Farmington, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Data Historian Market size was valued at USD 1.12 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1.78 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.21% from 2023 to 2030. The market for data historians is expanding as more businesses discover their utility. The greatest market driver is Data Historian, which eliminates manual labor and saves time and money. Utilizing data recorder software has improved efficiency, resulting in a rapid expansion of the market for this type of software. Rapid business expansion has made it essential for businesses to communicate the right information to the right person at the right moment. Information merging is required to ensure that business practices enhance the customer experience, running cycles, and other business practices in general, despite its complexity.

Important to ensuring that the information we gather, store, and store is accessible to customers across all our operations is the establishment of data recording systems. An array of data records keeps information in harmony, eliminating the need to keep track of numerous external links. Less complication makes it simpler for plant managers and specialists to examine and modify control rings, investigate incidents, and detect shifts in how hardware functions. A variety of data-recording experts are selected through ongoing selection and research.

Segmentation Overview:

By Type:

Based on how software is used, the market is divided into On-Premise and Cloud. Cloud constituted a sizable portion of the market. The primary reason is that more Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) use it. (SMEs). The majority of the assets are located in various locations, such as different buildings or locations. The cloud deployment option makes it simple to work from multiple locations without having to install software or maintain the hardware that supports it. In addition, the cloud-based data historian can use connection technology that is compatible with public, private, and hybrid cloud systems to enhance collaboration and efficiency without compromising security.

By Part:

Based on the component classification, the market is divided into Software and Services. A significant portion of the market consisted of services. Services are beneficial for businesses because they help them expand and earn more money. To streamline processes and maximize resources, businesses are becoming increasingly service-oriented. Support, which is a component of after-sales services, is a major factor in the expansion of the Data Historian Market. Organizations have realized the importance of data analyst services and are seeking additional services to help them keep up with their workload and accomplish more.

Regional Analysis:

North America has a lot of data historians because they put a lot of money into research and development (R&D) efforts to create new technologies. APAC is also likely to be, after Europe, one of the most profitable markets for data historians during the forecast period. This is mostly because infrastructure is getting better and there are more small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) that focus on technology in the region’s fastest-growing economies, like China and India.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 6.21% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 1.78 billion By Type On-Premises

Cloud By Use Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Paper and Pulp

Metal and Mining

Power and Utilities

Others By Part: Services

Software By Companies PTC

AVEVA Group

Rockwell Automation

ABB

Siemens

Emerson

Yokogawa

General Electric

Emerson

Honeywell

OSIsoft

ICONICS

IBM

Inductive Automation

Canary Labs

Open Automation Software

InfluxData

Progea

Kx Systems

SORBA

Savigent Software

Automsoft

LiveData Utilities

Industrial Video & Control

Aspen Technology

COPA-DATA Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Driver

The data historian market is mostly driven by two things: the large amount of industrial data that is made and the growing need to combine data to improve business process flows. By keeping data in sync, data historian systems let you keep multiple links between sites that are far apart. With the rise of Industry 4.0, smart factories, and smart plants, companies all over the world are starting to use a lot of data at many different stages of their processes. Because of this, businesses that want reliable and efficient plant operations, good management, and strong analytics really need data logging options.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

