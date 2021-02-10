Breaking News
THE CORTALE GROUP Helps Investors Navigate Social Security in Preparation for Retirement

John Cortale Hosts Webinar to Provide Insight on Social Security at Retirement

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Cortale Group at LPL Financial, a financial planning firm based out of Washington D.C., announced its upcoming educational webinar on Social Security. The virtual presentation, hosted by John Cortale, Senior Vice President and Wealth Advisor, and Emily Dupre, Regional Director of MFS Investments, will highlight key takeaways on how retirement benefits are calculated, Social Security benefits for married couples and divorcees, and tax implications.

“Social Security benefits can make up a large portion of your overall retirement income, therefore, it is crucial to know when to take advantage of these benefits and the factors that affect how much income you will receive,” says John Cortale. “As a firm that emphasizes the importance of holistic financial planning, preparing for Social Security to get the maximum benefit is in each and every investor’s best interest.”

This presentation will focus on key elements that affect your Social Security income during retirement. Key topics covered include:

  1. How are benefits calculated?
    • Full Retirement Age (FRA)
    • Earnings limits
  2. Benefits for married couples and divorcees.
    • Spousal, survival and divorcee benefits calculations
  3. Social Security and taxes
    • Determine if your benefits are taxable
    • Questions to consider to help maximize benefits
Date: February 24, 2021
Time:  4:00 PM ET
Host:  John Cortale, Senior Vice President  
Guest Speaker: Emily Dupre, Regional Director

About Cortale Group
John Cortale and his team at the Cortale Group focus on understanding the long-term goals of its clients and encourages strong relationships by listening to each and every client’s unique concerns and taking them into account when developing their financial plan. We help our clients develop, implement, and monitor a strategy that helps provide a road map that works toward financial stability including planning you’re your legacy and the generational transfer of wealth. For more information, please visit: www.thecortalegroup.com

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC. John Hancock, The Cortale Group and LPL Financial are separate entities.

The Cortale Group at LPL Financial, 1010 Wisconsin Ave NW, STE 303 Washington, DC 20007

Office: (202) 545-7189 | Email: [email protected] | Website: www.thecortalegroup.com 

