The Community Financial Corporation Reports Record EPS of $1.21 and ROAA of 1.19% for the Second Quarter 2022

WALDORF, Md., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC) (the “Company”), the holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake (the “Bank”), today reported record net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 of $6.8 million, or $1.21 per diluted common share. This compares to net income of $6.3 million, or $1.10 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2022, and net income of $6.4 million or $1.10 per diluted common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company reported record net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 of $13.1 million or diluted earnings per share of $2.31 compared to net income for the comparable 2021 period of $12.7 million or diluted earnings per share of $2.17.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Record Net Income: Net income totaled $6.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, or $1.21 per diluted common share compared to net income of $6.4 million or $1.10 per diluted common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $6.3 million or $1.10 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
  • Consistent Profitability: Return on average assets (“ROAA”), return on average common equity (“ROACE”) and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) were 1.19%, 14.39% and 15.50% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 1.22%, 12.62% and 13.62% for the three months ended June 30, 2021. ROAA, ROACE and ROATCE were 1.08%, 12.30% and 13.22% for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
  • Expanding Net Interest Margin: Net interest margin increased to 3.25% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from 3.12% for the first quarter of 2022. Loan and overall interest-earning asset yields increased 14 and 20 basis points to 4.13% and 3.48% in the second quarter of 2022 from 3.99% and 3.28% in the three months ended March 31, 2022. The Company’s cost of funds increased six basis points for the comparable three month period from 0.17% to 0.23%.
  • Positioned for Rising Rates:
    • Increasing Loan Yields: End of period contractual rates increased by 20 basis points to 4.05% at June 30, 2022 compared to March 31, 2022. The loan portfolio is positioned for rising rates with $481.5 million or 29% of net portfolio loans scheduled to reprice monthly or in the next three months and an additional $53.1 million or 3% repricing in the following nine months. The Bank’s effective duration on the loan portfolio was 2.1 years at June 30, 2022.
    • Improved Deposit Franchise: Focused efforts have increased non-interest-bearing accounts to 30.5% of deposits at June 30, 2022 from 22.2% of deposits at June 30, 2021.
  • Market Share Gains Delivered Loan Growth: Total portfolio loans increased to $1,652.5 million, an increase of $22.9 million or 5.6% annualized, compared to the prior quarter, and $73.6 million or 9.3% annualized, from December 31, 2021, as the Company continued to gain market share in Virginia. The loan pipeline at June 30, 2022 was $166.0 million, which is expected to provide solid loan growth in the third quarter.
  • Improving Asset Quality: Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs were $6.7 million or 0.29% of total assets at June 30, 2022 compared to $7.9 million or 0.34% of total assets at March 31, 2022, and $15.8 million or 0.72% at June 30, 2021.
  • Proactive Compensation Adjustments to Attract and Retain Employees: In May of 2022, management approved a 4% base compensation increase for non-executive employees to attract and retain employees. The Bank also increased its minimum starting wage from $17.00 per hour to $20.00 per hour. Management expects total noninterest expenses of $9.6 million to $9.7 million for the third quarter of 2022.
  • Continued Virginia Expansion: The Bank opened its second Virginia branch in May 2022 in Fredericksburg. Additionally, with our Virginia lending team managing approximately 50% of the Bank’s loans, the Bank intends to open a loan production office in Charlottesville in the fourth quarter of 2022 to support our existing efforts there.

Management Commentary

“I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished and the bank we’ve built over the past eight years since I was named as CEO,” stated William J. Pasenelli, Chief Executive Officer. “We have built on our position as the leading community bank in Southern Maryland to profitably grow assets, improve our deposit franchise and expand into Virginia. Our success reflects our unwavering commitment to serve the financial needs of the communities in which we live and work. I am confident that Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s best days are ahead.”

“Net interest income increased $1.1 million to $17.6 million during the second quarter as loan growth combined with increasing yields and stable funding costs. Net interest margin for the period increased 13 basis points and should see further improvement as a large percentage of our loans should reprice upwards over the next few months,” stated James M. Burke, President. “We remain focused on delivering results to our communities, customers, employees and shareholders. Our asset sensitivity, low-cost deposit franchise, solid loan growth and continued cost discipline should position the Company to improve our profitability in the second half of the year.”

“Also during the second quarter, we supported our most important asset – our employees – as we approved a 4% increase to base compensation and increased our minimum hourly wage to $20.00. We have a great team and our increased performance over the last several years is due to their execution of our strategic plan. It is critically important to continue to attract and retain the best and brightest employees, and these compensation actions recognized the impact inflation is having on their daily lives,” continued Burke. “Our employees are exceptionally efficient with the support of innovative technology, and we are optimistic that our commitment to them will continue to drive increasing profitability.”

Results of Operations

    (UNAUDITED)        
    Three Months Ended June 30,        
(dollars in thousands)     2022     2021   $ Change   % Change
Interest and dividend income   $ 18,774   $ 17,444   $ 1,330     7.6 %
Interest expense     1,206     1,009     197     19.5 %
Net interest income     17,568     16,435     1,133     6.9 %
Provision for credit losses     425     291     134     46.0 %
Provision for unfunded commitments     26         26     0.0 %
Noninterest income     1,424     1,856     (432 )   (23.3 )%
Noninterest expense     9,338     9,378     (40 )   (0.4 )%
Income before income taxes     9,203     8,622     607     7.0 %
Income tax expense     2,369     2,190     179     8.2 %
Net income   $ 6,834   $ 6,432   $ 428     6.7 %

    (UNAUDITED)        
    Six Months Ended June 30,        
(dollars in thousands)     2022       2021   $ Change   % Change
Interest and dividend income   $ 36,110     $ 35,122   $ 988     2.8 %
Interest expense     2,073       2,178     (105 )   (4.8 )%
Net interest income     34,037       32,944     1,093     3.3 %
Provision for credit losses     875       586     289     49.3 %
Recovery for unfunded commitments     (5 )         (5 )   %
Noninterest income     2,875       4,216     (1,341 )   (31.8 )%
Noninterest expense     18,418       19,526     (1,108 )   (5.7 )%
Income before income taxes     17,624       17,048     571     3.3 %
Income tax expense     4,502       4,317     185     4.3 %
Net income   $ 13,122     $ 12,731   $ 386     3.0 %
 

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the comparable quarters increased primarily from growth in investments and increases in interest-earning asset yields partially offset by increased interest expense from higher funding volume. Net interest margin of 3.25% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 decreased 12 basis points from 3.37% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and increased 13 basis points from 3.12% for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Net interest margin expanded during the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to average yields on loans and investments increasing to 4.13% and 1.52% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from 3.99% and 1.33% for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Interest income from the Company’s participation in the U.S. SBA PPP program was $0.3 million and $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively and $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Net interest income increased for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021 due primarily to growth in investments partially offset by decreased interest expense from lower long-term funding volume. Loan interest income decreased $0.5 million to $32.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from $32.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Excluding U.S. SBA PPP loan interest income for the same comparable periods increased $1.8 million to $31.6 million from $29.8 million. Net interest margin of 3.19% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 24 basis points lower than the 3.43% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. U.S. SBA PPP loan interest positively impacted margins by five basis points for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 13 basis points for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

