Breaking News
Home / Top News / The Evergreen Harvard Group Hosts Board Member Educational Seminar

The Evergreen Harvard Group Hosts Board Member Educational Seminar

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

Bedford, NH, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Evergreen Harvard Group (EHG), an Associa company, recently hosted an educational seminar for board members at the Derryfield Country Club in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The event hosted more than 90 board members and 60 association representatives that listened to presentations by industry experts Michael R. Feniger, Esq. and Gregory T. Uliasz, Esq. of Feniger & Uliasz and Paul T. Okonak of The Evergreen Harvard Group. The session topics included how board members are no longer volunteers but fiduciaries, practical solutions for board members, and how borrowing can help comply with your fiduciary obligations.

“The Evergreen Harvard Group is dedicated to board member education and development,” stated Dave Boston, The Evergreen Harvard Group president. “The seminar equipped attendees with resources, skills, and training needed to help make informed decisions and ultimately lead a thriving community.  We would like to thank our speakers for sharing their best practices, answering the hard questions, and engaging with our boards. The team looks forward to hosting more educational events in the future.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.