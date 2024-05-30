June Zaporojan The Daniel G. Calugar Foundation is happy to announce that June Zaporojan was recently named a 2024 Academic Achievement Merit Scholarship recipient.

LAS VEGAS, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Daniel G. Calugar Foundation is pleased to announce that June Zaporojan is one of the 10 recipients of the 2024 Academic Achievement Merit Scholarship. June will receive $10,000 to support her academic pursuits.

The Academic Achievement Scholarship, established by the Daniel G. Calugar Foundation , aims to give back to students by recognizing and rewarding academic excellence. This scholarship is designed for incoming freshmen for the fall 2024 semester, particularly those with well-defined career aspirations, supporting them in their educational and professional journeys.

To be eligible for the Academic Achievement Merit Scholarship, applicants needed to achieve a minimum score of 1500 on the SAT or 34 on the ACT. In addition, candidates underwent a thorough evaluation of their academic accomplishments and articulated goals and objectives as outlined in their application statements.

As part of the application process, students were required to submit an essay, within a 2000-word limit, detailing their career objectives, goals, and how their college experiences would help achieve them. They also had to respond to a prompt about the significant increase in the US federal debt-to-GDP ratio from 1950 to 2023, discussing whether this trend is problematic and how it should be addressed.

June Zaporojan distinguished herself with her scholarship essay focused on national debt. She wrote:

“The fact that the U.S. Federal Debt was 119% of GDP in 2023 is a horrific indicator of where the U.S. economy is heading. This means that future generations will have to work harder, as a significant portion of tax revenue will go towards paying interest on the debt. This is an unprecedented disaster, as the amount paid on interest will continue to rise at a staggering rate.”

She further stated:

“Americans have lost sight of how much better life could be without excessive taxation. Decades ago, a single working parent could support a family of six. Today, a two-parent working household is almost always necessary to meet basic needs.”

Dan Calugar , a financial investor with a background in computer science, law, finance, and business, established the foundation. He majored in computer science at the Air Force Academy and now uses his technical knowledge to design computer programs that identify profitable investment strategies.

The deadline to apply for the Daniel G. Calugar Foundation’s Academic Achievement Merit Scholarship is June 30, 2024.

For more information and to apply, please visit dancalugarscholarship.com .

