211 259 Fraud losses 70 1,112 Other expenses 2,004 1,846 Total Operating Expense 8,306 8,737 Total Noninterest Expense 18,418 19,526 Income before income taxes 17,624 17,048 Income tax expense 4,502 4,317 Net Income $ 13,122 $ 12,731

SUPPLEMENTAL YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 KEY OPERATING RATIOS Return on average assets (“ROAA”) 1.14 % 1.22 % Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROAA** 1.60 1.68 Return on average common equity (“ROACE”) 13.31 12.57 Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROACE** 18.76 17.41 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (“ROATCE”) 14.32 13.59 Average total equity to average total assets 8.54 9.67 Interest rate spread 3.10 3.36 Net interest margin 3.19 3.43 Cost of funds 0.20 0.23 Cost of deposits 0.13 0.16 Cost of debt 3.51 2.50 Efficiency ratio 49.90 52.55 Non-interest income to average assets 0.25 0.40 Non-interest expense to average assets 1.59 1.87 Net operating expense to average assets 1.35 1.46 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 145.89 130.12 Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans 0.05 0.20 COMMON SHARE DATA Basic net income per common share $ 2.32 $ 2.17 Diluted net income per common share 2.31 2.17 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.35 0.28 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 5,667,909 5,866,510 Diluted 5,678,165 5,877,698

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP total assets, common equity, common equity to assets and book value to Non-GAAP tangible assets, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible book value.

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain performance measures, which exclude intangible assets. These non-GAAP measures are included because the Company believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the underlying performance trends of the Company.

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Total assets $ 2,323,514 $ 2,351,923 $ 2,327,306 $ 2,278,692 $ 2,195,059 Less: intangible assets Goodwill 10,835 10,835 10,835 10,835 10,835 Core deposit intangible 821 924 1,032 1,147 1,267 Total intangible assets 11,656 11,759 11,867 11,982 12,102 Tangible assets $ 2,311,858 $ 2,340,164 $ 2,315,439 $ 2,266,710 $ 2,182,957 Total common equity $ 184,871 $ 193,140 $ 208,133 $ 204,128 $ 203,962 Less: intangible assets 11,656 11,759 11,867 11,982 12,102 Tangible common equity $ 173,215 $ 181,381 $ 196,266 $ 192,146 $ 191,860 Common shares outstanding at end of period 5,649,729 5,686,799 5,718,528 5,724,011 5,786,928 Common equity to assets 7.96 % 8.21 % 8.94 % 8.96 % 9.29 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.49 % 7.75 % 8.48 % 8.48 % 8.79 % Common book value per share $ 32.72 $ 33.96 $ 36.40 $ 35.66 $ 35.25 Tangible common book value per share $ 30.66 $ 31.90 $ 34.32 $ 33.57 $ 33.15

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Pre-Tax Pre-Provision (“PTPP”) Income, PTPP Return on Average Assets (“ROAA”), PTPP Return on Average Common Equity (“ROACE”), and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (“ROATCE”)

Management believes that PTPP income, which reflects the Company’s profitability before income taxes and provisions for credit losses, allows investors to better assess the Company’s operating income and expenses in relation to the Company’s core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with credit provisions and different state income tax rates for comparable institutions. ROATCE is computed by dividing net earnings applicable to common shareholders by average tangible common shareholders’ equity. Management believes that ROATCE is meaningful because it measures the performance of a business consistently, whether acquired or internally developed. ROATCE is a non-GAAP measure and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Management also believes that during a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, this information is useful as the impact of the pandemic on the provisions for credit losses of various institutions will likely vary based on the geography of the communities served by a particular institution.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net income (as reported) $ 6,834 $ 6,288 $ 6,751 $ 6,404 $ 6,432 $ 13,122 $ 12,731 Provision for credit losses 425 450 — — 291 875 586 Provision (recovery) for unfunded commitments 26 (31 ) — — — (5 ) — Income tax expenses 2,369 2,133 2,241 2,158 2,190 4,502 4,317 Non-GAAP PTPP income $ 9,654 $ 8,840 $ 8,992 $ 8,562 $ 8,913 $ 18,494 $ 17,634 ROAA 1.19 % 1.08 % 1.18 % 1.17 % 1.22 % 1.14 % 1.22 % Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROAA 1.68 % 1.52 % 1.57 % 1.57 % 1.68 % 1.60 % 1.68 % ROACE 14.39 % 12.30 % 13.00 % 12.45 % 12.62 % 13.31 % 12.57 % Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROACE 20.33 % 17.29 % 17.31 % 16.65 % 17.49 % 18.75 % 17.41 % Average assets $ 2,293,536 $ 2,325,992 $ 2,293,264 $ 2,187,989 $ 2,116,939 $ 2,309,602 $ 2,093,886 Average equity $ 189,992 $ 204,554 $ 207,745 $ 205,723 $ 203,893 $ 197,233 $ 202,516

