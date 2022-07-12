Breaking News
felene vodka
The Dartmouth Group Signs Management Agreements With Three New Community Partners

BEDFORD, MA, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Dartmouth Group (TDG) , an Associa® company and leading provider of residential property management services throughout New England for more than 30 years, continues to expand its footprint in Massachusetts with the addition of three new community partners to its portfolio of clients. The agreements call for TDG to provide a full range of management, financial support, and maintenance services.

  • Located in Hingham, the first community consists of 199 townhomes with a broad range of outside amenities. These include a swimming pool, community room, and courtyard with a gazebo.
  • Located in Lexington, the next community features 20 single-family homes situated in a beautifully landscaped neighborhood amid a relaxing, tranquil setting.
  • Located in Chelmsford, the third community features 69 garden-style homes found just outside the center of town in a serene, wooded area.

In addition, this July, TDG will welcome back a returning client in the Marina Bay area of Quincy. This 101-unit community is located within a beautiful waterfront area convenient to main thoroughfares.

“Our dedicated management team looks forward to working with these boards of directors in order to help them achieve their vision and goals,” said Deborah Jones, CMCA®, PCAM®, The Dartmouth Group branch president. “We take pride in the superior range of services and support we provide to our community partners and look forward to helping them maximize their desired community and resident experience.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com. 

