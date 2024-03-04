New York, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KAKAUE Exchange recently announced new developments in its expansion plan, with Global Market Head Carter stating that the exchange will be opening branches in several crypto-friendly countries or regions in the Asia-Pacific market. This move not only signifies the deep penetration of KAKAUE into global markets but also heralds a transformation into a more diverse and comprehensive cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The KAKAUE Growth Academy, a key component of the ecosystem, offers a wide range of cryptocurrency and blockchain education resources to meet the learning needs of everyone from beginners to experts. The Academy focuses on nurturing future experts and leaders in the blockchain field, injecting fresh blood into the industry.

In terms of technological innovation, KAKAUE Labs plays a central role in the industry. As a hub for technology research and project incubation, it brings together top experts in the industry to provide comprehensive technical and market support for Web3 startup projects, accelerating their growth and success.

Additionally, KAKAUE LIVE, as a leading cryptocurrency asset live streaming segment, provides users with in-depth market analysis and investment tips, helping them grasp market trends and spot investment opportunities. KAKAUE Square, meanwhile, offers a community platform for cryptocurrency enthusiasts to interact and share, promoting the sharing of knowledge and experience, deepening user communication and collaboration.

KAKAUE Charity supports social causes through blockchain technology, aiding several projects including refugee cryptocurrency cards and Web3 education scholarships, showcasing the role of blockchain in contributing to society.

The growth trajectory from KAKAUE has been a process of evolving from a single trading category to a comprehensive and robust financial derivatives trading system. In this process, KAKAUE has not only established a comprehensive and stable industrial structure but also formed a healthy and effective trading system. This innovative and diversified development strategy allows KAKAUE to create unique value in each market boom, not only leading market trends but also providing global users with a safe, efficient, and reliable digital asset trading environment.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The views, suggestions, and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. Do your own research before making a financial decision related to any crypto company or asset.

CONTACT: support(at)kakauev.com