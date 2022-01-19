The Emily Program Expands Adolescent Treatment in Columbus, Ohio with New Residential Facility

With the addition of adolescent residential treatment in Columbus, the eating disorder program will offer all levels of care to children and adolescents of all genders in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Emily Program, a leader in specialty eating disorder treatment, is now accepting clients for its 16-bed adolescent residential facility in Columbus, Ohio. The program is slated to open its doors February 1st. With this expansion, The Emily Program will address the growing need for adolescent residential treatment in the region.

“We’re very excited to bring this residential program to Columbus, especially with the increase in hospitalizations for eating disorders among children and adolescents we’ve seen throughout the pandemic,” said Dr. Jillian Lampert, The Emily Program’s Chief Strategy Officer. “Eating disorders are serious illnesses, but we also know they are highly treatable. Access to effective care at the appropriate level is critical. Residential treatment isn’t widely available in the region, so we’re pleased to be able to meet that need.”

An estimated 1,029,001 people in Ohio will struggle with an eating disorder in their lifetime, and the cost of these illnesses going untreated is staggering: eating disorders have the second highest mortality rate of any mental illness, following opioid use disorder.

“Residential treatment is the best option for many individuals struggling with severe symptoms or those who require more structure and support than an outpatient facility can provide,” said Dr. Mark Warren, Chief Medical Officer of The Emily Program. “At this level of care, a multidisciplinary team of physicians, therapists, dietitians and other health and education professionals work together to achieve medical, psychological, and nutritional stability. Residential treatment also equips clients with the skills to continue recovery at lower levels of care and within their own support system.”

The Emily Program also has plans to open a residential eating disorder program for adults later in 2022. The adult and adolescent residential programs will be conveniently housed in the same building as the current outpatient facility on Ravine’s Edge, which will support continuity of care and as clients transition to different treatment levels during their recovery.

Both Columbus residential programs will serve people of all genders with eating disorders, including anorexia, bulimia, and binge eating disorder. The Emily Program in Columbus, which opened its doors in 2020 after joining with the Center for Balanced Living, also offers intensive day (IDP), intensive outpatient (IOP), and individual outpatient programs for adolescents and adults. Individual, family, and group interventions for addressing core eating disorder thoughts and behaviors include Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Family-Based Treatment (FBT), nutritional rehabilitation and counseling, art and yoga therapies, and medical and psychiatric management.

The Emily Program has five other residential facilities in the U.S., including an adult residential program in Cleveland Heights, OH.

For more information about The Emily Program or to inquire about treatment, call 1-888-364-5977 or visit emilyprogram.com.

About The Emily Program

The Emily Program’s vision is a world of peaceful relationships with food, weight and body image, where everyone with an eating disorder can experience recovery. The Emily Program was founded in 1993 by Dirk Miller, PhD, LP, after his sister Emily recovered from an eating disorder. Recognizing that one size does not fit all, The Emily Program provides exceptional, individualized care leading to recovery from eating disorders, incorporating individual, group, and family therapy, nutrition, psychiatry, medical care, yoga, and more. If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, call 1-888-EMILY-77 or visit emilyprogram.com.

CONTACT: Contact: Jillian Lampert Phone: 651-645-5323 ext. 1133 Email: jillian.lampert@emilyprogram.com