The Company’s cost of funds was 0.23% during the second quarter of 2022 compared to 0.17% for the prior quarter and increased from 0.21% for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The Bank’s interest rate asset sensitivity improved as average non-interest bearing deposit accounts increased to 31.8% of total average deposits for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 22.1% for the comparable period in 2021 and 29.6% for the previous quarter. Management is optimistic that improvements in the Bank’s funding composition will benefit margins and profitability in an increasing interest-rate environment. The Company’s cost of funds was 0.20% during the first six months of 2022 compared to 0.23% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Noninterest Income

The $0.4 million decrease in noninterest income in the current quarter was principally due to no interest rate protection referral fee income compared to $0.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. In addition, changes in interest rates resulted in $0.2 million of unrealized losses on securities invested in a Community Reinvestment Act mutual fund which contributed to the overall decrease. These reductions in noninterest income for the comparable quarters were partially offset by increases in service charges of $0.2 million due to increased interchange fees and gains of $0.2 million from the sale of two impaired loans. Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets was 0.25% and 0.35%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

The $1.3 million decrease in noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the same period in the prior year was principally due to reductions in interest rate protection referral fee income of $0.7 million, $0.6 million in gains on the sale of investment securities sold in the first six months of 2021 and $0.3 million in unrealized losses on securities invested in a Community Reinvestment Act mutual fund in the first six months of 2022 due to changes in interest rates. These reductions for the comparable periods were partially offset by $0.4 million related to the sale of impaired loans. In the first quarter of 2021, the Bank sold non-accrual and classified commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans and recognized a loss on the sale of $0.2 million and in the second quarter of 2022, impaired loan sales resulted in a gain of $0.2 million. Noninterest income as a percentage of assets was 0.25% and 0.40%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense of $9.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 decreased $40,000 or 0.4% compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021. The flat overall expense run rate for the comparable periods were primarily due to decreases of $0.3 million in compensation and benefits and $0.5 million in OREO expenses, partially offset by increases of $0.1 million in occupancy expenses and $0.2 million in professional fees as well as a fraud recovery of $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expense of $18.4 million decreased $1.1 million or 5.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in noninterest expense for the comparable periods was primarily due to decreases in fraud losses of $1.0 million and $0.7 million in OREO expenses. If the allocation of deferred costs for U.S. SBA PPP loans originated were included in noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compensation and benefits and the overall variance in expenses would increase by $0.3 million. These decreases to noninterest expense were partially offset by increases in professional fees of $0.3 million and $0.1 million in occupancy expense. Noninterest expense in the first six months of 2021 included a $1.3 million initial expense and subsequent recovery of $0.2 million related to an isolated wire transfer fraud incident. Our investigation determined that no information systems of the Bank were compromised, and no employee fraud was involved. OREO expenses have moderated as the Bank has been successful at disposing foreclosed assets over the last two years, which have been reduced from $1.5 million at June 30, 2021 to no OREO assets at June 30, 2022. Excluding the impact of the $1.1 million isolated fraud losses and the $0.3 million in U.S. SBA PPP deferred costs, the Company’s noninterest expense was $18.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Lower than anticipated health care costs and a lower average full-time equivalent headcount contributed to a lower expense run rate in the first six months of 2022. In addition, compensation and benefits expense has benefited from the Company’s increased use of technology. In the second quarter, the Bank increased base compensation by 4% and its minimum starting wage to $20.00 per hour for non-executive employees to address local wage pressures caused by inflation and to attract and retain our employees. Management’s projected quarterly expense run rate for the third quarter of 2022 is estimated between $9.6 million and $9.7 million and includes consideration of the base compensation increases and an average FTE count of 195-197 employees.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 49.17% and 49.90% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 51.27% and 52.55% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The Company’s net operating expense ratio was 1.38% and 1.35% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 1.42% and 1.46% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The efficiency and net operating expense ratios have improved (decreased) as the Company has been able to improve asset quality and generate more operating revenues while controlling expense growth.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was 25.74% compared to an effective tax rate of 25.40% for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 25.54% compared to an effective tax rate of 25.32% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Balance Sheet

Assets

Total assets decreased $3.8 million, or 0.2%, to $2.32 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to total assets of $2.33 billion at December 31, 2021. Cash decreased a net of $51.5 million and was used to fund net loan growth of $49.3 million. In addition, deferred tax assets increased $11.2 million to $20.2 million primarily due to the adoption of the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) accounting standard on January 1, 2022 and increases in unrealized losses of the Bank’s AFS investment portfolio related to changes in interest rates.

During the second quarter of 2022, total net loans, which include portfolio loans and U.S. SBA PPP loans, increased 3.1% annualized or $12.6 million from $1,623.4 million at March 31, 2022 to $1,636.1 million at June 30, 2022. Net portfolio loans increased 5.7% annualized or $22.9 million from $1,608.2 million at March 31, 2022 to $1,631.1 million at June 30, 2022. Portfolio loans include all loan portfolios except the U.S. SBA PPP loan portfolio. The Company’s loan pipeline was $166.0 million at June 30, 2022.

Non-owner occupied commercial real estate as a percentage of risk-based capital at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 were $893.9 million or 351% and $813.0 million or 331%, respectively. Construction loans as a percentage of risk-based capital at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 were $133.1 million or 52% and $140.4 million or 57%, respectively.

Funding

Total deposits increased $29.2 million or 1.4% (2.8% annualized) at June 30, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021. The increase included a $42.3 million increase to transaction deposits offset by a $13.1 million decrease to time deposits. During the first six months of 2022, non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $189.9 million to $635.6 million at June 30, 2022, representing 30.5% of deposits, compared to 21.7% of deposits at December 31, 2021. The Company’s business development efforts continue to focus on increasing non-interest bearing and lower cost transaction accounts.

Stockholders’ Equity and Regulatory Capital

During the six months ended June 30, 2022, total stockholders’ equity decreased $23.3 million. Equity increased due to net income of $13.1 million and net stock related activities in connection with stock-based compensation and ESOP activity of $0.5 million. The decrease in equity was primarily due to an increase of $29.9 million in accumulated other comprehensive loss (“AOCL”) in the Bank’s AFS securities portfolio due to changes in market interest rates. In addition, equity decreased for common dividends paid of $1.9 million, stock repurchases of $3.0 million and $2.0 million for the adoption of the CECL accounting standard on January 1, 2022.

The Company’s common equity to assets ratio decreased to 7.96% at June 30, 2022 from 8.94% at December 31, 2021. The Company’s ratio of tangible common equity (“TCE”) to tangible assets decreased to 7.49% at June 30, 2022 from 8.48% at December 31, 2021 (see Non-GAAP reconciliation schedules) due primarily to increases in AOCL. Regulatory capital was not impacted by the increase in AOCL and Tier 1 capital to average asset ratios at the Bank and the Company remained strong at 10.12% and 9.42% at June 30, 2022 compared to 9.95% and 9.23% at December 31, 2021.

On December 9, 2021, the Company announced its Board of Directors approved the resumption of repurchases allowed under the stock repurchase plan originally adopted in October 2020 (the “2020 Repurchase Plan”). The Company was permitted to repurchase up to the 99,450 shares remaining under the 2020 Repurchase Plan using up to $4.0 million in the aggregate and up to $1.5 million in the aggregate on a quarterly basis. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 38,017 shares at an average price of $39.43 per share. At June 30, 2022 the Company had $0.6 million remaining under the $4.0 million authorization and 13,647 shares available to be repurchased under the 2020 Repurchase Plan.

