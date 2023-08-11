CENTENNIAL, Colo., Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Centennial, Colorado welcomes a new business that will cater to the growing demand for tattoo removal services. The Erasure , a laser tattoo removal business, is celebrating its grand opening, promising to offer state-of-the-art equipment that can remove even the most stubborn tattoos with minimal discomfort and no scarring.

The Erasure business concept has been in development for months, and its team of experienced professionals has been working tirelessly to bring the latest in laser technology to Centennial, Denver, and surrounding areas. With the Asclepion PicoStar ® , backed by Astanza , clients receive the safest and most effective treatments. This medical-grade laser produces 1064 and 532 nm wavelengths, to ensure the best results in the fewest number of treatments possible. With picosecond laser technology, The Erasure can also perform pigmented lesion removal, vascular lesion removal, and other advanced body services, on any skin type.

“The Erasure is not just another tattoo removal business. We are passionate about helping people achieve the results they want. Our staff is trained to handle picosecond technology and committed to ensuring each client receives the best possible care,” says Keith Edmonds, owner of The Erasure. “We take the time to listen to our clients’ needs and concerns, and work with them every step of the way to achieve the best possible outcome.”

With their commitment to quality and expertise in tattoo removal, The Erasure is sure to become a trusted resource for those seeking tattoo removal, pigmented lesion removal, vascular lesion removal, and other advanced body services. The opening of this business is a much-needed addition to the Centennial community and is expected to be a great success.

If you’re considering laser tattoo removal, The Erasure invites you to visit their location and learn more about their services. They are committed to making the process as easy and comfortable as possible for their clients. With their state-of-the-art technology and experienced staff, you can trust The Erasure to help you get the results you’ve been looking for.

About The Erasure

In their effort to give back to the community, The Erasure has committed every Monday to offering free laser tattoo removal sessions to people with hate, anti-social, gang, prison, cancer, or sex-trafficking related tattoos. The team at The Erasure understands that tattoos can hold a lot of emotional weight and can be a reminder of past experiences that would rather be forgotten. Don’t let a tattoo hold you back any longer – The Erasure is ready to help you move forward and start fresh. Take advantage of this amazing offer and schedule your free removal session today.

Call The Erasure today at (720) 507-6342 or visit their website at www.theerasure.com . Follow them on Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news and promotions. The Erasure is located at 7009 S. Potomac St. Suite 124, Centennial, Colorado 80112.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar®, PicoStar®, and DermaBlate® systems, Astanza offers an unbeatable experience through The Astanza Experience , which consists of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Support. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work and ranked #49 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Places to Work in Texas™ and #49 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health Care™.