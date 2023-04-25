ALLENTOWN, Pa., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Dr. John Manzella Scholarship for Second Opportunities is proud to announce that it is now accepting applications for its 2023 scholarship. This one-time award of $1,000 is available to students who have overcome adversity due to a family member being incarcerated. High school students who will attend university in the future are also eligible to apply.

The Dr. John Manzella Scholarship for Second Opportunities is pleased to announce that it is now accepting applications for its annual scholarship program. This scholarship is intended to provide financial assistance to students who have overcome adversity due to a family member being incarcerated. The scholarship is available to students who are currently enrolled at a university in the United States or to high school students who plan to attend a university in the future.

The scholarship will be awarded based on an essay contest, with one winner selected for the best essay of less than 1000 words that answers the following question:

“Describe an issue with the criminal justice system today, and how it could be improved to reduce recidivism.”

Recidivism is a major problem in the criminal justice system. The term refers to the tendency of people who have been released from prison to reoffend and end up back in prison. There are many reasons for this, including the lack of support and resources for people who have been incarcerated, the stigma associated with having a criminal record, and the limited job opportunities available to people with criminal records.

As a result, reducing recidivism has become a major focus for policymakers and advocates who are working to reform the criminal justice system. The Dr. John Manzella Scholarship for Second Opportunities aims to encourage students to think critically about this issue and come up with innovative solutions to help reduce recidivism.

To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be currently enrolled at a university in the United States. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is June 15, 2023. The winner will be announced on July 15, 2023.

Dr. John Manzella, the founder of the scholarship, is a physician and entrepreneur who has had a successful career for almost thirty years. He graduated from Marquette University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and earned his doctorate degree in 1995 from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine. In 2013, he received his PhD in Health Care Management from the University of Rochville.

Throughout his career, Dr. Manzella has combined the skillsets of a physician and an entrepreneur to help his community. He founded a start-up business called LV Housecalls.com in 2009, which is a house call based medical practice serving northeastern Pennsylvania. He currently works as the Medical Director and Practice Manager there, and is also Physician Liaison and Billing Specialist for Topper Medical located in Allentown, PA. Since 2013, he has served as a physician consultant and assists companies with optimizing their billing, coding, documentation, and office procedures in that role.

Dr. John Manzella is excited to offer this scholarship to help students who have faced challenges due to a family member being incarcerated. He believes that education is a powerful tool for creating a better future, and wants to support those who have worked hard to overcome adversity. The Dr. John Manzella Scholarship for Second Opportunities is his way of giving back to the community and helping students achieve their dreams.

For more information on the scholarship and how to apply, visit https://drjohnmanzellascholarship.com/dr-john-manzella-scholarship/.

CONTACT: Contact Information: Spokesperson: Dr. John Manzella Organization: Dr. John Manzella Scholarship Website: https://drjohnmanzellascholarship.com Email: apply@drjohnmanzellascholarship.com