The Cooper Institute Launches New Online FitnessGram Playground Site

Reaching millions of kids and thousands of schools with online health and fitness resources

DALLAS, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Cooper Institute announces a new online FitnessGram Playground to improve students’ physical fitness and mental well-being. The purpose of the online tool is to address low levels of physical activity in youth. The high prevalence of obesity in U.S. children remains a significant public health problem. And, with the prevailing shift to online learning, there are far greater concerns about low levels of physical activity amongst students across the country. This online site will offer thousands of homes and schools access to physical activity and fitness resources. This program is sponsored by United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and the NFL Foundation.

“During these challenging times, it is critical that our parents, teachers and students have access to the evidence-based health-related fitness content to improve youth physical and mental well-being,” says Andjelka Pavlovic, Ph.D., Director of Youth Research and Education for The Cooper Institute. “The Cooper Institute research shows students who participate in 60 minutes of daily physical activity boast improved cardio fitness, healthier body weight, improved attendance and higher academic scores.”

Utilizing the recommended 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise per day as a framework, The Cooper Institute partnered with New York City based nonprofit, Hip Hop Public Health to develop a dance-inspired fitness video series. “Our latest collaboration expands upon our growing collection of H.Y.P.E. Breaks designed to Help Young People Energize,” adds Hip Hop Public Health CEO and Executive Director, Lori Rose Benson. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with The Cooper Institute to provide communities with free, fun, standards-based resources that lift up spirits and encourage daily physical activity in school or at home.”

With this FitnessGram online resource, now millions of kids nationwide and thousands of schools will have access to the learning modules, exercise videos, FitnessGram PACER Test Remixes, activity tracker app and The Cooper Institute YouTube channel.

FitnessGram Online Learning Modules

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Cooper Institute created The FitnessGram Online Learning Modules site for teachers to distribute and educate on the importance of health-related fitness and living a physically active lifestyle. The FitnessGram Online Learning Modules contain the following fitness resources: protocols, assessment cadences and educational videos and documents. Additionally, the modules include a series of FitTalks sponsored by the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, our newly developed vignettes focus on aerobic capacity , body composition and muscle fitness . This content allows teachers to easily incorporate important health information into their digital classrooms.

Get 60: Fit 4 FitnessGram H.Y.P.E. Breaks

The Get 60: Fit 4 FitnessGram H.Y.P.E. Breaks are part of Hip Hop Public Health ’s latest series, H.Y.P.E. the Breaks Vol. 2 created in partnership with The Cooper Institute. This collection of fitness videos consists of four, 15-minute segments (equaling 60 minutes total) that focus on aerobic fitness, muscular strength, high-intensity interval training and flexibility. Each workout is accompanied by the music of the FitnessGram PACER Test Remix and offers a variety of intensity levels, progressions and modifications. The H.Y.P.E. Breaks do not require any equipment, so they can be done anytime, anywhere.

FitnessGram PACER Test Remixes! powered by Hip Hop Public Health

Created in collaboration with The Cooper Institute and Hip Hop Public Health . The new 6-track album revamps the decades-old FitnessGram PACER Test with hip-hop, pop, electronic dance and Latin-inspired beats, bringing a dance party vibe and motivating students throughout the 22-minute test. Narrated in Spanish and English, the updated sound encourages students with positive “shout outs” and the harsh beeps have been replaced with new “lap” tones and “level” sounds that indicate when the test is about to get a little faster so they can form a lasting appreciation for physical fitness. The album also includes instrumental versions of the tracks that can be used for practice or as a fun soundtrack to any fitness activity. The PACER Test Remixes! powered by Hip Hop Public Health can be downloaded on any major streaming platform such as Spotify , Apple Music , I Heart Radio or YouTube .

FitnessGram Activity Tracker App

The Physical Activity Guidelines recommend youth participate in at least 60 minutes of physical activity on a daily basis. The Cooper Institute developed the FitnessGram Activity Tracker app geared towards youth and designed to track steps and minutes of physical activity to help meet this recommendation. While it is a simple concept, the ability of students to increase awareness of their physical activity patterns can make a significant difference in the health of our youth. This Tracker App will help educators to monitor progress and ensure students are increasing in physical activity. The FitnessGram Activity Tracker app is available now for download at the App Store for iPhone and will be coming soon in the Google Play Store for Android.

The Cooper Institute YouTube Channel

The Cooper Institute YouTube Channel contains a variety of quick exercise videos, including 15-minute, no equipment workouts. These videos can be fun and challenging for the whole family.

ABOUT FITNESSGRAM BY THE COOPER INSTITUTE

FitnessGram by The Cooper Institute is the leading evidence-based physical fitness assessment and reporting tool to promote health-related fitness for millions of students across the country. The assessment results allow school leaders, educators and policymakers to make data-driven decisions that improve student health and are part of The Cooper Institute’s mission to promote life-long health and wellness through research and education. To learn more, visit FitnessGram.net or CooperInstitute.org .

ABOUT THE PACER TEST

The Progressive Aerobic Cardiovascular Endurance Run (PACER) Test has been used for decades as part of FitnessGram by The Cooper Institute , the leading evidence-based fitness assessment tool used in thousands of schools across all 50 states. The test measures aerobic capacity also known as cardiorespiratory fitness.

ABOUT HIP HOP PUBLIC HEALTH

Hip Hop Public Health (HHPH) is an internationally recognized organization that creates and implements multimedia public health interventions designed to improve health literacy, inspire behavior change and promote health equity. To learn more, visit HHPH.org and follow on social media at @HHPHorg.