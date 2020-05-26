The Ethoxylates Market is anticipated to cross $14 billion by 2026, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The ethoxylates market is anticipated to considerable growth over the forecast spell, owing to the rising demand for household and industrial cleaning products, in addition to surging requirement for non-ionic surfactants, says this report.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Based on a report published by Global Market Insights, Inc., the global ethoxylates market size was valued at $11 billion in 2019 and is projected to surpass $14 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4% from 2020 to 2026. The report offers an in-depth insight into the major investment pockets, market size & estimations, drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, wavering market trends, and competitive scenario.

Robust applicability of the product across distinct functional profiles, including surfactants, dispersants, emollients, emulsifiers, stabilizers, wetting agents, degreasing agents and viscosity control agents, among others is likely to stimulate the ethoxylates market share. Industry expansion will be further propelled by a favorable outlook towards the agrochemicals sector.

Based on the application the ethoxylates market is categorized into household & personal care, oil & gas and agrochemicals. Of these agrochemicals segment is poised to gain considerable traction over the forthcoming years. For instance, the pesticide market is expected to depict growth at a rate of nearly 4.5% through 2026.

The household & personal products segment, on the other hand, holds a dominant position in the market, with the product applications spanning from dishwashing & laundry detergents, to institutional & industrial cleaning products to personal care products. Ethoxylates also demonstrate significant effectiveness as non-ionic surfactants, leading to their usage in wetting agents, detergents degreasers and emulsifiers, in turn propelling the ethoxylates market segmental growth.

In terms of product, the industry is segmented into a fatty amine, fatty acid, glyceride, alcohol and methyl ester segments. The alcohol ethoxylates segment accounted for a major market share in 2019, is set to exhibit growth at nearly 4.5% CAGR through 2026. These ethoxylates are derived from the reaction of linear alcohol, lauryl alcohol or fatty alcohol with ethylene oxide. They demonstrate significant potential as effective alternatives for non-phenol ethoxylates, which face considerable usage restriction across applications. The alcohol ethoxylates market segment is further bifurcated into synthetically derived and natural products.

Key reasons for ethoxylates market growth:

Rising customer income levels and the subsequent surge in expenditure on personal care products.

The surge in demand for non-ionic surfactants

The broad scope of application across agrochemicals, cleaning products, and oil & gas

Rising ethylene oxide production levels

Europe is projected to account for over 20% of the ethoxylates market share over 2026. Regional industry development is likely to be proliferated due to largescale consumption of surfactants, alongside the presence of integrated firms and multinational producers, and broadening ethylene oxide manufacturing capacity. Furthermore, strong regulatory support and persistent investments towards product development will further impel the business expansion.

Prominent market players analyzed in the ethoxylates industry report include Sasol Olefins & Surfactants, Shell Chemicals, Dow Chemical Company, Ineos Group India Glycols, Oxiteno, BASF SE, and Clariant. Capacity expansions, application-oriented new product development, technical collaboration and mergers & acquisitions are among the key strategies employed by the companies to gain a stronghold in the business landscape.

