The United States is expected to lead the global market by securing a CAGR of 4.5% with a valuation of US$ 26.2 billion during the forecast period. The growing demand for various snacks during special occasions is boosting the adoption of extruded snacks.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Extruded Snacks Market is projected to be valued at US$ 79.1 billion in 2023 and is estimated to grow at US$ 150.4 billion by 2033. The extruded snacks sales are likely to secure a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The growing demand for nutrient-rich snacks, changing consumers’ preferences, and craving spicy food are the factors increasing the adoption of extruded snacks. The growing popularity of wafers and low moist food further drives the market growth. The rising low-cost packed food among consumers is increasing the demand for extruded snacks. Manufacturers develop packed food items with high calories increasing food shelf-life and growing market size.

The changing consumer’s ready-to-eat habits and growing consumption of fiber foods are boosting the demand for extruded snacks during the forecast period. Manufacturers are growing the food and beverages sector by innovating healthy diet snacks, which in turn, increasing market opportunities.

How Manufacturers Are Increasing Sales of Extruded Snack

Extruded snack machine are utilized to heat up the products and give it a required or near-identical shape. For instance, breakfast cereals, pet foods, other pre-formed snacks are made using extruded machines as they can create a top-level of consistency in snack which are consumed every morning. Therefore, manufacturers use these machine for a variety of purpose, which is driving the market growth.

Growing consumer awareness and experimenting with new food items drive the market expansion. The food and beverage sector continues to experiment to provide extruded snacks for every age group people, which consequently increase the market share. The food industries providing health-conscious dietary snacks to fitness freak trainers are further booming the market opportunities. Furthermore, the adoption of easy-to-digest and light raw materials found in snacks, estimated to boost the market revenue.

Key Takeaways:

The extruded snacks market is expected to have a valuation of US$ 150.4 billion by 2033.

With a CAGR of 6.6%, the global market increasing from 2022 to 2033.

The United States extruded snacks market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 4.5% through 2033.

With a CAGR of 7.7%, the United Kingdom market is likely to uplift during the forecast period significantly.

The China market is expected to capture a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

Japan market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2033.

Who is winning?

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent players are present all around the globe, consolidating the market during the forecast period. The key vendor’s innovative new technologies to develop unique snack food items propel the market growth. Manufacturers use extruded snack machines to boost production and provide multiple extruded snacks.

These players further aim at adopting various marketing tactics to increase the market growth. These marketing tactics are acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, product launches, and agreements. The innovation of new ancillary equipment is maintaining the proper texture and flavor, which in turn, booming market opportunities.

Other Prominent Players in the Market are:

Frito Lay Inc.

PepsiCo, Inc.

ITC,

Kellogg’s

Calbee

Old Dutch Foods

Modalez International Inc

Robina Corporation

JFC International

Others

Recent Developments in the Extruded Snacks Market:

In Mar 2018, the United States-based Campbell Soup acquired Snyder to grow its product portfolio.

In Oct 2019, Calbee, a United state based company acquired Warnock Food Products, a Japan-based food company to boost its snack business in the country.

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Potato

Corn

Wheat

Rice

Oats

Multi-grains

Others

By Type:

Simply Extruded

Expanded

Co-extruded

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores commerce Platform

Specialty Stores

Retail Stores

Others

