Breaking News
Home / Top News / The Ensign Group Acquires Home Health and Hospice Operations in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The Ensign Group Acquires Home Health and Hospice Operations in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of skilled nursing, rehabilitative care services, home health care, hospice care, medical transportation, and assisted living companies, announced today that a subsidiary of Cornerstone Healthcare, Inc., Ensign’s home health and hospice portfolio subsidiary, acquired the assets of Excell Home Care and Hospice and Excell Private Care Services in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma effective November 1, 2017.   

“We are very pleased to announce our entry into the Oklahoma Market,” said Christopher Christensen, Ensign’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that Ensign’s unique operating model leads to the best outcomes for patients, employees and the communities we serve, and we look forward to making a positive impact in Oklahoma City and throughout the State.”

“For two decades Excell has set a high standard for quality home health, hospice, and home care services in Oklahoma,” said Cornerstone’s President Daniel Walker.  “We are grateful to continue that legacy,” Walker continued, “by partnering with Excell’s talented clinical and professional staff to provide life changing home health and hospice services.”

With the acquisition, Cornerstone subsidiaries now operate twenty home health operations, twenty-two hospice operations, and four home care operations across eleven states.

Mr. Walker reaffirmed that Cornerstone is actively seeking additional opportunities to acquire both well-performing and struggling home health, hospice, and home care operations across the United States.

About Ensign:  

The Ensign Group, Inc.’s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, home health and hospice services and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 230 healthcare facilities, twenty-two hospice agencies, twenty home health agencies and four home care businesses in California, Arizona, Texas, Washington, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Nevada, Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Wisconsin, Kansas, Oklahoma and South Carolina. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

CONTACT: The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, [email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.