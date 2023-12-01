Exhibitors and sponsors can upload marketing materials they wish to share with media attending Legalweek before, during and after the event

MINNEAPOLIS and NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edge Marketing, Inc. (formerly Edge Legal Marketing and Accounting Edge Marketing) announced today that its virtual press room, The Edge Room , is now open for Legalweek 2024 .

From today through to February 16th, 2024, Legalweek exhibitors and sponsors can update their company’s profile page on The Edge Room with recent press releases, announcements, articles, white papers, videos, logos and other marketing materials they wish to share with media attending Legalweek.

For prequalified members of the media, The Edge Room enables easier planning and prioritizing of briefings and coverage of breaking news before, during and after Legalweek. Media representatives interested in covering Legalweek can apply for a press pass and access to The Edge Room here .

Legalweek exhibitors and sponsors, as well as prequalified members of the media who use The Edge Room enjoy benefits such as:

Expanded exposure and reach via The Edge Room blog and social sharing to The Edge Room’s LinkedIn and Twitter audiences

Increased opportunity for a featured mention in The Edge Room’s Daily Alert emails reaching more than 9,000 subscribers

Automated hashtagging for social media posts, ensuring your content is added to Legalweek conversations such as #Legalweek24, #Legalweek and @Legalweekshow.

Amy Juers, founder and CEO of Edge Marketing, emphasizes the role of The Edge Room as a cornerstone in Legalweek’s communications landscape. “The Edge Room stands as an indispensable asset,” she notes, “providing an easy-to-use platform that seamlessly unifies Legalweek exhibitors and sponsors with media. Its intuitive design, coupled with its integration with social media, fosters efficient and effective news distribution. In the dynamic realm of Legalweek, The Edge Room is a catalyst for streamlined, impactful public relations communication.”

Questions about The Edge Room can be directed to Tanya Amyote at tamyote@edgemarketinginc.com .

Questions about press passes for Legalweek can be directed to Vicki LaBrosse at vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com .

About Legalweek

Legalweek is one week where thousands of legal professionals gather to network with their peers, dive deeper into their professional development, explore topics and strategies tailored specifically to their role and gain the tools to get legal business done.

Developed with input from ALM’s legal editorial advisors and an advisory board of 15 industry experts, this year’s program will feature new session formats designed to provide a more engaging experience. Learn more at www.legalweekshow.com.

About ALM

ALM is the most trusted media, information and intelligence company supporting both the practice of and business of professionals in the legal, insurance, commercial real estate and financial services industries. ALM delivers leading data, intelligence, insights, events and audiences essential for growing businesses globally to over 7 million professionals. Please visit alm.com for more information, and visit www.alm.com/events/ to learn about our upcoming events. Please follow us on Twitter at @ALMGlobal_.

About Edge Marketing

Edge Marketing, Inc., formerly known as Edge Legal Marketing and Accounting Edge Marketing, delivers strategic marketing and public relations expertise to clients in the legal and accounting industries. As an award-winning full-service agency, Edge provides fractional CMO services, strategic planning and budgeting, public relations, branding, website development, email campaigns and digital advertising for clients globally. Since 1997, Edge has helped B2B organizations reach the top. To learn more, visit www.edgemarketinginc.com .