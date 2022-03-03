The European Automotive Powertrain market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% and lose 76 BPS, Fact.MR Report

Automotive Powertrain Market Analysis Report By Position Type (Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, All Wheel Drive), By Powertrain Type (Gasoline, Diesel, Hybrid) – Global Insights 2022-2032

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fact.MR projects the automotive powertrain market is projected to observe growth of 5.2% CAGR throughout the 2022 & 2032 in distinction to a CAGR of 3.2% with which it showed from 2017 to 2021.

The global automotive powertrain market is estimated at USD 435.3 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 719.3 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2032.

The global automotive powertrain market holds around 21% market share in the total market valuation of global car and automobile industry. It is projected to grow at the CAGR of 3.4% amid the assessment period of 2022 &2032.

The Spain automotive powertrain market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% and lose 29 BPS throughout the assessment period and offer substantial growth opportunities.

Based on powertrain position type, the front wheel drive segment holds 1/3rd market share in global market and is projected to grow at 4.8% during the forecast period.

To gauge the scope of customization in our reports Ask for a Sample at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=346

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 416.2 Million Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 435.3 Million Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 719.3 Million Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 5.2% North America Market Share in 2021 ~33% North America Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 5.3% Collective Value Share (USA, China, Germany, Japan and India) 2021: Top 5 Countries ~53% Report coverage Revenue forecast, volume forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Automotive Powertrain Market

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of automotive powertrain positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance:

In 2021, Ford Motors have launched All-electric Ford F-100 truck with eliminator concept and showed numerous benefits of electric propulsion by bringing Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition twin rear and front electric traction motors and battery electric powertrain that produce a combined 480 horsepower and 634 lb.-ft. of torque

In 2020, General Motors have invested nearly USD 2 Million in transition spring hill based Tennessee plant to manufacture electric vehicles

Looking for Regional Analysis or Competitive Landscape in automotive powertrain market for Performance OEM , ask for a customized report https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=346

Global Automotive Powertrain Market Segments

By Position Type, Global Automotive Powertrain Market is segmented as:

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

All Wheel Drive

By Powertrain Type, Global Automotive Powertrain Market is segmented as:

Gasoline Powertrain Type

Diesel Powertrain Type

Hybrid Powertrain Type

Battery Electric Vehicle Powertrain Type

Fuel Cell Powertrain Type

By Vehicle Type, Global Automotive Powertrain Market is segmented as:

Compact Vehicles

Mid-Sized Vehicles

Premium Vehicles

Luxury Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Region, Global Automotive Powertrain Market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Rising Automotive Production Continues to Support Sales of Powertrain

The global sales of automotive have remained favorable for the industry in recent years, with China and the United States topping the list both in terms of production and sales. As the U.S. economy steadily recovers, automotive industry in the country embraces an acceleration, particularly in the auto components vertical.

The emerging markets, including Brazil, India and Mexico are also coming under the spot light. Demand for commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles has grown significantly in these countries. In 2016, Toyota, Volkswagen, HYUNDAI, G.M., and Ford ranked among the top five manufacturers. Rising automotive production remains a major driver for the global automotive powertrain market.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this automotive powertrain market,

Please Visit: https://www.factmr.com/report/automotive-powertrain-market/toc

New Automotive Regulations Driving New Technology & Innovation

Regional and (supra) national regulatory bodies are introducing guidelines that are intended to drive manufacturers towards adopting innovative manufacturing methods.

The major factors driving the demand for the passenger powertrain market are the rising demand for automated transmission and the growing trend of engine downsizing as it can reduce fuel consumption and emissions, at the same time providing the required performance of a larger engine. Increasing vehicle production is also one of driving factors for the growth of the automotive powertrain market.

This report classifies and defines the automotive powertrain market in terms of volume and value. This report provides comprehensive analysis and insights (qualitative and quantitative) on the vehicle powertrain market. It highlights potential growth opportunities in the coming years as well as covers a review of the market drivers, restraints, growth indicators, challenges, competitive landscape, and other key aspects related to the automotive powertrain market. The key players in the market have also been identified and profiled.

A powertrain system is one of the main components of an automobile. A powertrain comprises all the components that produce power for the vehicle and transfer simultaneously to the wheels, thereby, enabling vehicle movement.

The components of the powertrain system include engine, transmission, differentials, and driveshafts. The overall performance of the vehicle and its efficiency depends on the properties of the powertrain system.

The market growth can be attributed to the firm government regulations, growing demand for eco-friendly vehicles, and the technological improvements in powertrain systems to enhance the overall efficiency.

The primary reasons contributing to the growth of the powertrain market in the region are the increasing vehicle production and the surge of passenger cars penetration in the region.

The introduction of stringent emission regulations in the European and North American countries has increased the demand for superior powertrains, which are lightweight, and hence, help in increasing fuel economy, decreasing emissions, and improving vehicle performance.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Purchase a copy of this report at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/346

The study offers data-driven insights and guidance of several aspects. Some of the more notable questions are:

What are the major recent trends that can influence the product life cycle and the RoI?

Which regulatory trends shape corporate-level, business-level, and functional-level strategies?

Which micromarketing initiatives of leading players will bring in investments?

What can be the best framework and tools for PESTLE analysis?

Which regions will witness rise in new opportunities?

Which are the game-changing technologies being used to capture new revenue streams in the near future?

Which operational and tactical frameworks are being adopted by various players in gaining customer loyalty?

What is the current and expected intensity of competition the market in the near future?

Check out more studies related to Automotive Industry, conducted by Fact.MR:

High Service Life of Radiator System Likely to Drive the Demand – The technological advancements in manufacturing technology and material science have made radiators more reliable and their service life has increased. Generally, the radiator assembly is composed of a heat exchanger, tanks, and a cooling fan which act as functioning components.

Global Car Fuel Filter Market Outlook in Comparison to 2022-2032 Growth Forecast – The global car fuel filter market has generated an absolute $ dollar opportunity of around USD 52 Million in the last five years. It is assessed to generate an absolute $ opportunity of approximately USD 92 Million and USD 121 Million during the medium term (2022-27) and long term (2027-32) respectively.

Global Automotive Smart Display Market Outlook – The global automotive smart display market is estimated at USD 7.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 12.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2032.

Automotive LED Lighting to Showcase Lucrative Growth Opportunities in the Imminent Future – The shifting consumer base towards LED lights majorly influences the contemporary growth trends of the automotive LED lighting market due to the hard-hitting impact of LED lighting in the automotive.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583