Asset Quality

Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) and provision for credit losses (“PCL”); Allowance for Loan Losses (“ALLL”) and provision for loan losses (“PLL”)1; Classified and Non-Performing Assets

On January 1, 2022, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326) – Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, which replaced the incurred loss methodology for determining our ACL with an expected loss methodology that is referred to as the CECL. The measurement of expected credit losses under the CECL methodology applies to financial assets subject to credit losses and measured at amortized cost, and certain off-balance sheet credit exposures. This includes, but is not limited to, loans, leases, held-to-maturity securities, loan commitments, and financial guarantees. In addition, ASU 2016-13 made changes to the accounting for available-for-sale (“AFS”) debt securities. Credit- related impairments on AFS debt securities are now recognized as an allowance for credit loss rather than a write-down of the securities’ amortized cost basis when management does not intend to sell or believes that it is not likely that they will be required to sell the securities prior to recovery of the securities amortized cost basis. We adopted ASU 2016-13 using the modified retrospective method. Results for reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2022 are presented under ASU 2016-13 while prior period amounts continue to be reported in accordance with previously applicable GAAP. At adoption, the Company did not hold Held to Maturity (“HTM”) investment debt securities.

The impact at adoption was an increase to the ACL of $2.5 million, the recording of a reserve for unfunded commitments of $0.2 million and a decrease in retained earnings of $2.0 million.

ACL balances increased to 1.30% of portfolio loans at June 30, 2022 compared to an ALLL of 1.17% of portfolio loans at December 31, 2021. At and for the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company’s ACL increased $3.0 million or 16.2% to $21.4 million at June 30, 2022 from $18.4 million at December 31, 2021. The Company recorded a $0.4 million and $0.9 million PCL for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to a $0.3 million and $0.6 million PLL for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. There were $0.4 million in net charge-offs during the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $1.5 million in net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Management believes that the allowance is adequate at June 30, 2022.

Classified assets increased $0.9 million from $5.2 million at December 31, 2021 to $6.1 million at June 30, 2022. Management considers classified assets to be an important measure of asset quality. The Company’s risk rating process for classified loans is an important factor in the Company’s ACL qualitative framework. Management remains committed to expeditiously resolving non-performing or substandard credits that are not likely to become performing or passing credits in a reasonable timeframe.

During 2021, classified assets decreased $17.1 million. Asset quality improved with the resolution of $16.9 million in non-accrual and impaired loans through loan sales and negotiated payoffs, as well as the resolution of $3.1 million in OREO. The Company’s sale of impaired loans decreased the specific reserve, improved asset quality, and improved several ALLL qualitative factors.

The ratio of non-accrual loans and OREO to total portfolio loans and OREO decreased 10 basis points from 0.48% at December 31, 2021 to 0.38% at June 30, 2022. The ratio of non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs to total assets decreased six basis points from 0.35% at December 31, 2021 to 0.29% at June 30, 2022. 

Non-accrual loans decreased $1.4 million from $7.6 million at December 31, 2021 to $6.2 million at June 30, 2022. There were no OREO balances at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

About The Community Financial Corporation – Headquartered in Waldorf, MD, The Community Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake, a full-service commercial bank with assets of approximately $2.3 billion. Through its branch offices and commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company’s branches are located at its main office in Waldorf, Maryland, and branch offices in Bryans Road, Dunkirk, Leonardtown, La Plata, Charlotte Hall, Prince Frederick, Lusby and California, Maryland; and Fredericksburg – Downtown and Fredericksburg – Harrison Crossing, Virginia. More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures – Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, and believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-looking Statements – This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate”, “assume” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Statements in this release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking and are based upon current expectations that may differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (i) those relating to the Company’s and the Bank’s future growth and management’s outlook or expectations for revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, business prospects, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, allowance for loan losses, the level of credit losses from lending, liquidity levels, capital levels, or other future financial or business performance strategies or expectations; (ii) any statements of the plans and objectives of management for future operations products or services, including the expected benefits from, and/or the execution of integration plans relating to any acquisition we have undertaken or that we undertake in the future; (iii) plans and cost savings regarding branch closings or consolidation; (iv) projections related to certain financial metrics; (v) expected benefits of programs we introduce, including residential mortgage programs and retail and commercial credit card programs; and (vi) any statement of expectation or belief, and any assumptions underlying the foregoing. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, results and conditions, and by their nature are subject to and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Factors that might cause actual results to differ materially from those made in such statements include, but are not limited to: (i) risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the COVID-19 pandemic (including the length of time that the pandemic continues; the ability of states and local governments to successfully implement the lifting of restrictions on movement and the potential imposition of further restrictions on movement and travel in the future, the effect of the pandemic on the general economy and on the businesses of our borrowers and their ability to make payments on their obligations; the remedial actions and stimulus measures adopted by federal, state and local governments, and the inability of employees to work due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates); (ii) the impacts related to or resulting from Russia’s military action in Ukraine, including the broader impacts to financial markets and the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environments; (iii) assumptions that interest-earning assets will reprice faster than interest-bearing liabilities and the Bank’s ability to maintain its current favorable funding mix; (iv) the synergies and other expected financial benefits from any acquisition that we have undertaken or may undertake in the future may or may not be realized within the expected time frames; (v) changes in the Company’s or the Bank’s strategy, costs or difficulties related to integration matters might be greater than expected; (vi) availability of and costs associated with obtaining adequate and timely sources of liquidity; (vii) the ability to maintain credit quality; (viii) general economic trends and conditions, including inflation and its impacts; (ix) changes in interest rates; (x) loss of deposits and loan demand to other financial institutions; (xi) substantial changes in financial markets; (xii) changes in real estate value and the real estate market; (xiii) regulatory changes; (xiv) the impact of government shutdowns or sequestration; (xv) the possibility of unforeseen events affecting the industry generally; (xvi) the uncertainties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; (xvii) the outcome of pending or threatened litigation, or of matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future; (xiii) market disruptions and other effects of terrorist activities; and (xix) the matters described in “Item 1A Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2021, and in its other Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required under the rules and regulations of the SEC.

Data is unaudited as of June 30, 2022. This selected information should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and notes included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

CONTACTS:
William J. Pasenelli, Chief Executive Officer
Todd L. Capitani, Chief Financial Officer
888.745.2265

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)

    Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   September 30, 2021   June 30, 2021
Interest and Dividend Income                    
Loans, including fees   $ 16,772     $ 15,610     $ 16,222     $ 16,342     $ 16,320  
Interest and dividends on securities     1,924       1,666       1,531       1,296       1,101  
Interest on deposits with banks     78       60       25       21       23  
Total Interest and Dividend Income     18,774       17,336       17,778       17,659       17,444  
Interest Expense                    
Deposits     819       513       565       594       640  
Short-term borrowings     16                          
Long-term debt     371       354       332       456       369  
Total Interest Expense     1,206       867       897       1,050       1,009  
Net Interest Income (“NII”)     17,568       16,469       16,881       16,609       16,435  
Provision for credit losses     425       450                   291  
Provision (recovery) for unfunded commitments     26       (31 )                  
NII After Provision For Credit Losses     17,117       16,050       16,881       16,609       16,144  
Noninterest Income                    
Loan appraisal, credit, and misc. charges     44       176       257       29       44  
Gain on sale of assets                             68  
Unrealized (losses) gain on equity securities     (155 )     (222 )     (45 )     (22 )     13  
Loss on premises and equipment held for sale                 (5 )     (20 )      
Income from bank owned life insurance     217       214       219       220       218  
Service charges     1,108       926       1,235       987       892  
Referral fee income           361       574       176       621  
Net gains (losses) on sale of loans originated for sale     1       (4 )     55       30        
Gains on sale of loans     209                          
Total Noninterest Income     1,424       1,451       2,290       1,400       1,856  
Noninterest Expense                    
Compensation and benefits     5,051       5,055       5,265       5,650       5,332  
OREO valuation allowance and expenses           6       767       20       488  
Sub Total     5,051       5,061       6,032       5,670       5,820  
Operating Expenses                    
Occupancy expense     820       732       656       731       688  
Advertising     159       64       128       145       148  
Data processing expense     1,008       1,007       1,006       840       990  
Professional fees     845       731       937       676       604  
Depreciation of premises and equipment     150       149       139       137       135  
FDIC Insurance     177       179       90       120       140  
Core deposit intangible amortization     102       109       115       121       126  
Fraud losses (recovery)     30       40       16       133       (217 )
Other expenses     996       1,008       1,060       874       944  
Total Operating Expenses     4,287       4,019       4,147       3,777       3,558  
Total Noninterest Expense     9,338       9,080       10,179       9,447       9,378  
Income before income taxes     9,203       8,421       8,992       8,562       8,622  
Income tax expense     2,369       2,133       2,241       2,158       2,190  
Net Income   $ 6,834     $ 6,288     $ 6,751     $ 6,404     $ 6,432  
 
 

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – Continued
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   September 30, 2021   June 30, 2021
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 16,164     $ 80,702     $ 108,990     $ 112,314     $ 40,881  
Federal funds sold     37,320                         79,404  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     34,659       32,460       30,664       34,929       18,626  
Securities available for sale (“AFS”), at fair value     485,456       507,527       497,839       456,664       347,678  
Equity securities carried at fair value through income     4,423       4,562       4,772       4,805       4,814  
Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions     207       207       207       207       207  
Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock – at cost     1,234       1,685       1,472       1,472       2,036  
Loans held for sale           373                    
Net U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection (“PPP”) Loans     5,022       15,279       26,398       54,807       86,482  
Portfolio Loans Receivable net of allowance for credit losses of $21,404, $21,382, $18,417, $18,579, and $18,516     1,631,055       1,608,156       1,560,393       1,514,837       1,515,893  
Net Loans     1,636,077       1,623,435       1,586,791       1,569,644       1,602,375  
Goodwill     10,835       10,835       10,835       10,835       10,835  
Premises and equipment, net     21,802       21,304       21,427       21,795       21,630  
Other real estate owned (“OREO”)                       1,536       1,536  
Accrued interest receivable     6,099       5,389       5,588       6,045       6,590  
Investment in bank owned life insurance     39,363       39,145       38,932       38,713       38,493  
Core deposit intangible     821       924       1,032       1,147       1,267  
Net deferred tax assets     20,223       15,523       9,033       8,790       8,139  
Right of use assets – operating leases     6,123       6,033       6,124       6,215       6,305  
Other assets     2,708       1,819       3,600       3,581       4,243  
Total Assets   $ 2,323,514     $ 2,351,923     $ 2,327,306     $ 2,278,692     $ 2,195,059  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                    
Liabilities                    
Deposits                    
Non-interest-bearing deposits   $ 635,649     $ 644,385     $ 445,778     $ 432,606     $ 423,165  
Interest-bearing deposits     1,449,727       1,450,698       1,610,386       1,572,001       1,484,973  
Total deposits     2,085,376       2,095,083       2,056,164       2,004,607       1,908,138  
Long-term debt           12,213       12,231       12,249       27,267  
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures (“TRUPs”)     12,000       12,000       12,000       12,000       12,000  
Subordinated notes – 4.75%     19,538       19,524       19,510       19,496       19,482  
Lease liabilities – operating leases     6,372       6,266       6,343       6,418       6,512  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     15,357       13,697       12,925       19,794       17,698  
Total Liabilities     2,138,643       2,158,783       2,119,173       2,074,564       1,991,097  
Stockholders’ Equity                    
Common stock     56       57       57       57       58  
Additional paid in capital     97,455       97,189       96,896       96,649       96,411  
Retained earnings     119,523       115,179       113,448       107,890       104,889  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income     (31,847 )     (18,969 )     (1,952 )     (9 )     3,063  
Unearned ESOP shares     (316 )     (316 )     (316 )     (459 )     (459 )
Total Stockholders’ Equity     184,871       193,140       208,133       204,128       203,962  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   $ 2,323,514     $ 2,351,923     $ 2,327,306     $ 2,278,692     $ 2,195,059  
Common shares issued and outstanding     5,649,729       5,686,799       5,718,528       5,724,011       5,786,928  
 
 

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – Continued
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND RATIOS (UNAUDITED)

    Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   September 30, 2021   June 30, 2021
KEY OPERATING RATIOS                    
Return on average assets (“ROAA”)     1.19 %     1.08 %     1.18 %     1.17 %     1.22 %
Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROAA**     1.68       1.53       1.57       1.57       1.68  
Return on average common equity (“ROACE”)     14.39       12.30       13.00       12.45       12.62  
Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROACE**     20.33       17.35       17.31       16.65       17.49  
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (“ROATCE”)**     15.50       13.22       13.97       13.41       13.62  
Average total equity to average total assets     8.28       8.79       9.06       9.40       9.63  
Interest rate spread     3.14       3.05       3.17       3.22       3.30  
Net interest margin     3.25       3.12       3.22       3.28       3.37  
Cost of funds     0.23       0.17       0.17       0.21       0.21  
Cost of deposits     0.16       0.10       0.11       0.12       0.14  
Cost of debt     3.81       3.24       3.04       3.19       2.51  
Efficiency ratio     49.17       50.67       53.10       52.46       51.27  
Non-interest income to average assets     0.25       0.25       0.40       0.26       0.35  
Non-interest expense to average assets     1.63       1.56       1.78       1.73       1.77  
Net operating expense to average assets     1.38       1.31       1.38       1.47       1.42  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities     150.34       141.56       129.68       132.54       131.36  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average portfolio loans     0.10       0.00       0.04       (0.02 )     0.01  
                     
COMMON SHARE DATA                    
Basic net income per common share   $ 1.21     $ 1.11     $ 1.18     $ 1.12     $ 1.10  
Diluted net income per common share     1.21       1.10       1.18       1.12       1.10  
Cash dividends paid per common share     0.175       0.175       0.150       0.15       0.15  
Basic – weighted average common shares outstanding     5,647,821       5,688,221       5,711,746       5,709,814       5,845,009  
Diluted – weighted average common shares outstanding     5,657,733       5,699,038       5,723,011       5,720,001       5,856,954  
                     
ASSET QUALITY                    
Total assets   $ 2,323,514     $ 2,351,923     $ 2,327,306     $ 2,278,692     $ 2,195,059  
Total portfolio loans (1)     1,652,459       1,629,538       1,578,810       1,533,416       1,534,409  
Classified assets     6,062       4,745       5,211       6,663       14,918  
Allowance for credit losses     21,404       21,382       18,417       18,579       18,516  
                     
Past due loans – 31 to 89 days     900       386       568       189       101  
Past due loans >=90 days     147       1,233       961       1,400       5,836  
Total past due loans (2) (3)     1,047       1,619       1,529       1,589       5,937  
                     
Non-accrual loans (4)     6,235       7,465       7,631       5,160       13,802  
Accruing troubled debt restructures (“TDRs”)     439       442       447       455       503  
Other real estate owned (“OREO”)                       1,536       1,536  
Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs   $ 6,674     $ 7,907     $ 8,078     $ 7,151     $ 15,841  

** Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP measures.
____________________________________

(1) Portfolio loans include all loan portfolios except the U.S. SBA PPP loan portfolio. Asset quality ratios for loans exclude U.S. SBA PPP loans. December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 reported balance are shown net of deferred costs and fees to conform with the current period’s presentation.

