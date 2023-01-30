The Deep Creek Lake Lions Club 50th Anniversary of Blind Skiers Gala

New York, NY, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Deep Creek Lions Club will be hosting a Gala event for the 50th anniversary of the Blind Skier Program on Tuesday, February 7th, 2023 at the Wisp Resort, alongside partner sponsors, [INVNT GROUP] The Global BrandStory Project™, Chaney Community Foundation, and W.G. Tomko.

Since 1973, the Club has been providing visually impaired youth with the opportunity to learn to downhill ski through this program. The Club intends to celebrate the achievements of volunteers and participants during this event, as well as recruit new members and raise funds to continue powering the program into the future.

“Over the past 50 years, the Blind Skier program has taught hundreds of visually impaired kids how to ski and allowed even more volunteers to experience the joy of service to others. We’re looking forward to continuing this program and our other community service projects for the next 50 years and beyond,” said Chris Nichols, Event Chair of The Blind Skiers Gala.

The event will feature an inspiring presentation by Brian McKeever, a Canadian cross-country skier and biathlete, who is the most decorated Paralympic cross-country skier ever with a career total of 13 gold medals and 17 medals in all. At age 19, McKeever was diagnosed with Stargardt disease (a form of macular degeneration) and is now legally blind and skis with a sighted guide.

“I’m excited to meet all the incredible people that have supported our mission, at the 50th Anniversary Gala of the Blind Skiers Club. I’m particularly looking forward to getting to know the stories and experiences of the youth we champion through this program,” said Brian McKeever, Canadian cross-country skier, and biathlete.

In addition to Brian McKeever’s inspiring presentation, the event will offer a silent auction, dinner, cash bar, music, fireworks, an awards program, and other special surprise events to commemorate this momentous anniversary. Some of the notable auction items include:

French Republican Guard Helmet – a beautiful and unique piece of history that accompanied General Eisenhower’s victory parade down the Champs d’Elysees in Paris in 1944.

Eight “Once in a lifetime” vacation packages – prepared by the American Fundraising Foundation, an organization with over 20 years of experience putting together incredible vacation experiences specifically for fundraising events.

Unique local memorabilia and experiences, sports tickets and memorabilia, beautiful, handcrafted items and more.

The gala event will be held during the week of a typical Blind Skier program, with Mr. McKeever offering a cross-country ski clinic on the day following the gala, providing additional engagement opportunities for all.

“Defined by our commitment of doing great work and work that does great things, we are thrilled to partner with The Deep Creek Lions Club x Blind Skiers which reflects our ongoing commitment to humanitarian causes – a program providing access to improving the quality of life for our future generations,” said Scott Cullather, President, and CEO of [INVNT GROUP].

For tickets, auction items, and more on the 50th Anniversary Blind Skiers Gala please visit: https://blindskier50.com/auction-items

About the Deep Creek Lake Lions Club and the Blind Skiers Program

Our Club’s mission is to improve the lives of the visually impaired and our local community members, with a special emphasis on outdoor recreation. Since 1973, we have been sharing the fun and challenge of downhill skiing with the visually impaired through our Blind Skier program. We additionally serve our community through a number of other programs like eyeglasses assistance and recycling, and management of the McHenry Community Park. Find out more about the club at deepcreeklions.org.

About [INVNT GROUP]™

[INVNT GROUP] was established in 2020, as an evolution of the founding global live brand storytelling agency INVNT in 2008, with a vision to provide consistent, meaningful, well-articulated BrandStory across all platforms. With offices in New York, Sydney, London, Singapore, Dubai, San Francisco, Stockholm, Detroit, and Washington D.C.; headed by President and CEO, Scott Cullather, [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT represents a growing portfolio of complementary disciplines designed to help forward-thinking organizations everywhere, impact the audiences that matter, anywhere. The GROUP consists of modern brand strategy firm, Folk Hero; creative-led culture consultancy, Meaning; production studio & creative agency, HEVĒ; events for colleges and universities, INVNT Higher Ed; digital innovation division, INVNT.ATOM; creative multimedia experience studio, Hypnogram; and the original live brand storytelling agency, INVNT.

For more information visit www.invntgroup.com

The Deep Creek Lake Lions Club

