The Fifth Annual “Live on Green!” Festival is Celebrating the “Power of Hope” with 3 Days of FREE Family-Friendly Entertainment in the Heart of Pasadena

Get ready to ring in the New Year with six pavilions of entertainment, discovery and fun!

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Live on Green!, an amazing three-day event celebrating thousands of inspiring stories of hope will take place December 29-31, 2019 at the Pasadena Convention Center.  

Operation HOPE pavilion visitors will be entertained and engaged by inspiring stories of HOPE from organizations including the National Women’s History Alliance – celebrating the diverse and historic accomplishments of women and the Pasadena NAACP – celebrating its 100th anniversary. The HOPE Squad organization will be sharing vital information for kids and parents about its incredibly successful peer to peer teen suicide prevention program. The Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust will share touching, heart-warming survivor stories produced by student film makers, while the ANCA-WR and Armenian artists from throughout Southern California will present a moving, uplifting “Tribute of Thanks to America.” These are just a few of the groups who will be fostering hope through their participation.

The free family festival brings to life the history, artistry and pageantry of the iconic Rose Parade® and Rose Bowl® Game with displays, memorabilia, photo-ops, virtual tours, meet & greets and the opportunity to experience what it is like to drive a Rose Parade® float by climbing into the driver’s seat of one.

At the “Let Us Entertain You” stage guests will enjoy a jam-packed line up of non-stop entertainment that includes jazz, pop, rock, and country performances along with traditional folk and choral along with dance performances that range from the Native American Hoop Dancers to the precision-like tap dancing of the Sue B. Dance Company. And you won’t want to miss the performances by the Ballet Folklorico Los Angelitos Youth Dance Group or the Mariachi Nuevo Amancer Group!

You’ll want to visit the Eubanks Equestrian pavilion where the history of equestrians in the Rose Parade® is shared highlighting all the riders and performers, different breeds of horses, tack and wardrobes.

On the Culinary Cues stage you’ll enjoy Celebrity Chef and cookbook author, Jamie Gwen, GE’s Great American Grandma— Ally Phillips, who’ll be sharing her Bohemian Bold style, Chef Saul Jauregui and Chef / Restauranteur Zov Karamardian along with a host of others.

This year in the Coaches’ Challenge Family Fun Zone kids of all ages will have the opportunity to experience the first ever WeatherFest event in Southern California hosted by Plan!t Now in partnership with NOAA and the National Weather Service.  Our littlest visitors can also enjoy a variety of games, crafts and activities. Don’t miss out on our Inflatable Zone, toddler play area, face painting, balloon twisting and a new Kids Cooking Camp!

Mark your calendars now and be sure to SAVE THE DATES for the 3 full days of fun ahead!  We are a quick walk from the Metro Gold Line, Del Mar Station.  Take a break for a delicious meal at one of the dozens of restaurants that surround the event and come back for more FREE fun until closing each day!

Start the party early with fun-filled days of discovery and entertainment from 10:00AM to 6:00PM on December 29th to December 30th and from 10:00AM to 4:00PM on December 31st!

For directions and a schedule of events visit LiveOnGreenPasadena.com – Come ready to ring in the New Year Pasadena style!

CONTACT:
Barbara Cocks
[email protected]
818 243-6800 ext. 108

Live on Green!™ is owned, operated and presented by H.Q.

