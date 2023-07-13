The BERNINA dealer will be giving away a BERNINA 325 door prize and showcasing machines

BANGOR, Maine, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BERNINA dealer, The Cotton Cupboard Quilt Shop, will be in attendance at the largest quilt show in the state of Maine from Thursday, July 27th, 2023 to Saturday, July 29th, 2023. In addition to experiencing some of the best of BERNINA, those who attend the event are welcome to enter for a chance to win a brand new BERNINA 325 sewing machine.

One of The Cotton Cupboard Quilt Shop’s owners, Evelyn Caruso, is eager to participate in the upcoming show, ‘As usual, we’re excited! We’re getting all our ducks lined up and selecting the BERNINA products and machines we want to show!’

Visit their booth at Maine Quilts 2023 at the August Civic Center located at 76 Community Dr. in Augusta, Maine during the hours of 9 AM and 5 PM. A variety of vendors, workshops, lectures, and over 500 quilts will be available for all to enjoy.

To shop BERNINA and to learn more about The Cotton Cupboard Quilt Shop, visit their location at 1213 Broadway in Bangor, Maine or online at https://cottoncupboardquilt.com/ .

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 125 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

