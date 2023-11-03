SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the real estate and operations of Champions Healthcare at Willowbrook, a healthcare campus consisting of a 98-bed skilled nursing facility and a 144-bed assisted living facility located in Houston, Texas. The real estate was acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, and the acquisition was effective November 1, 2023.

“We are thrilled to grow our presence in Texas with the addition of this healthcare campus, which we have had our eye on for some time,” said Barry Port, Ensign’s Chief Executive Officer. “This acquisition greatly enhances our existing operations in the Houston market,” he added.

Andy Ashton, President of Keystone Care LLC, Ensign’s Texas-based subsidiary added, “We are excited to work together with the local healthcare communities and an outstanding team of caregivers as we strive to exceed the needs of each resident and the families we are honored to serve.”

This acquisition brings Ensign’s growing portfolio to 297 healthcare operations, 27 of which also include senior living operations, across thirteen states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 113 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

The Ensign Group, Inc.’s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 297 healthcare facilities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