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Net income (as reported) $ 6,834 $ 6,288 $ 6,751 $ 6,404 $ 6,432 Core deposit intangible amortization (net of tax) 76 81 86 91 94 Net earnings applicable to common shareholders $ 6,910 $ 6,369 $ 6,837 $ 6,495 $ 6,526 ROATCE 15.50 % 13.22 % 13.97 % 13.41 % 13.62 % Average tangible common equity $ 178,269 $ 192,725 $ 195,803 $ 193,662 $ 191,708

AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Three Months Ended 2022 2021 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Assets Interest-earning assets: Commercial real estate $ 1,181,885 $ 11,842 4.01 % $ 1,089,781 $ 10,953 4.02 % $ 1,181,885 $ 11,842 4.01 % $ 1,112,108 $ 10,737 3.86 % Residential first mortgages 85,030 730 3.43 % 109,296 838 3.07 % 85,030 730 3.43 % 86,805 713 3.29 % Residential rentals 194,972 1,999 4.10 % 139,080 1,410 4.06 % 194,972 1,999 4.10 % 197,312 1,831 3.71 % Construction and land development 30,302 361 4.77 % 38,315 425 4.44 % 30,302 361 4.77 % 33,669 407 4.84 % Home equity and second mortgages 26,101 274 4.20 % 29,061 251 3.45 % 26,101 274 4.20 % 25,946 245 3.78 % Commercial loans 42,744 517 4.84 % 43,100 516 4.79 % 42,744 517 4.84 % 46,668 550 4.71 % Commercial equipment loans 68,349 699 4.09 % 61,017 592 3.88 % 68,349 699 4.09 % 61,715 642 4.16 % U.S. SBA PPP loans 11,847 315 10.64 % 104,426 1,318 5.05 % 11,847 315 10.64 % 20,444 452 8.84 % Consumer loans 4,040 35 3.47 % 1,425 17 4.77 % 4,040 35 3.47 % 3,213 33 4.11 % Allowance for credit losses (21,375 ) — 0.00 % (18,265 ) — 0.00 % (21,375 ) — 0.00 % (21,043 ) — 0.00 % Loan portfolio (1) $ 1,623,895 $ 16,772 4.13 % $ 1,597,236 $ 16,320 4.09 % $ 1,623,895 $ 16,772 4.13 % $ 1,566,837 $ 15,610 3.99 % Taxable investment securities 484,079 1,808 1.49 % 276,019 1,020 1.48 % 484,079 1,808 1.49 % 484,157 1,572 1.30 % Nontaxable investment securities 21,304 117 2.20 % 15,559 81 2.08 % 21,304 117 2.20 % 17,513 94 2.15 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 23,958 63 1.05 % 28,844 13 0.18 % 23,958 63 1.05 % 42,608 60 0.56 % Federal funds sold 6,178 14 0.91 % 34,778 10 0.12 % 6,178 14 0.91 % — — 0.00 % Total Interest-Earning Assets 2,159,414 18,774 3.48 % 1,952,436 17,444 3.57 % 2,159,414 18,774 3.48 % 2,111,115 17,336 3.28 % Cash and cash equivalents 28,645 65,897 28,645 116,560 Goodwill 10,835 10,835 10,835 10,835 Core deposit intangible 888 1,350 888 994 Other assets 93,754 86,421 93,754 86,488 Total Assets $ 2,293,536 $ 2,116,939 $ 2,293,536 $ 2,325,992 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 650,249 $ — 0.00 % $ 406,166 $ — 0.00 % $ 650,249 $ — 0.00 % $ 609,945 $ — 0.00 % Interest-bearing deposits Savings 120,645 15 0.05 % 105,814 13 0.05 % 120,645 15 0.05 % 121,236 15 0.05 % Demand deposits 571,475 431 0.30 % 622,544 86 0.06 % 571,475 431 0.30 % 625,241 103 0.07 % Money market deposits 385,594 103 0.11 % 354,657 99 0.11 % 385,594 103 0.11 % 0.11 % Certificates of deposit 317,930 270 0.34 % 344,533 442 0.51 % 317,930 270 0.34 % 322,346 295 0.37 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,395,644 819 0.23 % 1,427,548 640 0.18 % 1,395,644 819 0.23 % 1,447,604 513 0.14 % Total Deposits 2,045,893 819 0.16 % 1,833,714 640 0.14 % 2,045,893 819 0.16 % 2,057,549 513 0.10 % Long-term debt 3,350 22 2.63 % 27,273 43 0.63 % 3,350 22 2.63 % 12,219 25 0.82 % Short-term debt 5,791 16 1.11 % — — 0.00 % 5,791 16 1.11 % — — 0.00 % Subordinated Notes 19,529 252 5.16 % 19,473 251 5.16 % 19,529 252 5.16 % 19,515 251 5.14 % Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures 12,000 97 3.23 % 12,000 75 2.50 % 12,000 97 3.23 % 12,000 78 2.60 % Total Debt 40,670 387 3.81 % 58,746 369 2.51 % 40,670 387 3.81 % 43,734 354 3.24 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,436,314 1,206 0.34 % 1,486,294 1,009 0.27 % 1,436,314 1,206 0.34 % 1,491,338 867 0.23 % Total Funds 2,086,563 1,206 0.23 % 1,892,460 1,009 0.21 % 2,086,563 1,206 0.23 % 2,101,283 867 0.17 % Other liabilities 16,981 20,586 16,981 20,155 Stockholders’ equity 189,992 203,893 189,992 204,554 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,293,536 $ 2,116,939 $ 2,293,536 $ 2,325,992 Net interest income $ 17,568 $ 16,435 $ 17,568 $ 16,469 Interest rate spread 3.14 % 3.30 % 3.14 % 3.05 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.25 % 3.37 % 3.25 % 3.12 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 150.34 % 131.36 % 150.34 % 141.56 % Average loans to average deposits 79.37 % 87.10 % 79.37 % 76.15 % Average transaction deposits to total average deposits ** 84.46 % 81.21 % 84.46 % 84.33 % Cost of funds 0.23 % 0.21 % 0.23 % 0.17 % Cost of deposits 0.16 % 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.10 % Cost of debt 3.81 % 2.51 % 3.81 % 3.24 %

