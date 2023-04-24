SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it expects to issue its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Ensign invites current and prospective investors to tune into a live webcast to be held the following day, Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time), during which Ensign’s management will discuss Ensign’s first quarter 2023 performance.

To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or other statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors section of the Ensign website at http://investor.ensigngroup.net . The webcast will be recorded, and will be available for replay via the website until 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, May 26, 2023.

The Ensign Group, Inc.’s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 290 healthcare facilities, in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

