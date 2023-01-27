India market for industrial motors to register a steady 5.4% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. United States Industrial Motors Market is likely to surpass a valuation of US$ 167.2 million in 2032.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global market for industrial motors size is expected to grow at a 3.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, reaching a value of more than US$ 917.3 million in 2032. Several government agencies such as the European Water Association (Europe), the Environmental Protection Agency (the United States), and the India Water Works Association (India) are actively engaged in developing laws and regulations linked to water projects for disposal or reuse.

For example, In the United States, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has made it essential for industries to treat water before it is disposed of. In this context, specifications for maximum allowable contamination levels have been developed. Also, stringent government regulations have been put in place for the development of water projects to generate power, treat water waste, and stop the exploitation of deposits, treatment of dischargeable water, and others. These industrial water and wastewater projects are anticipated to directly influence the expansion of the industrial motors market from 2022 to 2032.

Request a Sample to Obtain Authentic Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5117

Companies are forming strategic alliances to expand their reach into emerging and untapped markets. In the coming years, Future Market Insights (FMI) expects the United States, India, and China to emerge as the most dominant markets for industrial motors.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product type, AC motors are projected to hold a market share of 71% in 2032.

in 2032. By end use, the energy segment is anticipated to boost the demand for industrial motors globally, and demand from it is expected to grow at 4.1% from 2022 to 2032.

from 2022 to 2032. By power output, the 15 to 20 MW segment is expected to accelerate and create incremental opportunity of US$ 70.5 million between 2022 and 2032.

between 2022 and 2032. By 2032, Europe is expected to have the largest share of the global market, accounting for around 28.7%.

“The market for industrial motors is predicted to expand rapidly due to increasing demand for innovative and energy-efficient products across industries. Rising automation and digitalization in a variety of end-use sectors are driving demand. Industry participants are investing in strategic alliances, expansions, and cost-effective solutions to obtain a competitive advantage.” Says an FMI analyst.

Who is Winning?

Among the industry’s key players are ABB Group, Siemens AG, Hyundai Electric Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., WEG S.A., General Electric Co., Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A., Hyosung Corporation, Menzel Elektromotoren GmbH, Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd., and Regal Beloit Corporation.

Globally, the key market players are focused on developing and extending production technologies and expansion capacities to meet the industry demands.

Access Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/industrial-motors-market

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global industrial motors market, presenting historical demand data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights – Industrial Automation

The industrial automation division of Future Market Insights offers a novel approach and innovative perspective in analysing the industrial automation market. Comprehensive coverage of capital, portable, process, construction, industrial, and special purpose machinery across the manufacturing sector and distinctive analysis about the installed base, consumables, replacement, and USP-feature-application matrix make us a pioneering voice in the industry. We are preferred associates with established as well as budding industry stakeholders and channel partners when it comes to sustaining, grow and identify new revenue prospects.

Global Industrial Motors Market by Category

By Power Output:

1 to 5 MW

5 to 10 MW

10 to 15 MW

15 to 20 MW

20 to 25 MW

By Product Type:

AC Motors Induction Motor Synchronous Motor

DC Motors Brushed DC Brushless DC



By End Use:

Oil & Gas

Energy

Mining

Cement

Metal and Steel

Pulp and Paper

Chemical

Water and Wastewater

Marine

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

To Buy this Report Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/5117

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Industrial Motors Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

4. Key Success Factors

5. Global Market Demand Analysis 2017 to 2021 and Forecast, 2022 to 2032

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Units) Analysis, 2017 to 2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Units) Projections, 2022 to 2032

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

Customized Research Report As per your Requirements: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-5117

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Industrial Automation Market Insights Landscape:

Industrial Automation Market Size: The industrial automation market is anticipated to capture a valuation of US$ 40.6 billion in 2023 and is rising to US$ 81.4 billion by 2033. The market is estimated at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Vacuum Cleaner Filter Market Share: The global vacuum cleaner filter market was valued at US$ 1,755.4 million in 2022 and is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 9.3% to reach a market valuation of close to US$ 4,670.0 million in 2032.

Rockbreakers Market Growth: The global rockbreakers market is valued at US$ 28,118.8 million in 2023 and is projected to register significant growth at a CAGR of 6.1% to reach a market valuation of US$ 50,833.6 million by the end of 2033.

Polymer Seals Market Analysis: The global polymer seals market was estimated to have reached a value of US$ 11.3 billion in 2022. From 2022 to 2032, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% to reach a valuation of US$ 18.7 billion in 2032

Gaskets and Seals Market Demand: Global demand for gaskets and seals is estimated to reach US$ 154.7 billion by 2033. Over the forecast period, the market is projected to attain US$ 154.7 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6% in the meantime.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

Tel: +1-845-579-5705

Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Web: www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube