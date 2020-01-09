Breaking News
The Delta Companies Promotes DeLibra Wesley to COO

The firm’s award-winning veteran will oversee daily operations

DALLAS, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Delta Companies (TDC), a leading healthcare staffing firm for providers nationwide, announced the promotion of DeLibra Wesley to Chief Operating Officer. Wesley was previously the Executive Vice President of Operations (2018-2019) and has also served as Vice President of Risk Management and Senior Vice President of Operations.

Wesley’s career at TDC has been filled with many milestones, such as being named “leader of the quarter” three times, and her prestigious appointment to the Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing 2018 list from Staffing Industry Analysts. Wesley has also been instrumental in ensuring TDC’s continued recertification from The Joint Commission’s Health Care Staffing Services Certificate program, an important designation that recognizes a firm’s commitment to service excellence.  

“For 16 years, DeLibra has given her all to The Delta Companies, and every employee at our firm has benefitted from her energy, professionalism, and skill,” said Bill Tracewell, CEO of TDC. “With this promotion, she’ll be able to more directly impact every aspect of the business and further help us evolve and grow.”

ABOUT THE DELTA COMPANIES

The Delta Companies (TDC) is the leading physician and healthcare staffing firm in the United States offering permanent and temporary staffing solutions nationwide for physicians, physician extenders, allied, and therapy healthcare professionals. Since it was founded in 1997, TDC has launched three business units: Delta Physician Placement for permanent physician staffing solutions, Delta Healthcare Providers for allied and travel therapy providers, and Delta Locum Tenens for short-term and long-term provider placements. Members of TDC’s executive and management teams serve on various industry boards, including the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations, National Association of Travel Healthcare Organizations, and American Staffing Association Healthcare Council. Employees of TDC regularly participate in philanthropic events and have raised more than $1.3 million for Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.