(2) Delinquency excludes Purchase Credit Impaired (“PCI”) loans for December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021.

(3) There were no COVID-19 deferred loans in process as of July 25, 2022 that were reported as delinquent as of June 30, 2022.

(4) Non-accrual loans include all loans that are 90 days or more delinquent and loans that are non-accrual due to the operating results or cash flows of a customer. Non-accrual loans can include loans that are current with all loan payments. At June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company had current non-accrual loans of $6.1 million and $6.7 million, respectively.

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – Continued
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND RATIOS (UNAUDITED)

    Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   September 30, 2021   June 30, 2021
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (1)                    
Classified assets to total assets     0.26 %     0.20 %     0.22 %     0.29 %     0.68 %
Classified assets to risk-based capital     2.35       1.87       2.10       2.75       6.24  
Allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans     1.30       1.31       1.17       1.21       1.21  
Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans     343.29       286.43       241.34       360.06       134.15  
Past due loans – 31 to 89 days to total portfolio loans     0.05       0.02       0.04       0.01       0.01  
Past due loans >=90 days to total portfolio loans     0.01       0.08       0.06       0.09       0.38  
Total past due (delinquency) to total portfolio loans     0.06       0.10       0.10       0.10       0.39  
Non-accrual loans to total portfolio loans     0.38       0.46       0.48       0.34       0.90  
Non-accrual loans and TDRs to total portfolio loans     0.40       0.49       0.51       0.37       0.93  
Non-accrual loans and OREO to total portfolio assets     0.27       0.32       0.33       0.29       0.70  
Non-accrual loans and OREO to total portfolio loans and OREO     0.38       0.46       0.48       0.44       1.00  
Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs to total assets     0.29       0.34       0.35       0.31       0.72  
                     
COMMON SHARE DATA                    
Book value per common share   $ 32.72     $ 33.96     $ 36.40     $ 35.66     $ 35.25  
Tangible book value per common share**     30.66       31.90       34.32       33.57       33.15  
Common shares outstanding at end of period     5,649,729       5,686,799       5,718,528       5,724,011       5,786,928  
                     
OTHER DATA                    
Full-time equivalent employees     190       191       186       196       189  
Branches     12       11       11       11       11  
Loan Production Offices     4       4       4       4       4  
                     
CAPITAL RATIOS                    
Tier 1 capital to average assets     9.42 %     9.17 %     9.23 %     9.41 %     9.57 %
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets     11.66       11.58       11.92       11.89       11.56  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     12.34       12.28       12.64       12.64       12.30  
Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets     14.68       14.65       14.92       14.99       14.62  
Common equity to assets     7.96       8.21       8.94       8.96       9.29  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets **     7.49       7.75       8.48       8.48       8.79  

** Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP measures.
____________________________________

(1) Asset quality ratios are calculated using total portfolio loans. Portfolio loans include all loan portfolios except the U.S. SBA PPP loan portfolio.

  

SUPPLEMENTAL YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL DATA
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)

    Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands)     2022       2021  
Interest and Dividend Income        
Loans, including fees   $ 32,382     $ 32,912  
Interest and dividends on securities     3,590       2,165  
Interest on deposits with banks     138       45  
Total Interest and Dividend Income     36,110       35,122  
Interest Expense        
Deposits     1,332       1,442  
Short-term borrowings     16        
Long-term debt     725       736  
Total Interest Expense     2,073       2,178  
Net Interest Income (“NII”)     34,037       32,944  
Provision for credit losses     875       586  
Recovery for unfunded commitments     (5 )      
NII After Provision for Credit Losses     33,167       32,358  
Noninterest Income        
Loan appraisal, credit, and misc. charges     220       242  
Gain on sale of assets           68  
Net gains on sale of investment securities           586  
Unrealized losses on equity securities     (377 )     (72 )
Income from bank owned life insurance     431       432  
Service charges     2,034       2,079  
Referral fee income     361       1,072  
Net losses on sale of loans originated for sale     (3 )      
Gains (losses) on sale of loans     209       (191 )
Total Noninterest Income     2,875       4,216  
Noninterest Expense        
Compensation and benefits     10,106       10,120  
OREO valuation allowance and expenses     6       669  
Sub-total     10,112       10,789  
Operating Expense        
Occupancy expense     1,552       1,449  
Advertising     223       227  
Data processing expense     2,015       1,926  
Professional fees     1,576       1,244  
Depreciation of premises and equipment     299       282  
FDIC Insurance     356       392  
Core deposit intangible amortization     211       259  
Fraud losses     70       1,112  
Other expenses     2,004       1,846  
Total Operating Expense     8,306       8,737  
Total Noninterest Expense     18,418       19,526  
Income before income taxes     17,624       17,048  
Income tax expense     4,502       4,317  
Net Income   $ 13,122     $ 12,731  
 
 

SUPPLEMENTAL YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

    Six Months Ended June 30,
      2022       2021  
KEY OPERATING RATIOS        
Return on average assets (“ROAA”)     1.14 %     1.22 %
Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROAA**     1.60       1.68  
Return on average common equity (“ROACE”)     13.31       12.57  
Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROACE**     18.76       17.41  
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (“ROATCE”)     14.32       13.59  
Average total equity to average total assets     8.54       9.67  
Interest rate spread     3.10       3.36  
Net interest margin     3.19       3.43  
Cost of funds     0.20       0.23  
Cost of deposits     0.13       0.16  
Cost of debt     3.51       2.50  
Efficiency ratio     49.90       52.55  
Non-interest income to average assets     0.25       0.40  
Non-interest expense to average assets     1.59       1.87  
Net operating expense to average assets     1.35       1.46  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities     145.89       130.12  
Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans     0.05       0.20  
         
COMMON SHARE DATA        
Basic net income per common share   $ 2.32     $ 2.17  
Diluted net income per common share     2.31       2.17  
Cash dividends paid per common share     0.35       0.28  
         
Weighted average common shares outstanding:        
Basic     5,667,909       5,866,510  
Diluted     5,678,165       5,877,698  

____________________________________
** Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP measures.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP total assets, common equity, common equity to assets and book value to Non-GAAP tangible assets, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible book value.

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain performance measures, which exclude intangible assets. These non-GAAP measures are included because the Company believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the underlying performance trends of the Company.

