The Education Plan®’s New App Allows for Easier 529 Planning

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Santa Fe, NM, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Planning and saving for college is now easier than ever with The Education Plan®s new app—READYSAVE TM 529. It can be utilized to track progress with The Education Plan®—New Mexico’s 529 college savings plan. The app allows account owners to check balances, transactions and investments, as well as make contributions and track progress versus their peers. It is available at both the Apple and Google Play stores.

“Our account owners want a simple way to view their account information and track their education savings progress,” said Ted Miller, Executive Director of the Education Trust Board of New Mexico, the state agency that administers The Education Plan®. “READYSAVE TM 529 is a great tool to encourage families to save for higher education costs and to lessen future student loan debt.” 

An account with The Education Plan® can be opened with as little as $1 and contributions can be made at any time. The Education Plan® can be used at vocational or trade schools, professional schools, colleges and universities for qualifying expenses, including tuition, housing, meal plans, books, supplies, computers and fees.

Plans have a wide range of tax benefits. Contributions are tax-deductible on many state income tax returns, and earnings grow free of state and federal taxes. Additionally, withdrawals are tax-free when used to cover qualified education expenses. 

To learn more about The Education Plan®, visit TheEducationPlan.com or call 1-877-337-5268.

