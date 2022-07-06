The Ensign Group Acquires Skilled Nursing Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the operations of Henderson Health and Rehabilitation, a skilled nursing facility with 266 skilled nursing beds, located in Henderson, Nevada, which is a suburb of Las Vegas. The acquisition was effective July 1, 2022.

“We are thrilled to be entering the Southern Nevada market,” said Barry Port, Ensign’s Chief Executive Officer. “For years we have carefully looked at opportunities in and around Las Vegas and this opportunity was a great fit for us from a geographic and cultural perspective,” he added.

Tyler Hoopes, President of Pennant Healthcare LLC, Ensign’s Nevada-based subsidiary, added “this facility represents a fantastic growth opportunity in Las Vegas, both in the short-term and the long term. We are excited for the opportunity to be working closely with an outstanding team of caregivers who care about the residents and their families and to prove to the Las Vegas healthcare community what we can do.”

In separate transactions on the same day, Ensign announced that Standard Bearer also added five new real estate assets, two of which also included new operations, as follows:

the real estate and operations of Villa Maria Post Acute and Rehabilitation, a 65-bed skilled nursing facility, Villa Maria Wellness Living, a 31-bed assisted living facility and Tucson Recovery at Villa Maria, a 30-bed behavioral health unit, each located in Tucson, Arizona;

the real estate and operations of The Eden of Las Colinas, a 118-bed skilled nursing facility, located in Irving, Texas, and;

the real estate of Premier Care Center of Palm Springs, a 99-bed skilled nursing facility located in Palm Springs, California, Brookside Healthcare Center, a 97-bed skilled nursing facility located in Redlands, California, and Broadway Villa Post Acute, a 138-bed skilled nursing facility located in Sonoma, California, each of which is operated by an independent operating subsidiary of Ensign.

Also on the same day, Ensign announced that its affiliates entered into new long-term leases on four new operations in Texas, including the following:

the operations of Pleasant Valley Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, a 124-bed skilled nursing facility located in Garland, Texas, Millbrook Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, a 124-bed skilled nursing facility in Lancaster, Texas, McKinney Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, a 125-bed skilled nursing facility in McKinney, Texas, and Park Manor Bee Cave, a 140-bed skilled nursing facility in Bee Cave, Texas.

All of these acquisitions were also effective July 1, 2022 and bring Ensign’s growing portfolio to 258 healthcare operations, 26 of which also include senior living operations, across thirteen states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, now owns 105 real estate assets.

Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, assisted living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

The Ensign Group, Inc.’s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 258 healthcare facilities, in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