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   September 30, 2021   June 30, 2021
Total assets   $ 2,323,514     $ 2,351,923     $ 2,327,306     $ 2,278,692     $ 2,195,059  
Less: intangible assets                    
Goodwill     10,835       10,835       10,835       10,835       10,835  
Core deposit intangible     821       924       1,032       1,147       1,267  
Total intangible assets     11,656       11,759       11,867       11,982       12,102  
Tangible assets   $ 2,311,858     $ 2,340,164     $ 2,315,439     $ 2,266,710     $ 2,182,957  
                     
Total common equity   $ 184,871     $ 193,140     $ 208,133     $ 204,128     $ 203,962  
Less: intangible assets     11,656       11,759       11,867       11,982       12,102  
Tangible common equity   $ 173,215     $ 181,381     $ 196,266     $ 192,146     $ 191,860  
                     
Common shares outstanding at end of period     5,649,729       5,686,799       5,718,528       5,724,011       5,786,928  
                     
Common equity to assets     7.96 %     8.21 %     8.94 %     8.96 %     9.29 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     7.49 %     7.75 %     8.48 %     8.48 %     8.79 %
                     
Common book value per share   $ 32.72     $ 33.96     $ 36.40     $ 35.66     $ 35.25  
Tangible common book value per share   $ 30.66     $ 31.90     $ 34.32     $ 33.57     $ 33.15  
                                         
                                         

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Pre-Tax Pre-Provision (“PTPP”) Income, PTPP Return on Average Assets (“ROAA”), PTPP Return on Average Common Equity (“ROACE”), and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (“ROATCE”)

Management believes that PTPP income, which reflects the Company’s profitability before income taxes and provisions for credit losses, allows investors to better assess the Company’s operating income and expenses in relation to the Company’s core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with credit provisions and different state income tax rates for comparable institutions. ROATCE is computed by dividing net earnings applicable to common shareholders by average tangible common shareholders’ equity. Management believes that ROATCE is meaningful because it measures the performance of a business consistently, whether acquired or internally developed. ROATCE is a non-GAAP measure and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Management also believes that during a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, this information is useful as the impact of the pandemic on the provisions for credit losses of various institutions will likely vary based on the geography of the communities served by a particular institution.

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   September 30, 2021   June 30, 2021   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2021
Net income (as reported)   $ 6,834     $ 6,288     $ 6,751     $ 6,404     $ 6,432     $ 13,122     $ 12,731  
Provision for credit losses     425       450                   291       875       586  
Provision (recovery) for unfunded commitments     26       (31 )                       (5 )      
Income tax expenses     2,369       2,133       2,241       2,158       2,190       4,502       4,317  
Non-GAAP PTPP income   $ 9,654     $ 8,840     $ 8,992     $ 8,562     $ 8,913     $ 18,494     $ 17,634  
                             
ROAA     1.19 %     1.08 %     1.18 %     1.17 %     1.22 %     1.14 %     1.22 %
Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROAA     1.68 %     1.52 %     1.57 %     1.57 %     1.68 %     1.60 %     1.68 %
                             
ROACE     14.39 %     12.30 %     13.00 %     12.45 %     12.62 %     13.31 %     12.57 %
Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROACE     20.33 %     17.29 %     17.31 %     16.65 %     17.49 %     18.75 %     17.41 %
                             
Average assets   $ 2,293,536     $ 2,325,992     $ 2,293,264     $ 2,187,989     $ 2,116,939     $ 2,309,602     $ 2,093,886  
Average equity   $ 189,992     $ 204,554     $ 207,745     $ 205,723     $ 203,893     $ 197,233     $ 202,516  
                                                         

    Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   September 30, 2021   June 30, 2021
Net income (as reported)   $ 6,834     $ 6,288     $ 6,751     $ 6,404     $ 6,432  
Core deposit intangible amortization (net of tax)     76       81       86       91       94  
Net earnings applicable to common shareholders   $ 6,910     $ 6,369     $ 6,837     $ 6,495     $ 6,526  
                     
ROATCE     15.50 %     13.22 %     13.97 %     13.41 %     13.62 %
                     
Average tangible common equity   $ 178,269     $ 192,725     $ 195,803     $ 193,662     $ 191,708  
                                         
                                         

AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

    For the Three Months Ended June 30,   For the Three Months Ended
      2022       2021     June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022
(dollars in thousands)   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Cost   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Cost   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Cost   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Cost
Assets                                                
Interest-earning assets:                                                
Commercial real estate   $ 1,181,885     $ 11,842   4.01 %   $ 1,089,781     $ 10,953   4.02 %   $ 1,181,885     $ 11,842   4.01 %   $ 1,112,108     $ 10,737   3.86 %
Residential first mortgages     85,030       730   3.43 %     109,296       838   3.07 %     85,030       730   3.43 %     86,805       713   3.29 %
Residential rentals     194,972       1,999   4.10 %     139,080       1,410   4.06 %     194,972       1,999   4.10 %     197,312       1,831   3.71 %
Construction and land development     30,302       361   4.77 %     38,315       425   4.44 %     30,302       361   4.77 %     33,669       407   4.84 %
Home equity and second mortgages     26,101       274   4.20 %     29,061       251   3.45 %     26,101       274   4.20 %     25,946       245   3.78 %
Commercial loans     42,744       517   4.84 %     43,100       516   4.79 %     42,744       517   4.84 %     46,668       550   4.71 %
Commercial equipment loans     68,349       699   4.09 %     61,017       592   3.88 %     68,349       699   4.09 %     61,715       642   4.16 %
U.S. SBA PPP loans     11,847       315   10.64 %     104,426       1,318   5.05 %     11,847       315   10.64 %     20,444       452   8.84 %
Consumer loans     4,040       35   3.47 %     1,425       17   4.77 %     4,040       35   3.47 %     3,213       33   4.11 %
Allowance for credit losses     (21,375 )       0.00 %     (18,265 )       0.00 %     (21,375 )       0.00 %     (21,043 )       0.00 %
Loan portfolio (1)   $ 1,623,895     $ 16,772   4.13 %   $ 1,597,236     $ 16,320   4.09 %   $ 1,623,895     $ 16,772   4.13 %   $ 1,566,837     $ 15,610   3.99 %
Taxable investment securities     484,079       1,808   1.49 %     276,019       1,020   1.48 %     484,079       1,808   1.49 %     484,157       1,572   1.30 %
Nontaxable investment securities     21,304       117   2.20 %     15,559       81   2.08 %     21,304       117   2.20 %     17,513       94   2.15 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     23,958       63   1.05 %     28,844       13   0.18 %     23,958       63   1.05 %     42,608       60   0.56 %
Federal funds sold     6,178       14   0.91 %     34,778       10   0.12 %     6,178       14   0.91 %             0.00 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets     2,159,414       18,774   3.48 %     1,952,436       17,444   3.57 %     2,159,414       18,774   3.48 %     2,111,115       17,336   3.28 %
Cash and cash equivalents     28,645               65,897               28,645               116,560          
Goodwill     10,835               10,835               10,835               10,835          
Core deposit intangible     888               1,350               888               994          
Other assets     93,754               86,421               93,754               86,488          
Total Assets   $ 2,293,536             $ 2,116,939             $ 2,293,536             $ 2,325,992          
                                                 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                                                
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   $ 650,249     $   0.00 %   $ 406,166     $   0.00 %   $ 650,249     $   0.00 %   $ 609,945     $   0.00 %
Interest-bearing deposits                                                
Savings     120,645       15   0.05 %     105,814       13   0.05 %     120,645       15   0.05 %     121,236       15   0.05 %
Demand deposits     571,475       431   0.30 %     622,544       86   0.06 %     571,475       431   0.30 %     625,241       103   0.07 %
Money market deposits     385,594       103   0.11 %     354,657       99   0.11 %     385,594       103   0.11 %           0.11 %
Certificates of deposit     317,930       270   0.34 %     344,533       442   0.51 %     317,930       270   0.34 %     322,346       295   0.37 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,395,644       819   0.23 %     1,427,548       640   0.18 %     1,395,644       819   0.23 %     1,447,604       513   0.14 %
Total Deposits     2,045,893       819   0.16 %     1,833,714       640   0.14 %     2,045,893       819   0.16 %     2,057,549       513   0.10 %
Long-term debt     3,350       22   2.63 %     27,273       43   0.63 %     3,350       22   2.63 %     12,219       25   0.82 %
Short-term debt     5,791       16   1.11 %             0.00 %     5,791       16   1.11 %             0.00 %
Subordinated Notes     19,529       252   5.16 %     19,473       251   5.16 %     19,529       252   5.16 %     19,515       251   5.14 %
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures     12,000       97   3.23 %     12,000       75   2.50 %     12,000       97   3.23 %     12,000       78   2.60 %
Total Debt     40,670       387   3.81 %     58,746       369   2.51 %     40,670       387   3.81 %     43,734       354   3.24 %
Interest-Bearing Liabilities     1,436,314       1,206   0.34 %     1,486,294       1,009   0.27 %     1,436,314       1,206   0.34 %     1,491,338       867   0.23 %
Total Funds     2,086,563       1,206   0.23 %     1,892,460       1,009   0.21 %     2,086,563       1,206   0.23 %     2,101,283       867   0.17 %
Other liabilities     16,981               20,586               16,981               20,155          
Stockholders’ equity     189,992               203,893               189,992               204,554          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   $ 2,293,536             $ 2,116,939             $ 2,293,536             $ 2,325,992          
                                                 