(1) Loan average balance includes non-accrual loans. There are no tax equivalency adjustments. There were $43,000, $56,000 and $50,000 of accretion interest for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Assets Interest-earning assets: Commercial real estate $ 1,147,188 $ 22,579 3.94 % $ 1,074,874 $ 21,648 4.03 % Residential first mortgages 85,912 1,442 3.36 117,097 1,752 2.99 Residential rentals 196,136 3,830 3.91 139,150 2,855 4.10 Construction and land development 31,977 768 4.80 37,209 828 4.45 Home equity and second mortgages 26,024 519 3.99 29,166 499 3.42 Commercial loans 44,696 1,068 4.78 43,915 1,067 4.86 Commercial equipment loans 65,050 1,341 4.12 60,782 1,111 3.66 U.S. SBA PPP loans 16,122 767 9.51 110,183 3,120 5.66 Consumer loans 3,629 68 3.75 1,373 32 4.66 Allowance for credit losses (21,210 ) — — (18,936 ) — — Loan portfolio (1) $ 1,595,524 $ 32,382 4.06 $ 1,594,813 $ 32,912 4.13 Taxable investment securities 484,118 3,379 1.40 253,043 1,970 1.56 Nontaxable investment securities 19,419 211 2.17 18,185 195 2.14 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 33,231 124 0.75 26,964 28 0.21 Federal funds sold 3,106 14 0.90 26,794 17 0.13 Total Interest-Earning Assets 2,135,398 36,110 3.38 1,919,799 35,122 3.66 Cash and cash equivalents 72,359 74,237 Goodwill 10,835 10,835 Core deposit intangible 941 1,415 Other assets 90,069 87,600 Total Assets $ 2,309,602 $ 2,093,886 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 630,137 — — % 393,682 — — % Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings 120,939 30 0.05 103,809 $ 26 0.05 Demand deposits 598,210 535 0.18 612,745 183 0.06 Money market deposits 382,206 203 0.11 352,201 197 0.11 Certificates of deposit 320,126 564 0.35 347,930 1,036 0.60 Total Interest-bearing deposits 1,421,481 1,332 0.19 1,416,685 1,442 0.20 Total Deposits 2,051,618 1,332 0.13 1,810,367 1,442 0.16 Long-term debt 7,760 47 1.21 27,282 83 0.61 Short-term borrowings 2,912 16 1.10 — — — Subordinated Notes 19,522 503 5.15 19,482 503 5.16 Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures 12,000 175 2.92 12,000 150 2.50 Total Debt 42,194 741 3.51 58,764 736 2.50 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,463,675 2,073 0.28 1,475,449 2,178 0.30 Total funds 2,093,812 2,073 0.20 % 1,869,131 2,178 0.23 % Other liabilities 18,557 22,239 Stockholders’ equity 197,233 202,516 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,309,602 $ 2,093,886 Net interest income $ 34,037 $ 32,944 Interest rate spread 3.10 % 3.36 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.19 % 3.43 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 145.89 % 130.12 % Average loans to average deposits 77.77 % 88.09 % Average transaction deposits to total average deposits ** 84.40 % 80.78 % Cost of funds 0.20 % 0.23 % Cost of deposits 0.13 % 0.16 % Cost of debt 3.51 % 2.50 %

(1) Loan average balance includes non-accrual loans. There are no tax equivalency adjustments. There were $93,000 and $123,000 of accretion interest during the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

SUMMARY OF LOAN PORTFOLIO (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)

Portfolio loans, net of deferred costs and fees, are summarized by type as follows:

As of ** BY LOAN TYPE June 30, 2022 % March 31, 2022 % December 31, 2021 % September 30, 2021 % June 30, 2021 % Portfolio Loans: Commercial real estate $ 1,178,758 71.33 % $ 1,177,761 72.28 % $ 1,113,793 70.54 % $ 1,087,102 70.89 % $ 1,110,011 72.34 % Residential first mortgages 84,782 5.13 86,416 5.30 92,710 5.87 98,590 6.43 107,435 7.00 Residential rentals 210,116 12.72 191,065 11.73 194,911 12.35 172,073 11.22 142,252 9.27 Construction and land development 31,068 1.88 30,649 1.88 35,502 2.25 37,070 2.42 36,839 2.40 Home equity and second mortgages 25,200 1.53 26,445 1.62 25,661 1.63 26,542 1.73 28,751 1.87 Commercial loans 43,472 2.63 48,948 3.00 50,512 3.20 48,287 3.15 47,530 3.10 Consumer loans 4,511 0.27 3,592 0.22 3,015 0.19 2,183 0.14 1,459 0.10 Commercial equipment 74,552 4.51 64,662 3.97 62,706 3.97 61,569 4.02 60,132 3.92 Total portfolio loans 1,652,459 100.00 % 1,629,538 100.00 % 1,578,810 100.00 % 1,533,416 100.00 % 1,534,409 100.00 % Less: Allowance for Credit Losses (21,404 ) (1.30 ) (21,382 ) (1.31 ) (18,417 ) (1.17 ) (18,579 ) (1.21 ) (18,516 ) (1.21 ) Total net portfolio loans 1,631,055 1,608,156 1,560,393 1,514,837 1,515,893 U.S. SBA PPP loans 5,022 15,279 26,398 54,807 86,482 Total net loans $ 1,636,077 $ 1,623,435 $ 1,586,791 $ 1,569,644 $ 1,602,375

END OF PERIOD CONTRACTUAL RATES (UNAUDITED)

The following table is based on end of period (“EOP”) contractual interest rates and does not include the amortization of deferred costs and fees or assumptions regarding non-accrual interest:

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands) EOP Contractual Interest rate EOP Contractual Interest rate EOP Contractual Interest rate EOP Contractual Interest rate EOP Contractual Interest rate Commercial real estate 4.00 % 3.79 % 3.79 % 3.91 % 3.96 % Residential first mortgages 3.83 % 3.80 % 3.80 % 3.84 % 3.87 % Residential rentals 4.03 % 3.78 % 3.81 % 3.97 % 4.11 % Construction and land development 4.57 % 4.36 % 4.38 % 4.32 % 4.31 % Home equity and second mortgages 4.19 % 3.50 % 3.51 % 3.51 % 3.50 % Commercial loans 4.79 % 4.47 % 4.48 % 4.48 % 4.44 % Consumer loans 5.13 % 4.33 % 4.37 % 5.26 % 5.65 % Commercial equipment 4.30 % 4.29 % 4.32 % 4.39 % 4.42 % U.S. SBA PPP loans 1.00 % 1.00 % 1.00 % 1.00 % 1.00 % Total Loans 4.04 % 3.81 % 3.80 % 3.85 % 3.84 % Yields without U.S. SBA PPP Loans 4.05 % 3.85 % 3.84 % 3.95 % 4.00 %

