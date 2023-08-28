North America is poised to maintain its leadership in the global electromyography devices market for the foreseeable future, as indicated by its substantial 38.4% share of global sales in 2022. This prominent position can be attributed to a combination of factors, including proactive government initiatives that have fostered the growth of healthcare infrastructure in the region. Additionally, the United States, a key player in the North American market, benefits from favorable reimbursement regulations, which are expected to significantly boost the regional sector. These factors highlight North America’s enduring dominance in the electromyography devices market and underscore its continued significance in the global healthcare technology landscape.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving segment within the medical technology industry. EMG devices are instrumental in diagnosing and monitoring neuromuscular disorders, making them essential tools for healthcare professionals, particularly neurologists and physical therapists. These devices record and analyze electrical signals produced by muscles during contraction and relaxation, helping to detect abnormalities and assess muscle function.

Between 2023 and 2033, the electromyography devices market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.8%. The market is expected to be valued at US$ 908 million in 2023, with a market share of US$ 1,753 million by 2033.

Electromyography Devices Market Opportunities:

The rising elderly population and more people with heart issues due to idle lifestyles and eating disorders contribute to market growth. More people with high cholesterol levels and chronic diseases like diabetes require constant monitoring. Hence, like ECG, electromyography (EMG) tests are also needed to detect neuromuscular abnormalities.

A new device with higher sensory technology is inserted through an electrode needle in the muscle to diagnose muscle health. The device also becomes important for nerve health monitoring because it reveals nerve dysfunction and nerve-to-muscle transmission.

These devices perform different electromyography as the procedure is segmented into three subtypes: mono-polar single electrodes, single-fiber EMG electrodes, and concentric-EMG electrodes. The variety of these devices serves different purposes in monitoring nerve and muscle health. More hospitals and healthcare centers are deploying these advanced machines to help patients get diagnosed properly before the treatment.

The electrode (Needle) also has two subtypes: Surface (Skin Electrodes) and inserted electrodes. The recent spike in nerve-based issues such as strokes and nerve-based brain abnormalities has fueled the adoption of EMG devices for better research and development.

The government building more hospitals with specific neuro and nerve-based sections adds value to the EMG testing and the devices used.

Key Takeaways from the Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market:

The United States market leads the North American electromyography devices market in terms of market share in North America. The United States held a leading market share of 35.7% in 2022. The factors attributed to the growth are world-class healthcare systems, higher technological penetration in healthcare systems, higher bandwidth internet, and integration of smart technologies. The North American region held a market share of 38.4% of the global market in 2022. The German electromyography devices market held a healthy market share of 11.1% in 2022. The market growth is caused by the government’s focus on public health and innovation. The increasing geriatric population is also putting healthcare authorities on their toes to upgrade their systems with the recent versions. The European region accounted for a fair share of 29.2% of the global EMG devices market in 2022. The Indian market thrives at a healthy CAGR of 7.8% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is attributed to the country building new multi-specialty hospitals and renovating their healthcare systems. China’s electromyography market thrives at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2023 and 2033. Based on modality, the standalone devices lead the segment as it held a market share of 71.1% in 2022. Based on end-user type, the hospital segment aces the category as it held a market share of 42.1% in 2022.

Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market Research Report Coverage:

Attribute Details Electromyography Devices Market CAGR (2023 to 2033) 6.8 % Electromyography Devices Market Size (2023) US$ 908 million Electromyography Devices Market Size (2033) US$ 1,753 million

Competitive Landscape:

The key suppliers focus on advanced sensors and electrodes for detailed diagnosis and easy installation of the devices. The competitors also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain and distribution channel.

Key Players in the Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market :

Compumedics Limited Cadwell Laboratories Inc. Covidien Limited Electrical Geodesics Inc. Natus Medical Inc. Nihon Kohden America Inc. NeuroWave Systems Inc. Noraxon U.S.A. Inc.

Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market Segmentation:

By Modality:

Portable

Standalone

By End User:

Clinics

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers

Homecare Centers

Key Regions Covered:

North America United States Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

The Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Israel South Africa Middle East and Africa (MEA)



