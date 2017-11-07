The Ensign Group Acquires Home Health and Hospice Operations in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of skilled nursing, rehabilitative care services, home health care, hospice care, medical transportation, and assisted living companies, announced today that a subsidiary of Cornerstone Healthcare, Inc., Ensign’s home health and hospice portfolio subsidiary, acquired the assets of Excell Home Care and Hospice and Excell Private Care Services in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma effective November 1, 2017.

“We are very pleased to announce our entry into the Oklahoma Market,” said Christopher Christensen, Ensign’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that Ensign’s unique operating model leads to the best outcomes for patients, employees and the communities we serve, and we look forward to making a positive impact in Oklahoma City and throughout the State.”

“For two decades Excell has set a high standard for quality home health, hospice, and home care services in Oklahoma,” said Cornerstone’s President Daniel Walker. “We are grateful to continue that legacy,” Walker continued, “by partnering with Excell’s talented clinical and professional staff to provide life changing home health and hospice services.”

With the acquisition, Cornerstone subsidiaries now operate twenty home health operations, twenty-two hospice operations, and four home care operations across eleven states.

Mr. Walker reaffirmed that Cornerstone is actively seeking additional opportunities to acquire both well-performing and struggling home health, hospice, and home care operations across the United States.

About Ensign™:

The Ensign Group, Inc.’s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, home health and hospice services and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 230 healthcare facilities, twenty-two hospice agencies, twenty home health agencies and four home care businesses in California, Arizona, Texas, Washington, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Nevada, Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Wisconsin, Kansas, Oklahoma and South Carolina. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

