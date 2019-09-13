The Eye Institute of Utah Among First in State to Offer PanOptix Trifocal IOL and the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens System

Salt Lake City, Utah, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Eye Institute of Utah, a leader in comprehensive eye care and vision correction surgery, announces that their eye surgeons are among the first in Utah to commercially offer two new advanced intraocular lenses (IOLs). The Eye Institute of Utah is excited to be among the first practices in the nation to offer AcrySof® IQ PanOptix® Trifocal Intraocular Lens and the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens System.

The FDA approval of PanOptix Trifocal IOL and the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens System significantly expands vision correction opportunities for patients undergoing cataract surgery. According to the National Health Institute, over 24 million Americans over the age of 40 are affected by cataracts. In addition to restoring vision that has been diminished by cataracts, these lenses can correct a variety of refractive errors. Patients who would like to significantly improve vision and reduce or eliminate the need for glasses can benefit from the advanced technology of these IOLs.

About PanOptix Trifocal IOL

PanOptix is the first and only trifocal IOL approved for use in the United States. While PanOptix recently received FDA approval, it is already popular in over 70 countries worldwide. PanOptix uses ENLIGHTEN® Optical Technology to improve vision at near, intermediate and distance ranges. This lens is unique in its ability to ease the effects of presbyopia, which is the cause of age-related near vision loss. By addressing intermediate and near visual acuity while maintaining distance vision, PanOptix is able to reduce the need for reading glasses. Investigational results reported impressive patient satisfaction, with over 99% of patients stating that they would choose PanOptix again.

Dr. Robert J. Cionni, Medical Director of The Eye Institute of Utah, was a clinical trial investigator for PanOptix, and one of just a handful of U.S. surgeons chosen to implant the trifocal IOL during the investigational period in 2017. Dr. Cionni reports that patients who have received PanOptix are very satisfied with their outcomes. He says, “ Patients are thrilled with the range of vision.” Regarding his initial patients, Dr. Cionni says, “I was very cautious about what I would tell patients regarding their reading vision.” He had experience with other advanced lenses that did not truly eliminate the need for reading glasses, but with PanOptix he says, “We’re finding that that’s not the case and they’ve been thrilled with their reading vision. It just seems to flow. It truly is a win for the patient.”

About the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens System

The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens System offers the first and only IOL that can be adjusted after cataract surgery for more precise vision improvement. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens (RxLAL) is made of photo-sensitive material that allows the eye doctor to customize the prescription after surgery by using the RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™).

Prior to the RxLAL, if a cataract surgery patient was unsatisfied with their IOL prescription, their only option was additional surgery to correct the prescription. Now, patients with the RxLAL can work with their eye doctor to adjust their prescription after surgery. The post-surgical customization of the implanted lens begins once eyes are healed, approximately 2 weeks after surgery. The UV light treatments with LDD generally take 90 seconds and can be repeated 2 to 4 times to achieve vision goals. Six months after cataract surgery, patients using the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens System were found to have uncorrected vision of 20/20 or better at approximately twice the rate of patients with a standard, monofocal cataract lens.

About The Eye Institute of Utah

The Eye Institute of Utah has served Salt Lake City since 1980 and is a premier eye care practice in the Intermountain West. Procedures offered include cataract surgery, LASIK and other vision correction surgeries, as well as treatments for glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and more. The experienced ophthalmologists, optometrists, and eye surgeons at The Eye Institute of Utah are dedicated to providing quality vision care with personalized treatment plans, as well as encouraging the advancement of ophthalmology through ongoing medical research and clinical studies.

For more information about The Eye Institute of Utah, please visit theeyeinstitute.com or facebook.com/theeyeinstitute.

1https://www.nei.nih.gov/eyedata/cataract

2AcrySof IQ PanOptix Directions For Use

3Summary of Safety and Effectiveness (SSED) of Light Adjustable Lens and Light Delivery Device system

CONTACT: The Eye Institute of Utah 755 East 3900 South Salt Lake City, UT 84107 (801) 266-2283