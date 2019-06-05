The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus

Breaking News
MISSION VIEJO, Calif., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of skilled nursing, rehabilitative care services, home health care, hospice care and assisted living companies, announced today that it acquired the real estate and operations of Golden Palms Rehabilitation and Retirement, including a 60-bed skilled nursing operation and a senior living center with 38 assisted living beds and 92 independent living units. The acquisition was effective June 1, 2019.  

“This acquisition is a perfect fit with our other five operations in South Texas and we are excited for the opportunity to combine Golden Palms with our five existing Rio Grande Valley operations,” said Barry Port, Ensign’s Chief Executive Officer.

Kevin Niccum, President of Keystone Care LLC, Ensign’s Texas-based subsidiary, added “Golden Palms represents an ideal growth opportunity because it combines outstanding physical facilities with a solid team of professionals that truly care about the residents and their families.”

This acquisition brings Ensign’s growing portfolio to 198 skilled nursing operations, 27 of which also include assisted living operations, 56 assisted and independent living operations, 27 hospice agencies, 26 home health agencies and nine home care businesses across sixteen states.  Ensign owns the real estate at 77 of its 254 healthcare operations. 

Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, assisted living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About EnsignTM

The Ensign Group, Inc.’s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, home health and hospice services and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 254 healthcare facilities, 27 hospice agencies, 26 home health agencies and nine home care businesses in California, Arizona, Texas, Washington, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Nevada, Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Wisconsin, Kansas, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Wyoming. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, [email protected]

