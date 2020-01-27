Breaking News
Home / Top News / The Delta Companies Partners with DaXtra to Further Enhance Digital Transformation Efforts

The Delta Companies Partners with DaXtra to Further Enhance Digital Transformation Efforts

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

The new technology streamlines TDC’s workflow management

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Delta Companies (TDC), a leading healthcare staffing firm for providers nationwide, announced it has partnered with DaXtra to further enhance its digital transformation initiatives. By utilizing one of the company’s signature products, DaXtra Capture, TDC can automate the delivery of online candidate applications directly to its customer relationship management (CRM) database, saving time and resources. With a streamlined workflow, TDC can focus on other strategic functions and internal initiatives that support providers and clients.

TDC will utilize DaXtra Capture to gather candidate data from a variety of sources, such as network folders, website portals, and email address. The data is loaded into the CRM without error or duplication, enabling TDC to access and share candidate information quickly and efficiently.

“Moving from a manual process to an automated process makes it easier and faster to integrate and track candidate data, saving TDC 23 hours every week,” Susan Soofi, Associate Director of Advertising says. “The efficiencies we gain for our staff will translate into better management workflow and even more successful placements.”

ABOUT THE DELTA COMPANIES

The Delta Companies (TDC) is the leading physician and healthcare staffing firm in the United States offering permanent and temporary staffing solutions nationwide for physicians, physician extenders, allied, and therapy healthcare professionals. Since it was founded in 1997, TDC has launched three business units: Delta Physician Placement for permanent physician staffing solutions, Delta Healthcare Providers for allied and travel therapy providers, and Delta Locum Tenens for short-term and long-term provider placements. Members of TDC’s executive and management teams serve on various industry boards, including the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations, National Association of Travel Healthcare Organizations, and American Staffing Association Healthcare Council. Employees of TDC regularly participate in philanthropic events and have raised more than $1.3 million for Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.

For More Information, Contact:

Eric Sasser
Vice President of Advertising, The Delta Companies
3100 Olympus Boulevard
Suite 500
Dallas, TX 75019
(800) 521-5060 x4600
[email protected]
http://www.thedeltacompanies.com

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.