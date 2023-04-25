CENTENNIAL, Colo., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Dr. Louis Hampers Scholarship for Medical Students is pleased to announce an essay competition for the 2023-2024 academic year provided by medical doctor Lou Hampers. This scholarship was created to assist students who are pursuing a medical degree and to honor the legacy of Lou Hampers.

To apply, students must be enrolled at a university in the United States who are studying medicine and on the road to becoming a doctor, or a high school student who will attend university for a medical degree. The scholarship will be given based on the best essay from our essay competition. We will select one winner based on a creative essay of under 1,000 words which answers this question: “Describe a problem in the medical field and how you would use your degree in medicine to help improve upon this issue.”

The winner of the essay competition will receive a one-time award of $1,000. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is June 15, 2023, and the winner will be announced on July 15, 2023.

Lou Hampers went to Dartmouth College and received his Bachelor’s degree in 1987. He then proceeded to earn dual degrees, his Medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and his Business Administration degree from the Wharton School. He completed his residency at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in Pediatrics, and conducted his sub-specialty training at Children’s Memorial Hospital in Chicago in Pediatric Emergency Medicine.

Lou Hampers served as a Medical Officer at the Presbyterian Church of East Africa Chogoria Hospital in 1995 for one year, which was located in Kenya. After completing his sub-specialty training in Chicago, Dr. Hampers went on to become a faculty member at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. He became an Associate Professor in 2007, and was in charge of roles that included the Medical Director of the Emergency Department at the Children’s Hospital of Colorado and the Section Head of the Section of Pediatric Emergency Medicine.

The Dr. Louis Hampers Scholarship for Medical Students was established in honor of Dr. Hampers, who was known for his dedication and commitment to medicine. The scholarship is aimed at supporting students who share his passion for medicine and who are committed to making a difference in the field.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this scholarship by Lou Hampers,” said a representative of the scholarship committee. “We hope that this scholarship will help to support and encourage the next generation of medical professionals who are dedicated to making a positive impact in the world.”

To apply for the scholarship, students must submit their essay along with their contact information and proof of enrollment to the scholarship committee. All essays will be judged based on creativity, originality, and relevance to the prompt. The winner will be selected by a panel of judges, and their decision will be final.

For more information about the Dr. Louis Hampers Scholarship for Medical Students, please visit our website at https://drlouishampersscholarship.com/dr-louis-hampers-scholarship/.

CONTACT: Contact Information: Spokesperson: Lou Hampers https://www.instagram.com/drlouishampers/ Organization: Dr. Louis Hampers Scholarship Website: https://drlouishampersscholarship.com Email: apply@drlouishampersscholarship.com