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended** June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Beginning of period $ 21,382 $ 18,417 $ 18,579 $ 18,516 $ 18,256 Impact of ASC 326 Adoption — 2,496 — — — Charge-offs (446 ) — (181 ) (491 ) (61 ) Recoveries 43 19 19 554 30 Net charge-offs (403 ) 19 (162 ) 63 (31 ) Provision for credit losses 425 450 — — 291 End of period $ 21,404 $ 21,382 $ 18,417 $ 18,579 $ 18,516 Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans (annualized)2 (0.10 )% — % (0.04 )% 0.02 % (0.01 )% Breakdown of general and specific allowance as a percentage of total portfolio loans 2 General allowance $ 21,108 $ 21,087 $ 18,151 $ 18,256 $ 17,738 Specific allowance 296 295 266 323 778 $ 21,404 $ 21,382 $ 18,417 $ 18,579 $ 18,516 General allowance 1.28 % 1.29 % 1.15 % 1.19 % 1.15 % Specific allowance 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.05 % Allowance to total portfolio loans 1.30 % 1.31 % 1.17 % 1.21 % 1.20 % Allowance to non-acquired loans n/a(1) n/a(1) 1.20 % 1.25 % 1.25 % Allowance + Non-PCI FV Mark n/a(1) n/a(1) $ 18,815 $ 19,070 $ 19,090 Allowance + Non-PCI FV Mark to total portfolio loans n/a(1) n/a(1) 1.19 % 1.24 % 1.24 %

CLASSIFIED AND SPECIAL MENTION ASSETS3 (UNAUDITED)

The following is a breakdown of the Company’s classified and special mention assets at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018, respectively:

As of (dollars in thousands) 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Classified loans Substandard $ 6,062 $ 4,745 $ 5,211 $ 19,249 $ 26,863 $ 32,226 Doubtful — — — — — — Total classified loans 6,062 4,745 5,211 19,249 26,863 32,226 Special mention loans 160 — — 7,672 — — Total classified and special mention loans $ 6,222 $ 4,745 $ 5,211 $ 26,921 $ 26,863 $ 32,226 Classified loans $ 6,062 $ 4,745 $ 5,211 $ 19,249 $ 26,863 $ 32,226 Classified securities — — — — — 482 Other real estate owned — — — 3,109 7,773 8,111 Total classified assets $ 6,062 $ 4,745 $ 5,211 $ 22,358 $ 34,636 $ 40,819 Total classified assets as a percentage of total assets 0.26 % 0.20 % 0.22 % 1.10 % 1.93 % 2.42 % Total classified assets as a percentage of Risk Based Capital 2.35 % 1.87 % 2.10 % 9.61 % 16.21 % 21.54 %

SUMMARY OF DEPOSITS (UNAUDITED)

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands) Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Noninterest-bearing demand $ 635,649 30.48 % $ 644,385 30.75 % $ 445,778 21.68 % $ 432,606 21.58 % $ 423,165 22.18 % Interest-bearing: Demand deposits 635,344 30.47 % 618,869 29.54 % 790,481 38.45 % 764,482 38.14 % 685,023 35.90 % Money market deposits 380,712 18.26 % 387,700 18.51 % 372,717 18.13 % 355,582 17.74 % 351,262 18.41 % Savings 119,363 5.72 % 124,038 5.92 % 119,767 5.82 % 112,282 5.60 % 107,288 5.62 % Certificates of deposit 314,308 15.07 % 320,091 15.28 % 327,421 15.92 % 339,655 16.94 % 341,400 17.89 % Total interest-bearing 1,449,727 69.52 % 1,450,698 69.25 % 1,610,386 78.32 % 1,572,001 78.42 % 1,484,973 77.82 % Total Deposits $ 2,085,376 100.00 % $ 2,095,083 100.00 % $ 2,056,164 100.00 % $ 2,004,607 100.00 % $ 1,908,138 100.00 % Transaction accounts $ 1,771,068 84.93 % $ 1,774,992 84.72 % $ 1,728,743 84.08 % $ 1,664,952 83.06 % $ 1,566,738 82.11 %