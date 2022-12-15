The European Startup Conference 2022 Highlights by Intetics: Crisis as a Window of Opportunity for Startups

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The European Startup Conference 2022, hosted live from Ukraine, connected 2314 online visitors for thought-provoking panel discussions, interviews, startup pitches & matchmaking. A representative of Intetics, a leading global technology company, joined the event on 8-9 December and held dozens of productive one-to-one networking meetings there. The release contains the key takeaways from the conference.

Organized by Startup Network Europe, Startup Wise Guys, Brella, Ukrainian Tech Ecosystem, Ukrainian PR Army, and Unit.City, the event’s primary aim was to connect Ukrainian Startups with international tech businesses, Venture Capitalists, and Angel Investors.

The central message was — “Ukraine is here to do business!” Even during the challenging period, Ukraine’s tech startup ecosystem remains competent and resilient.

“Ukraine has an amazing track record when it comes to Startups. Ukrainians have founded companies like Grammarly, PayPal, and even WhatsApp. The country is also home to at least 1,800 Startups and 252,000 Tech Experts.”

Adam Fulham, Founder of Startup Network Europe

During the panel discussions, startup ecosystem leaders from seven European countries shared their know-how on the various challenges startups might face. Fundraising for early-stage startups, managing options for employees, seeking support for legal and other bureaucratic issues, and more topics were covered by the experts. The webinar recording is already available on YouTube.

Another highlight is joining the Fireside chat by Steve Wozniak, Co-Founder of Apple. He covered topics ranging from his journey at Apple to his views on the current tech industry.

Furthermore, many experts agreed that the current crisis could open a window of opportunity for many startups, as they are faster and more flexible than large enterprises in addressing the critical needs of society. That is why now is the right time to think of innovative concepts to come alive.

Generally, there are many things to keep in mind while scaling up a startup, but Intetics suggests that software development doesn’t have to be one of them. If one’s working on the idea and needs its fast prototyping, the most cost-efficient option is to turn to an expert team. Software engineers at Intetics can quickly build an MVP so that a startup can focus on investors and customers, delegating all tech issues to a reliable engineering partner. During the one-to-one meetings, Angelika Kozulina, Intetics Software Business Consultant, explained how Intetics helps startups at any stage to scale up their operations, build a development team or consult on tricky engineering issues, saving up to 60% of the project costs and reaching 2x time faster time-to-market.

Events like the European Startup Conference make a significant input in driving and developing the European startup community. The full release can be found by the link.