Net interest income       $ 17,568           $ 16,435           $ 17,568           $ 16,469    
                                                 
Interest rate spread           3.14 %           3.30 %           3.14 %           3.05 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets           3.25 %           3.37 %           3.25 %           3.12 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities           150.34 %           131.36 %           150.34 %           141.56 %
Average loans to average deposits           79.37 %           87.10 %           79.37 %           76.15 %
Average transaction deposits to total average deposits **           84.46 %           81.21 %           84.46 %           84.33 %
                                                 
Cost of funds           0.23 %           0.21 %           0.23 %           0.17 %
Cost of deposits           0.16 %           0.14 %           0.16 %           0.10 %
Cost of debt           3.81 %           2.51 %           3.81 %           3.24 %

(1) Loan average balance includes non-accrual loans. There are no tax equivalency adjustments. There were $43,000, $56,000 and $50,000 of accretion interest for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, and March 31, 2022, respectively.
____________________________________
** Transaction deposits exclude time deposits.

AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

    For the Six Months Ended June 30,
      2022       2021  
(dollars in thousands)   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Cost   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Cost
Assets                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Commercial real estate   $ 1,147,188     $ 22,579   3.94 %   $ 1,074,874     $ 21,648   4.03 %
Residential first mortgages     85,912       1,442   3.36       117,097       1,752   2.99  
Residential rentals     196,136       3,830   3.91       139,150       2,855   4.10  
Construction and land development     31,977       768   4.80       37,209       828   4.45  
Home equity and second mortgages     26,024       519   3.99       29,166       499   3.42  
Commercial loans     44,696       1,068   4.78       43,915       1,067   4.86  
Commercial equipment loans     65,050       1,341   4.12       60,782       1,111   3.66  
U.S. SBA PPP loans     16,122       767   9.51       110,183       3,120   5.66  
Consumer loans     3,629       68   3.75       1,373       32   4.66  
Allowance for credit losses     (21,210 )             (18,936 )        
Loan portfolio (1)   $ 1,595,524     $ 32,382   4.06     $ 1,594,813     $ 32,912   4.13  
Taxable investment securities     484,118       3,379   1.40       253,043       1,970   1.56  
Nontaxable investment securities     19,419       211   2.17       18,185       195   2.14  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     33,231       124   0.75       26,964       28   0.21  
Federal funds sold     3,106       14   0.90       26,794       17   0.13  
Total Interest-Earning Assets     2,135,398       36,110   3.38       1,919,799       35,122   3.66  
Cash and cash equivalents     72,359               74,237          
Goodwill     10,835               10,835          
Core deposit intangible     941               1,415          
Other assets     90,069               87,600          
Total Assets   $ 2,309,602             $ 2,093,886          
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                        
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     630,137         %     393,682         %
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Savings     120,939       30   0.05       103,809     $ 26   0.05  
Demand deposits     598,210       535   0.18       612,745       183   0.06  
Money market deposits     382,206       203   0.11       352,201       197   0.11  
Certificates of deposit     320,126       564   0.35       347,930       1,036   0.60  
Total Interest-bearing deposits     1,421,481       1,332   0.19       1,416,685       1,442   0.20  
Total Deposits     2,051,618       1,332   0.13       1,810,367       1,442   0.16  
Long-term debt     7,760       47   1.21       27,282       83   0.61  
Short-term borrowings     2,912       16   1.10                
Subordinated Notes     19,522       503   5.15       19,482       503   5.16  
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures     12,000       175   2.92       12,000       150   2.50  
Total Debt     42,194       741   3.51       58,764       736   2.50  
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     1,463,675       2,073   0.28       1,475,449       2,178   0.30  
Total funds     2,093,812       2,073   0.20 %     1,869,131       2,178   0.23 %
Other liabilities     18,557               22,239          
Stockholders’ equity     197,233               202,516          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   $ 2,309,602             $ 2,093,886          
                         
Net interest income       $ 34,037           $ 32,944    
                         
Interest rate spread           3.10 %           3.36 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets           3.19 %           3.43 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities           145.89 %           130.12 %
Average loans to average deposits           77.77 %           88.09 %
Average transaction deposits to total average deposits **           84.40 %           80.78 %
                         
Cost of funds           0.20 %           0.23 %
Cost of deposits           0.13 %           0.16 %
Cost of debt           3.51 %           2.50 %

(1) Loan average balance includes non-accrual loans. There are no tax equivalency adjustments. There were $93,000 and $123,000 of accretion interest during the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
____________________________________
** Transaction deposits exclude time deposits.

SUMMARY OF LOAN PORTFOLIO (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)

Portfolio loans, net of deferred costs and fees, are summarized by type as follows:

    As of **
BY LOAN TYPE   June 30, 2022   %   March 31, 2022   %   December 31, 2021   %   September 30, 2021   %   June 30, 2021   %
Portfolio Loans:                                        
Commercial real estate   $ 1,178,758     71.33 %   $ 1,177,761     72.28 %   $ 1,113,793     70.54 %   $ 1,087,102     70.89 %   $ 1,110,011     72.34 %
Residential first mortgages     84,782     5.13       86,416     5.30       92,710     5.87       98,590     6.43       107,435     7.00  
Residential rentals     210,116     12.72       191,065     11.73       194,911     12.35       172,073     11.22       142,252     9.27  
Construction and land development     31,068     1.88       30,649     1.88       35,502     2.25       37,070     2.42       36,839     2.40  
Home equity and second mortgages     25,200     1.53       26,445     1.62       25,661     1.63       26,542     1.73       28,751     1.87  
Commercial loans     43,472     2.63       48,948     3.00       50,512     3.20       48,287     3.15       47,530     3.10  
Consumer loans     4,511     0.27       3,592     0.22       3,015     0.19       2,183     0.14       1,459     0.10  
Commercial equipment     74,552     4.51       64,662     3.97       62,706     3.97       61,569     4.02       60,132     3.92  
Total portfolio loans     1,652,459     100.00 %     1,629,538     100.00 %     1,578,810     100.00 %     1,533,416     100.00 %     1,534,409     100.00 %
Less: Allowance for Credit Losses     (21,404 )   (1.30 )     (21,382 )   (1.31 )     (18,417 )   (1.17 )     (18,579 )   (1.21 )     (18,516 )   (1.21 )
Total net portfolio loans     1,631,055           1,608,156           1,560,393           1,514,837           1,515,893      
U.S. SBA PPP loans     5,022           15,279           26,398           54,807           86,482      
Total net loans   $ 1,636,077         $ 1,623,435         $ 1,586,791         $ 1,569,644         $ 1,602,375      

____________________________________

** December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021 reported balance are shown net of deferred costs and fees to conform with the current period’s presentation.

