WINTERPARK, Fla., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — COPC Inc. announces the addition of Scott Horace to the COPC Standards Committee. The COPC Standards Committee is a group of global leaders that oversees and maintains the COPC Customer Experience (CX) Standard, recognized as the industry standard for managing and improving CX operations since 1996.

Scott Horace brings 25+ years of experience in the customer service industry to the COPC Standards Committee. As the Senior Vice President of Global Consumer Support Services at Mastercard, Horace implemented innovative solutions that improved the overall customer experience and increased customer satisfaction. His extensive knowledge of customer service operations and commitment to excellence will be invaluable to the COPC Standards Committee.

“As a visionary who is passionate about the customer experience, Scott will be a tremendous asset to the committee and help ensure that the Standard continues to evolve to meet the ever-changing dynamics of our industry,” said COPC President and CEO Kyle Kennedy.

In this role, Horace will work with other committee members to refine and update the COPC CX Standard, ensuring that it continues to meet the needs of the industry and reflect best practices in CX operations. He will also collaborate with other industry experts to identify emerging trends and technologies to incorporate into the COPC CX Standard.

“I am honored to join the COPC Standards Committee,” said Scott Horace. “As a user of the COPC CX Standard, I have seen first-hand the positive impact it has on organizations and customer experiences. I look forward to contributing to the future of the Standard, which has shaped and influenced the industry for over 27 years.”

About the COPC Standards Committee

In 1996, the founders of COPC Inc. and leaders from various industries recognized the need for structured processes and measurements for buyers of outsourced contact center services. Executives from renowned companies such as Microsoft, Dell, American Express, Motorola, Adobe and Intel united to address this challenge.

The cohort’s collective aim was to establish a benchmark for outsourced customer contact suppliers and define the expectations for buyers. Together, the group forged guidelines, best practices, metrics, and requirements that formed the basis of a comprehensive performance management system known today as the COPC CX Standard.

After the initial group of leaders met to create the COPC Standard, the COPC Standards Committee was formed. While the committee has evolved over the years, it still comprises some of the largest buyers and providers of contact center services and CX operations.

Major brands worldwide rely on the COPC CX Standards to manage and improve their CX operations.

About COPC Inc.

COPC Inc. provides consulting, training, certification, benchmarking and research for operations supporting the customer experience. The company created the COPC Standards, a collection of performance management systems for customer experience operations, customer experience management, vendor management and procurement.

Founded in 1996, COPC Inc. began by helping call centers improve their performance. Today, the company is an innovative global leader that empowers organizations to optimize operations to deliver a superior service journey. COPC Inc. headquarters are in Winter Park, FL, U.S., with operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, India and Japan.