END OF PERIOD CONTRACTUAL RATES (UNAUDITED)

The following table is based on end of period (“EOP”) contractual interest rates and does not include the amortization of deferred costs and fees or assumptions regarding non-accrual interest: 

    June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   September 30, 2021   June 30, 2021
(dollars in thousands)   EOP Contractual Interest rate   EOP Contractual Interest rate   EOP Contractual Interest rate   EOP Contractual Interest rate   EOP Contractual Interest rate
Commercial real estate   4.00 %   3.79 %   3.79 %   3.91 %   3.96 %
Residential first mortgages   3.83 %   3.80 %   3.80 %   3.84 %   3.87 %
Residential rentals   4.03 %   3.78 %   3.81 %   3.97 %   4.11 %
Construction and land development   4.57 %   4.36 %   4.38 %   4.32 %   4.31 %
Home equity and second mortgages   4.19 %   3.50 %   3.51 %   3.51 %   3.50 %
Commercial loans   4.79 %   4.47 %   4.48 %   4.48 %   4.44 %
Consumer loans   5.13 %   4.33 %   4.37 %   5.26 %   5.65 %
Commercial equipment   4.30 %   4.29 %   4.32 %   4.39 %   4.42 %
U.S. SBA PPP loans   1.00 %   1.00 %   1.00 %   1.00 %   1.00 %
Total Loans   4.04 %   3.81 %   3.80 %   3.85 %   3.84 %
                     
Yields without U.S. SBA PPP Loans   4.05 %   3.85 %   3.84 %   3.95 %   4.00 %
 
 

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)

   For the Three Months Ended**
  June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   September 30, 2021   June 30, 2021
Beginning of period   $ 21,382     $ 18,417     $ 18,579     $ 18,516     $ 18,256  
                     
Impact of ASC 326 Adoption           2,496                    
Charge-offs     (446 )           (181 )     (491 )     (61 )
Recoveries     43       19       19       554       30  
Net charge-offs     (403 )     19       (162 )     63       (31 )
                     
Provision for credit losses     425       450                   291  
End of period   $ 21,404     $ 21,382     $ 18,417     $ 18,579     $ 18,516  
                     
Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans (annualized)2     (0.10 )%     %     (0.04 )%     0.02 %     (0.01 )%
                     
Breakdown of general and specific allowance as a percentage of total portfolio loans2
General allowance   $ 21,108     $ 21,087     $ 18,151     $ 18,256     $ 17,738  
Specific allowance     296       295       266       323       778  
    $ 21,404     $ 21,382     $ 18,417     $ 18,579     $ 18,516  
                     
General allowance     1.28 %     1.29 %     1.15 %     1.19 %     1.15 %
Specific allowance     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.05 %
Allowance to total portfolio loans     1.30 %     1.31 %     1.17 %     1.21 %     1.20 %
                     
Allowance to non-acquired loans   n/a(1)   n/a(1)     1.20 %     1.25 %     1.25 %
                     
Allowance + Non-PCI FV Mark   n/a(1)   n/a(1)   $ 18,815     $ 19,070     $ 19,090  
Allowance + Non-PCI FV Mark to total portfolio loans   n/a(1)   n/a(1)     1.19 %     1.24 %     1.24 %

____________________________________

** The Company implemented the CECL accounting standard effective January 1, 2022. The Company used an incurred loss methodology for quarters displayed before March 31, 2022.

(1) Allowance to non-acquired loans and Non-PCI FV Mark are no longer relevant as all the ACL considers all loan portfolios.
(2) Allowance to non-acquired loans is no longer relevant as the ACL considers all portfolio loans.   

CLASSIFIED AND SPECIAL MENTION ASSETS3 (UNAUDITED)

The following is a breakdown of the Company’s classified and special mention assets at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018, respectively: 

    As of
(dollars in thousands)   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021   12/31/2020   12/31/2019   12/31/2018
Classified loans                        
Substandard   $ 6,062     $ 4,745     $ 5,211     $ 19,249     $ 26,863     $ 32,226  
Doubtful                                    
Total classified loans     6,062       4,745       5,211       19,249       26,863       32,226  
Special mention loans     160                   7,672              
Total classified and special mention loans   $ 6,222     $ 4,745     $ 5,211     $ 26,921     $ 26,863     $ 32,226  
                         
Classified loans   $ 6,062     $ 4,745     $ 5,211     $ 19,249     $ 26,863     $ 32,226  
Classified securities                                   482  
Other real estate owned                       3,109       7,773       8,111  
Total classified assets   $ 6,062     $ 4,745     $ 5,211     $ 22,358     $ 34,636     $ 40,819  
                         
Total classified assets as a percentage of total assets     0.26 %     0.20 %     0.22 %     1.10 %     1.93 %     2.42 %
Total classified assets as a percentage of Risk Based Capital     2.35 %     1.87 %     2.10 %     9.61 %     16.21 %     21.54 %
                                                 
                                                 

SUMMARY OF DEPOSITS (UNAUDITED)

    June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   September 30, 2021   June 30, 2021
(dollars in thousands)   Balance   %   Balance   %   Balance   %   Balance   %   Balance   %
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 635,649   30.48 %   $ 644,385   30.75 %   $ 445,778   21.68 %   $ 432,606   21.58 %   $ 423,165   22.18 %
Interest-bearing:                                        
Demand deposits     635,344   30.47 %     618,869   29.54 %     790,481   38.45 %     764,482   38.14 %     685,023   35.90 %
Money market deposits     380,712   18.26 %     387,700   18.51 %     372,717   18.13 %     355,582   17.74 %     351,262   18.41 %
Savings     119,363   5.72 %     124,038   5.92 %     119,767   5.82 %     112,282   5.60 %     107,288   5.62 %
Certificates of deposit     314,308   15.07 %     320,091   15.28 %     327,421   15.92 %     339,655   16.94 %     341,400   17.89 %
Total interest-bearing     1,449,727   69.52 %     1,450,698   69.25 %     1,610,386   78.32 %     1,572,001   78.42 %     1,484,973   77.82 %
Total Deposits   $ 2,085,376   100.00 %   $ 2,095,083   100.00 %   $ 2,056,164   100.00 %   $ 2,004,607   100.00 %   $ 1,908,138   100.00 %
                                         
Transaction accounts   $ 1,771,068   84.93 %   $ 1,774,992   84.72 %   $ 1,728,743   84.08 %   $ 1,664,952   83.06 %   $ 1,566,738   82.11 %
                               

_______________________________________
1 The Company implemented the CECL accounting standard effective January 1, 2022. The Company used an incurred loss methodology for all periods compared before March 31, 2022.
2 Portfolio loans include all loan portfolios except the U.S. SBA PPP loan portfolio
3 Classified loans are not net of deferred costs and fees before the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

